عدّ شوريون زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، الأوفر حظاً بين كل الزيارات، بما تمخّض عنها من لغةٍ إيجابية، وإغلاق ملفات جدليّة بحنكة وشفافية، وفتح آفاق أرحب للشراكات النوعية.

عضو المجلس الدكتورة عائشة عريشي أكدت أن زيارة ولي العهد عززت العلاقات الثنائية والشراكة الاستراتيجية في جميع المجالات، ورفعت حجم الاستثمارات بين البلدين، مشيرة إلى أنها بلغت درجة التوافق على الرؤى نحو الشرق الأوسط بما يحقق له الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار الاقتصادي.

مؤكدةً أنّ الزيارة رسّخت مكانة المملكة على مختلف الأصعدة إقليمياً ودولياً، بحرصها على المساهمة الفاعلة في كل ما من شأنه تحقيق التنمية والازدهار لكل البشرية.

فيما ذهب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله عمر النجار، إلى أن مؤشرات الترقب لهذه الزيارة والمتابعة أكدت استثنائية الزيارة، بحكم ما حملت في طياتها من أبعاد استراتيجية عميقة ورسائل واضحة، وعدّها نموذجاً جديداً لشراكة متوازنة ومؤثرة تعيد تعريف العلاقة بين الرياض وواشنطن، لافتاً إلى أن الاستثمارات المشتركة والمشروعات الاستراتيجية شملت قطاعات حيوية؛ منها الطاقة، والتقنية المتقدمة، والأمن السيبراني، والصناعات العسكرية، إلى جانب مشروعات نوعية تدعم التحول الرقمي والاقتصاد الأخضر، وتؤكد عزم البلدين على تأسيس نموذج تعاون يقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والاحترام الكامل للسيادة، ما يؤسس لمرحلة أكثر نضجاً ورسوخاً في العلاقات السعودية–الأمريكية بعيداً عن الأنماط التقليدية التي سادت لعقود. ما يؤكد الثقة الدولية المطلقة في القيادة السعودية، وفي رؤيتها الواضحة والعملية للمستقبل، وحملت ثقل دولة بأكملها ورؤية قائد يدرك أن المستقبل لا يُنتظر.. بل يُصنع.

فيما قال عضو مجلس الشورى فضل سعد البوعينين: إن الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة من خلال ما تم توقيعه، تستهدف توطين المعرفة والتقنيات والصناعات العسكرية. ورأى في كلمات ولي العهد لغة محفّزة لاستقطاب الشركات والاستثمارات الأجنبية، في ظل تنامي ثقة المستثمرين الأجانب بالسوق السعودية والاقتصاد الوطني والبيئة الاستثمارية الآمنة ذات العوائد العالية، مؤكداً أن ولي العهد يركز دائماً على المصالح الوطنية وربطها بالتعاقدات والتفاهمات والتحالفات الدولية وبما يضمن تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية الإستراتيجية، والأمن الوطني، كونه خاطب النخب والشعب الأمريكي بأهداف محددة، تحققت بدءاً من الاتفاق السعودي الأمريكي لتزويد الرياض بتكنولوجيا الطاقة النووية المدنية، والتوقيع على اتفاقية الدفاع الاستراتيجي، مضيفاً بأن ولي العهد تحدث بشفافية وثقة عالية، ولغة واضحة، وأجاب عن أسئلة بعض الصحفيين المتربصين باحترافية، ومحتوى متوافق مع الفكر الغربي في فهمه للقضايا الجدلية، وأغلق بحكمته واحترافيته الملفات الجدلية والحساسة، التي راهن عليها المتربصون من الإعلاميين.