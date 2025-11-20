Shurians considered the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States of America to be the most fortunate among all visits, given the positive language that emerged from it, the skillful and transparent closure of contentious files, and the opening of broader horizons for qualitative partnerships.

Council member Dr. Aisha Arishi confirmed that the Crown Prince's visit strengthened bilateral relations and the strategic partnership in all fields, increasing the volume of investments between the two countries. She noted that there was a consensus on visions for the Middle East that achieve security, stability, and economic prosperity.

She emphasized that the visit solidified the Kingdom's position on various regional and international levels, with its commitment to actively contribute to everything that would achieve development and prosperity for all humanity.

Meanwhile, council member Dr. Abdullah Omar Al-Najjar stated that the indicators of anticipation for this visit and the follow-up confirmed its uniqueness, given the deep strategic dimensions and clear messages it carried. He regarded it as a new model for a balanced and influential partnership that redefines the relationship between Riyadh and Washington, pointing out that the joint investments and strategic projects included vital sectors such as energy, advanced technology, cybersecurity, and military industries, in addition to qualitative projects that support digital transformation and the green economy. This underscores the determination of both countries to establish a model of cooperation based on mutual interests and full respect for sovereignty, laying the groundwork for a more mature and solid phase in Saudi-American relations, moving away from the traditional patterns that have prevailed for decades. This affirms the absolute international confidence in Saudi leadership and its clear and practical vision for the future, shouldering the weight of an entire nation and a leader's vision who understands that the future is not to be awaited... but to be created.

Meanwhile, Shura Council member Fadl Saad Al-Buainain stated that the promising investment opportunities arising from what has been signed aim to localize knowledge, technologies, and military industries. He viewed the Crown Prince's words as a motivating language to attract foreign companies and investments, amid the growing confidence of foreign investors in the Saudi market, the national economy, and the secure investment environment with high returns. He affirmed that the Crown Prince always focuses on national interests and links them to contracts, agreements, and international alliances in a way that ensures the achievement of strategic national objectives and national security, as he addressed the American elites and people with specific goals, starting with the Saudi-American agreement to provide Riyadh with civil nuclear energy technology and the signing of the strategic defense agreement. He added that the Crown Prince spoke with transparency and high confidence, using clear language, and professionally answered questions from some probing journalists, with content aligned with Western thought in understanding contentious issues, and skillfully and professionally closed the contentious and sensitive files that the media observers had bet on.