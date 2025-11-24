شهدت الجلسة الختامية للمؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني مشهدا لافتا؛ إذ حرص عدد كبير من المشاركين والزوّار على التقاط صور «سيلفي» مع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، في لحظة عفوية عكست حضورا إنسانيا لافتا للوزير وروحا ودّية بدت واضحة في ابتسامته المعتادة خلال تلبية طلبات التصوير.

«سيلفي» وزير العدل.. ذكرى الصورة للمشاركين والزوار في المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني
وتزاحم مشاركون ومشاركات ـ ومهتمون بالقطاع العدلي ـ حول الوزير عقب انتهاء الجلسات الرسمية، في مشهد عبّر عن تقدير واسع للدور الذي يقوده في تطوير المنظومة العدلية، وما شهده القطاع من تحولات نوعية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


ورغم كثافة الحضور وضيق الوقت، لبّى الوزير الصمعاني طلبات الجميع بابتسامة دائمة، ما منح الحدث بعدا إنسانيا يضاف إلى زخمه العلمي، إذ أظهر المشهد توافقا بين الجوانب المهنية والشخصية للوزير، ورسّخ صورة قيادية تجمع بين الجدية في تطوير العدالة والانفتاح الإنساني في التعامل مع الجمهور.