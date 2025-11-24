«سيلفي» وزير العدل.. ذكرى الصورة للمشاركين والزوار في المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني

عدنان الشبراوي (الرياض) @Adnanshabrawi (تصوير: خالد العنزي @KhalidOkaz)
شهدت الجلسة الختامية للمؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني مشهدا لافتا؛ إذ حرص عدد كبير من المشاركين والزوّار على التقاط صور «سيلفي» مع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، في لحظة عفوية عكست حضورا إنسانيا لافتا للوزير وروحا ودّية بدت واضحة في ابتسامته المعتادة خلال تلبية طلبات التصوير.
وتزاحم مشاركون ومشاركات ـ ومهتمون بالقطاع العدلي ـ حول الوزير عقب انتهاء الجلسات الرسمية، في مشهد عبّر عن تقدير واسع للدور الذي يقوده في تطوير المنظومة العدلية، وما شهده القطاع من تحولات نوعية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
ورغم كثافة الحضور وضيق الوقت، لبّى الوزير الصمعاني طلبات الجميع بابتسامة دائمة، ما منح الحدث بعدا إنسانيا يضاف إلى زخمه العلمي، إذ أظهر المشهد توافقا بين الجوانب المهنية والشخصية للوزير، ورسّخ صورة قيادية تجمع بين الجدية في تطوير العدالة والانفتاح الإنساني في التعامل مع الجمهور.
The closing session of the Second International Judicial Conference witnessed a striking scene; a large number of participants and visitors were keen to take "selfie" photos with the Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, in a spontaneous moment that reflected a remarkable human presence of the minister and a friendly spirit that was evident in his usual smile while fulfilling the photo requests.
Participants and attendees — along with those interested in the judicial sector — crowded around the minister after the official sessions ended, in a scene that expressed widespread appreciation for the role he leads in developing the judicial system and the qualitative transformations the sector has undergone in recent years.
Despite the large attendance and the limited time, Minister Al-Samaani responded to everyone's requests with a constant smile, which added a human dimension to the event alongside its scientific momentum, as the scene demonstrated a harmony between the professional and personal aspects of the minister, reinforcing a leadership image that combines seriousness in developing justice with a human openness in dealing with the public.