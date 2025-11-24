The stc Group has achieved a new national milestone by securing the first place in the King Khalid Sustainability Award, in recognition of its continuous commitment to implementing best practices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) fields, and its leading role in supporting the transition towards a sustainable economy based on innovation and social responsibility.

This victory reflects stc's growing success in developing quality initiatives and programs that contribute to reducing emissions, enhancing resource consumption efficiency, and developing a digital infrastructure capable of supporting sustainable growth, in addition to strengthening effective partnerships with both the public and private sectors to contribute to achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 in the fields of sustainability, environmental protection, and community empowerment.

The efforts of the stc Group have been highlighted through multiple initiatives that included green transformation in digital infrastructure, activating solutions based on modern technologies to enhance energy efficiency, in addition to community sustainability programs that focused on empowering youth, supporting education, and promoting innovation in sectors with social impact.

The stc Group affirms that its achievement of first place in the King Khalid Sustainability Award represents an important incentive to continue investing in sustainable projects and to enhance its role as a national company leading digital transformation and contributing to building a more prosperous and sustainable future for the Kingdom. This achievement also embodies the group's commitment to developing a comprehensive model of corporate responsibility that contributes to enhancing economic, social, and environmental value.