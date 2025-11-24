استقبل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالوزارة اليوم، وزير الداخلية وزير مكافحة المخدرات بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محسن رضا نقوي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث سبل تعزيز مسارات التعاون الأمني بين البلدين الشقيقين، خصوصا ما يتعلق بمكافحة تهريب المخدرات، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، والمستشار بمكتب الوزير الفريق سليمان بن عبدالعزيز اليحيى، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية نواف بن سعيد المالكي، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين بوزارة الداخلية.

كما حضره من الجانب الباكستاني سفير جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية ومكافحة المخدرات محمد خرم آغا.