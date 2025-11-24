حققت مجموعة stc إنجازاً وطنيًا جديدًا بحصولها على المركز الأول في جائزة الملك خالد للاستدامة، وذلك تقديرًا لالتزامها المتواصل بتطبيق أفضل الممارسات في مجالات الحوكمة البيئية والاجتماعية والإدارية (ESG)، ودورها الريادي في دعم مسيرة التحول نحو اقتصاد مستدام قائم على الابتكار والمسؤولية المجتمعية.

ويعكس هذا الفوز النجاح المتصاعد لـ stc في تطوير مبادرات وبرامج نوعية تُسهم في تقليل الانبعاثات، ورفع كفاءة استهلاك الموارد، وتطوير بنية تحتية رقمية قادرة على دعم النمو المستدام، إلى جانب تعزيز شراكات فعّالة مع القطاعين الحكومي والخاص للمساهمة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في مجالات الاستدامة وحماية البيئة وتمكين المجتمعات.

وقد برزت جهود مجموعة stc من خلال مبادرات متعددة شملت التحول الأخضر في البنية التحتية الرقمية، وتفعيل حلول تعتمد على التقنيات الحديثة لرفع كفاءة الطاقة، إضافة إلى برامج الاستدامة المجتمعية التي ركّزت على تمكين الشباب، ودعم التعليم، وتعزيز الابتكار في القطاعات ذات الأثر الاجتماعي.

وتؤكد مجموعة stc أن حصولها على المركز الأول في جائزة الملك خالد للاستدامة يمثل حافزًا مهمًا لمواصلة الاستثمار في المشاريع المستدامة، وتعزيز دورها كشركة وطنية تقود التحول الرقمي وتساهم في بناء مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا واستدامة للمملكة. كما يجسد هذا الإنجاز التزام المجموعة بتطوير نموذج متكامل للمسؤولية المؤسسية يُسهم في تعزيز القيمة الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والبيئية.