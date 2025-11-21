Two days during which the American capital, Washington, transformed into a festival for Saudi presence, are the duration of the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, on November 17 and 18. There was no way to ignore the scenes of the visit that became the talk of the entire world, whether they were celebratory or official. The majority of those scenes took place in the most famous seat of power in the world: the White House. The most striking and impressive aspect of those scenes was the "charisma" of the Saudi Crown Prince, with a smile that never left his face.

The most astonishing and surprising were the reception ceremonies for the Crown Prince, which elevated every detail to that of welcoming a foreign leader on a "state visit," rather than just an "official working visit." These were scenes and details that Americans had not been accustomed to for years. The military band played marching tunes from the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn. The entrance of the horsemen carrying the Saudi and American flags in the fortress of American power. Watching President Trump accompany his guest to see the portraits of the Presidents of the United States displayed on the wall of the White House.. And the scene of the East Room on the night of the dinner banquet to which American ministers, heads of major technology companies, artificial intelligence, and industry were invited. A majestic scene on Tuesday night, the night of the black tie dinner. The room was filled with billionaires and millionaires, led by Elon Musk, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, billionaire Jensen Huang, who heads Nvidia for artificial intelligence chips, and his counterpart Lisa Su, who leads AMD, which produces artificial intelligence chips; Apple CEO Tim Cook, and billionaires from the finance and investment sector, especially Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Notably present was David Ellison, CEO of Paramount, and his father Larry Ellison, who is considered the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk; General Motors CEO Mary Barra; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth.. And of course, it was notable that the global Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was present, whom President Trump made a point to welcome by name, noting that he introduced Ronaldo to his son Barron Trump, who considers him his favorite player.

The White House banquet was the first time Elon Musk returned to the White House. Many commentators on American television networks saw that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit might have laid a foundational principle for the return of communication between Trump and Musk, who sits atop the list of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Apart from the celebratory aspect; the practical, official, and commercial side was the most important part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit. In just two days, the Crown Prince was able to achieve the goals he set for his visit and discussions in Washington:

• Signing a strategic defense agreement between the Kingdom and the United States. This was accompanied by the American president's decision to choose Saudi Arabia as a major ally of America outside of NATO membership. This elevation allows the Kingdom to obtain the weapons, spare parts, and military technology products required to modernize the Saudi armed forces.

• Signing a bilateral cooperation agreement regarding the operation of the Saudi peaceful nuclear program. Alongside the strategic defense agreement, this was a demand announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since the era of former President Joseph Biden.

• An agreement to sell American F-35 fighter jets, which represent the latest embodiment of American military technology. They are distinguished by their ability to evade enemy radar and have an exceptional capability for intelligence gathering, to the extent that they can target an enemy aircraft before it takes off from the ground. They can also fly long distances; in addition to their great ability to attack the enemy.

• Signing agreements with companies that manufacture artificial intelligence chips. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was clear in indicating that the Kingdom wants to realize its hope of becoming a global power in the fields of data, computing, and artificial intelligence. The Crown Prince stated in the presence of his host in the Oval Office that Saudi Arabia will spend $50 billion annually on acquiring the electronic chips needed to operate data centers and massive computing services.

Saudi Arabia's Commitment to the Palestinian Cause

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz's performance in Washington was a model of modern leadership, capable of achieving interests while avoiding the "personalization" of issues. This performance befits the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has become a responsible leading nation in a region ignited by conflicts and ambitions. It was the performance of a leader who is not satisfied with achieving only part of his goals, but all of them. The Crown Prince made it clear to the peoples of the world, especially the American people and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations, that there is no compromise regarding the Palestinian cause, except through a recognized Israeli commitment to open a path leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution, which is originally a solution that was conceived by Saudi diplomacy and endorsed by the Arab summit in Beirut in 2002. The positions of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this regard reflect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to its policy towards the Palestinian cause since the era of the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God rest his soul.

What a visit it was.. And what unforgettable scenes it brought.