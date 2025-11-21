يومان تحوّلت فيهما العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، إلى مهرجان للحضور السعودي، هما عُمر زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، 17 و18 نوفمبر الجاري. ولم يكن ثمة مناصٌ من الالتفات إلى مشاهد الزيارة التي تحوّلت إلى حديث العالم أجمع، سواء أكانت احتفالية أم رسمية. فقد كان القسم الأعظم من تلك المشاهد في أشهر مقر للحكم في العالم: البيت الأبيض. وكان الأكثر طغياناً وإبهاراً في تلك المشاهد «كاريزما» ولي العهد السعودي، بابتسامة لا تغيب عن وجهه.

وكان الأكثر إبهاراً وإدهاشاً مراسم استقبال ولي العهد، التي ترتقي في كل تفاصيلها إلى استقبال زعيم أجنبي قادم في «زيارة دولة»، وليس مجرد «زيارة عمل رسمية». وكانت مشاهد وتفاصيل لم يعتدها الأمريكيون على مدى سنوات. الفرقة الموسيقية العسكرية تعزف ألحان السَّيْر من على شرفة البيت الأبيض المطلة على الحديقة الجنوبية. دخول الخيالة وهم يحملون العلمَيْن السعودي والأمريكي في قلعة السلطة الأمريكية. ومشاهدة الرئيس ترمب وهو يرافق ضيفه ليشاهد صور رؤساء الولايات المتحدة المعروضة على جدار البيت الأبيض.. ومشهد قاعة الغرفة الشرقية ليلة مأدبة العشاء التي دُعي لها الوزراء الأمريكيون، ورؤساء كبريات شركات التكنولوجيا، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والصناعة. مشهد مهيب ليلة الثلاثاء، ليلة مأدبة ربطات العنق السوداء. فقد امتلأت الغرفة بالمليارديرات والمليونيرات، وفي مقدمتهم إيلون ماسك، ورئيس شركة بلاكستون ستيف شوارزمان، والملياردير جنسن هوانغ الذي يرأس شركة نفيديا لشرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي، ورصيفته ليزا سو، التي تقود شركة AMD التي تنتج شرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي؛ ورئيس شركة أبل تيم كوك، ومليارديرات شركات المال والتمويل، خصوصاً رئيس شركة سايلسفورس مارك بينيوف، ورئيس شركة كوين بايز بريان آرمسترونغ. وكان لافتاً أيضاً وجود ديفيد ايليسون الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة بارماونت، ووالده لاري ايليسون، الذي يعد ثاني أغنى رجل في العالم، بعد إيلون ماسك؛ ورئيسة شركة جنرال موتورز ماري بارّا؛ ورئيس شركة فايزر للأدوية ألبرت بورلا، ورئيسة مجموعة سيتيغروب جين فريزر، ورئيس شركة شيفرون النفطية مايك ويرث.. وبالطبع كان لافتاً وجود النجم البرتغالي العالمي كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي حرص الرئيس ترمب على الترحيب به بالاسم، مشيراً إلى أنه قام بتقديم رونالدو إلى ابنه بارون ترمب، الذي يعتبره لاعبه المفضل.

وكانت مأدبة البيت الأبيض المرة الأولى التي عاد فيها إيلون ماسك للبيت الأبيض. ورأى كثير من معلقي شبكات التلفزة الأمريكية أن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ربما وضعت أساساً مبدئياً لعودة التواصل بين ترمب وماسك، الذي يتربّع على قمة قائمة أغنى أثرياء العالم.

وبعيداً عن الجانب الاحتفائي؛ كان الجانب العملي، الرسمي والتجاري، الشق الأكثر أهمية في زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان. فخلال يومين فقط استطاع ولي العهد أن يحقق الأهداف التي حدّدها لزيارته ومحادثاته في واشنطن:

• التوقيع على اتفاق دفاع إستراتيجي بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة. ورافق ذلك قرار الرئيس الأمريكي اختيار السعودية حليفاً رئيسياً لأمريكا من خارج عضوية منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو). وهو ترفيع يتيح للمملكة الحصول على الأسلحة، وقطع الغيار، والمنتجات التكنولوجية العسكرية المطلوبة لتحديث القوات المسلحة السعودية.

• التوقيع على اتفاق تعاون ثنائي بشأن تشغيل البرنامج النووي السلمي السعودي. وهو إلى جانب اتفاق الدفاع الإستراتيجي كانا مطلباً أعلنه الأمير محمد بن سلمان منذ عهد إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جوزيف بايدن.

• اتفاق على بيع مقاتلات أمريكية من طراز إف-35 التي تعد أحدث تجسيد للتكنولوجيا العسكرية الأمريكية. وتمتاز بقدرتها على التخفي من الرادارات المعادية، وتمتلك قدرة استثنائية على جمع المعلومات الاستخبارية، إلى درجة أنها تستطيع استهداف طائرة العدو قبل إقلاعها من الأرض. كما أنها تستطيع التحليق لمسافات بعيدة؛ فضلاً عن قدرتها الكبيرة على مهاجمة العدو.

• التوقيع على اتفاقات مع شركات صنع رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي. وكان الأمير محمد بن سلمان واضحاً في إشارته إلى أن المملكة تريد أن تحقّق أملها بأن تكون قوة عالمية في مجال البيانات، والحوسبة، والذكاء الاصطناعي. وقال ولي العهد في حضور مضيفه بالمكتب البيضاوي إن السعودية ستنفق 50 مليار دولار سنوياً على اقتناء الرقائق الإلكترونية المطلوبة لتشغيل مراكز البيانات والخدمات الحاسوبية الضخمة.

تمسك السعودية بالقضية الفلسطينية

قد كان أداء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في واشنطن نموذجاً للقيادة الحديثة، القادرة على تحقيق المصالح، والنأي عن «شخصنة» القضايا. وهو أداء يليق بالمملكة العربية السعودية، التي أضحت دولة قيادية مسؤولة في منطقة تشعلها النزاعات، والمطامع. كان أداء زعيم لا يرضى إلا بتحقيق جميع مستهدفاته، وليس جزءاً منها فحسب. وأوضح ولي العهد لشعوب العالم، خصوصاً الشعب الأمريكي وشعوب الأمة العربية والإسلامية، أن لا مساومة في شأن القضية الفلسطينية، إلا من خلال تعهد إسرائيلي مشهود بفتح مسار يفضي إلى قيام دولة فلسطينية في إطار حل الدولتين، الذي هو في أصله حل تفتقت عنه الدبلوماسية السعودية، وأقرته قمة الدول العربية في بيروت في 2002م. وتنم مواقف الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في هذا الشأن عن تمسك المملكة العربية السعودية بسياستها تجاه القضية الفلسطينية منذ عهد مؤسس السعودية الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود، طيب الله ثراه.

يا لها من زيارة.. ويا لها من مشاهد لا ولن تُنسى.