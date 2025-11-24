The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office at the ministry the Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the reception, ways to enhance security cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed, particularly regarding the fight against drug trafficking, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the advisor in the Minister's office, Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

Also present from the Pakistani side were the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmad Farooq, and the Deputy Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics, Muhammad Kharam Agha.