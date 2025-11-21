يومان تحوّلت فيهما العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، إلى مهرجان للحضور السعودي، هما عُمر زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، 17 و18 نوفمبر الجاري. ولم يكن ثمة مناصٌ من الالتفات إلى مشاهد الزيارة التي تحوّلت إلى حديث العالم أجمع، سواء أكانت احتفالية أم رسمية. فقد كان القسم الأعظم من تلك المشاهد في أشهر مقر للحكم في العالم: البيت الأبيض. وكان الأكثر طغياناً وإبهاراً في تلك المشاهد «كاريزما» ولي العهد السعودي، بابتسامة لا تغيب عن وجهه.
وكان الأكثر إبهاراً وإدهاشاً مراسم استقبال ولي العهد، التي ترتقي في كل تفاصيلها إلى استقبال زعيم أجنبي قادم في «زيارة دولة»، وليس مجرد «زيارة عمل رسمية». وكانت مشاهد وتفاصيل لم يعتدها الأمريكيون على مدى سنوات. الفرقة الموسيقية العسكرية تعزف ألحان السَّيْر من على شرفة البيت الأبيض المطلة على الحديقة الجنوبية. دخول الخيالة وهم يحملون العلمَيْن السعودي والأمريكي في قلعة السلطة الأمريكية. ومشاهدة الرئيس ترمب وهو يرافق ضيفه ليشاهد صور رؤساء الولايات المتحدة المعروضة على جدار البيت الأبيض.. ومشهد قاعة الغرفة الشرقية ليلة مأدبة العشاء التي دُعي لها الوزراء الأمريكيون، ورؤساء كبريات شركات التكنولوجيا، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والصناعة. مشهد مهيب ليلة الثلاثاء، ليلة مأدبة ربطات العنق السوداء. فقد امتلأت الغرفة بالمليارديرات والمليونيرات، وفي مقدمتهم إيلون ماسك، ورئيس شركة بلاكستون ستيف شوارزمان، والملياردير جنسن هوانغ الذي يرأس شركة نفيديا لشرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي، ورصيفته ليزا سو، التي تقود شركة AMD التي تنتج شرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ ورئيس شركة أبل تيم كوك، ومليارديرات شركات المال والتمويل، خصوصاً رئيس شركة سايلسفورس مارك بينيوف، ورئيس شركة كوين بايز بريان آرمسترونغ. وكان لافتاً أيضاً وجود ديفيد ايليسون الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة بارماونت، ووالده لاري ايليسون، الذي يعد ثاني أغنى رجل في العالم، بعد إيلون ماسك؛ ورئيسة شركة جنرال موتورز ماري بارّا؛ ورئيس شركة فايزر للأدوية ألبرت بورلا، ورئيسة مجموعة سيتيغروب جين فريزر، ورئيس شركة شيفرون النفطية مايك ويرث.. وبالطبع كان لافتاً وجود النجم البرتغالي العالمي كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي حرص الرئيس ترمب على الترحيب به بالاسم، مشيراً إلى أنه قام بتقديم رونالدو إلى ابنه بارون ترمب، الذي يعتبره لاعبه المفضل.
وكانت مأدبة البيت الأبيض المرة الأولى التي عاد فيها إيلون ماسك للبيت الأبيض. ورأى كثير من معلقي شبكات التلفزة الأمريكية أن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ربما وضعت أساساً مبدئياً لعودة التواصل بين ترمب وماسك، الذي يتربّع على قمة قائمة أغنى أثرياء العالم.
وبعيداً عن الجانب الاحتفائي؛ كان الجانب العملي، الرسمي والتجاري، الشق الأكثر أهمية في زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان. فخلال يومين فقط استطاع ولي العهد أن يحقق الأهداف التي حدّدها لزيارته ومحادثاته في واشنطن:
• التوقيع على اتفاق دفاع إستراتيجي بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة. ورافق ذلك قرار الرئيس الأمريكي اختيار السعودية حليفاً رئيسياً لأمريكا من خارج عضوية منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو). وهو ترفيع يتيح للمملكة الحصول على الأسلحة، وقطع الغيار، والمنتجات التكنولوجية العسكرية المطلوبة لتحديث القوات المسلحة السعودية.
• التوقيع على اتفاق تعاون ثنائي بشأن تشغيل البرنامج النووي السلمي السعودي. وهو إلى جانب اتفاق الدفاع الإستراتيجي كانا مطلباً أعلنه الأمير محمد بن سلمان منذ عهد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جوزيف بايدن.
• اتفاق على بيع مقاتلات أمريكية من طراز إف-35 التي تعد أحدث تجسيد للتكنولوجيا العسكرية الأمريكية. وتمتاز بقدرتها على التخفي من الرادارات المعادية، وتمتلك قدرة استثنائية على جمع المعلومات الاستخبارية، إلى درجة أنها تستطيع استهداف طائرة العدو قبل إقلاعها من الأرض. كما أنها تستطيع التحليق لمسافات بعيدة؛ فضلاً عن قدرتها الكبيرة على مهاجمة العدو.
• التوقيع على اتفاقات مع شركات صنع رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي. وكان الأمير محمد بن سلمان واضحاً في إشارته إلى أن المملكة تريد أن تحقّق أملها بأن تكون قوة عالمية في مجال البيانات، والحوسبة، والذكاء الاصطناعي. وقال ولي العهد في حضور مضيفه بالمكتب البيضاوي إن السعودية ستنفق 50 مليار دولار سنوياً على اقتناء الرقائق الإلكترونية المطلوبة لتشغيل مراكز البيانات والخدمات الحاسوبية الضخمة.
تمسك السعودية بالقضية الفلسطينية
قد كان أداء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في واشنطن نموذجاً للقيادة الحديثة، القادرة على تحقيق المصالح، والنأي عن «شخصنة» القضايا. وهو أداء يليق بالمملكة العربية السعودية، التي أضحت دولة قيادية مسؤولة في منطقة تشعلها النزاعات، والمطامع. كان أداء زعيم لا يرضى إلا بتحقيق جميع مستهدفاته، وليس جزءاً منها فحسب. وأوضح ولي العهد لشعوب العالم، خصوصاً الشعب الأمريكي وشعوب الأمة العربية والإسلامية، أن لا مساومة في شأن القضية الفلسطينية، إلا من خلال تعهد إسرائيلي مشهود بفتح مسار يفضي إلى قيام دولة فلسطينية في إطار حل الدولتين، الذي هو في أصله حل تفتقت عنه الدبلوماسية السعودية، وأقرته قمة الدول العربية في بيروت في 2002م. وتنم مواقف الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في هذا الشأن عن تمسك المملكة العربية السعودية بسياستها تجاه القضية الفلسطينية منذ عهد مؤسس السعودية الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود، طيب الله ثراه.
يا لها من زيارة.. ويا لها من مشاهد لا ولن تُنسى.
Two days during which the American capital, Washington, transformed into a festival for Saudi presence, are the duration of the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, on November 17 and 18. There was no way to ignore the scenes of the visit that became the talk of the entire world, whether they were celebratory or official. The majority of those scenes took place in the most famous seat of power in the world: the White House. The most striking and impressive aspect of those scenes was the "charisma" of the Saudi Crown Prince, with a smile that never left his face.
The most astonishing and surprising were the reception ceremonies for the Crown Prince, which elevated every detail to that of welcoming a foreign leader on a "state visit," rather than just an "official working visit." These were scenes and details that Americans had not been accustomed to for years. The military band played marching tunes from the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn. The entrance of the horsemen carrying the Saudi and American flags in the fortress of American power. Watching President Trump accompany his guest to see the portraits of the Presidents of the United States displayed on the wall of the White House.. And the scene of the East Room on the night of the dinner banquet to which American ministers, heads of major technology companies, artificial intelligence, and industry were invited. A majestic scene on Tuesday night, the night of the black tie dinner. The room was filled with billionaires and millionaires, led by Elon Musk, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, billionaire Jensen Huang, who heads Nvidia for artificial intelligence chips, and his counterpart Lisa Su, who leads AMD, which produces artificial intelligence chips; Apple CEO Tim Cook, and billionaires from the finance and investment sector, especially Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Notably present was David Ellison, CEO of Paramount, and his father Larry Ellison, who is considered the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk; General Motors CEO Mary Barra; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth.. And of course, it was notable that the global Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was present, whom President Trump made a point to welcome by name, noting that he introduced Ronaldo to his son Barron Trump, who considers him his favorite player.
The White House banquet was the first time Elon Musk returned to the White House. Many commentators on American television networks saw that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit might have laid a foundational principle for the return of communication between Trump and Musk, who sits atop the list of the world's wealthiest individuals.
Apart from the celebratory aspect; the practical, official, and commercial side was the most important part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit. In just two days, the Crown Prince was able to achieve the goals he set for his visit and discussions in Washington:
• Signing a strategic defense agreement between the Kingdom and the United States. This was accompanied by the American president's decision to choose Saudi Arabia as a major ally of America outside of NATO membership. This elevation allows the Kingdom to obtain the weapons, spare parts, and military technology products required to modernize the Saudi armed forces.
• Signing a bilateral cooperation agreement regarding the operation of the Saudi peaceful nuclear program. Alongside the strategic defense agreement, this was a demand announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since the era of former President Joseph Biden.
• An agreement to sell American F-35 fighter jets, which represent the latest embodiment of American military technology. They are distinguished by their ability to evade enemy radar and have an exceptional capability for intelligence gathering, to the extent that they can target an enemy aircraft before it takes off from the ground. They can also fly long distances; in addition to their great ability to attack the enemy.
• Signing agreements with companies that manufacture artificial intelligence chips. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was clear in indicating that the Kingdom wants to realize its hope of becoming a global power in the fields of data, computing, and artificial intelligence. The Crown Prince stated in the presence of his host in the Oval Office that Saudi Arabia will spend $50 billion annually on acquiring the electronic chips needed to operate data centers and massive computing services.
Saudi Arabia's Commitment to the Palestinian Cause
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz's performance in Washington was a model of modern leadership, capable of achieving interests while avoiding the "personalization" of issues. This performance befits the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has become a responsible leading nation in a region ignited by conflicts and ambitions. It was the performance of a leader who is not satisfied with achieving only part of his goals, but all of them. The Crown Prince made it clear to the peoples of the world, especially the American people and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations, that there is no compromise regarding the Palestinian cause, except through a recognized Israeli commitment to open a path leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution, which is originally a solution that was conceived by Saudi diplomacy and endorsed by the Arab summit in Beirut in 2002. The positions of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this regard reflect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to its policy towards the Palestinian cause since the era of the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God rest his soul.
What a visit it was.. And what unforgettable scenes it brought.