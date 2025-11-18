أكد مجلس الوزراء برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية؛ تأتي في إطار تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين في مختلف المجالات جنبًا إلى جنب مع السعي لتحقيق رؤيتهما المشتركة نحو شرق أوسط يسوده الأمن والاستقرار.

ووافق المجلس في جلسته اليوم (الثلاثاء) على تعديل تنظيم المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية؛ ليرتبط المركز تنظيميًا بوزير الصحة، كما وافق

على قواعد الوقاية والحماية الموحدة من العنف والاستغلال والإيذاء الأسري لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي اعتمدها المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته الرابعة والأربعين التي عقدت في الدوحة.

كما وافق المجلس على نظام (قانون) التنظيم الصناعي الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، الذي اعتمده المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته الثالثة والأربعين التي عقدت في مدينة الرياض.

واطّلع مجلس الوزراء في جلسته على مجمل المحادثات التي جرت في الأيام الماضية بين المملكة وعددٍ من دول العالم، ومن ذلك الرسالتان اللتان تلقاهما ولي العهد من رئيس جمهورية كوريا لي جاي ميونغ، ومن رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان.

حماية الأوطان والمجتمعات


تناول المجلس مضامين مشاركات المملكة العربية السعودية في الاجتماعات الإقليمية والدولية، مجددًا تأكيد المملكة في الاجتماع (الثاني والأربعين) لوزراء الداخلية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ أهمية تكامل العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية بما يسهم في حماية الأوطان والمجتمعات، ويعزز فرص التنمية والازدهار بالمنطقة.


خريطة طريق أكثر شمولية

وأوضح وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء لشؤون مجلس الشورى وزير الإعلام بالنيابة الدكتور عصام بن سعيد، أن مجلس الوزراء نوّه بما شهدت المملكة من إعلانات عالمية في المجال السياحي أبرزها (إعلان الرياض) الذي اعتُمد خلال الدورة (السادسة والعشرين) للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة؛ ليمثل خريطة طريق لمستقبل أكثر شمولية واستدامة في القطاع، ويكون أحد محركات النمو الوطني.


وثمّن المجلس رعاية ولي العهد القمة العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي في نسختها (الرابعة) التي تعقد العام القادم 2026 في المملكة، ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لجعل الابتكار والتحول الرقمي ركيزتين أساسيتين؛ لبناء اقتصاد معرفي مستدام وتنافسي على المستوى العالمي.


تنمية المحتوى المحلي


أشاد مجلس الوزراء بما اشتمل ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية المنعقد في الرياض على إطلاقات نوعية مبتكرة مدعومة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وبما حققت الجهات الحكومية من تقدم كبير في قياس التحول الرقمي وكفاية المحتوى الرقمي لعام 2025؛ مما يجسد الاستمرار في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين.


وأثنى المجلس على تكامل الجهود الوطنية في تنمية المحتوى المحلي والإسهام في رفع نسبة توطين الإنفاق العسكري إلى (24.89%) بنهاية عام 2024؛ معززة بذلك التقدم المتواصل في مسيرة التوطين بهذا القطاع وصولًا إلى ما يزيد على (50%) بحلول عام 2030.


قرارات


واطّلع المجلس على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى:


- الموافقة على النموذج الاسترشادي لمذكرة تفاهم بين صندوق التنمية الوطني في المملكة العربية السعودية والجهات النظيرة له في الدول الأخرى للتعاون في المجالات التنموية، وتفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية الوطني -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجهات النظيرة في الدول الأخرى في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم، والتوقيع عليه في ضوء النموذج الاسترشادي
- تفويض وزير الخارجية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب السلوفاكي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في شأن المشاورات السياسية بين وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة خارجية جمهورية سلوفاكيا، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد في المملكة العربية السعودية ورئاسة الشؤون الدينية في جمهورية تركيا في مجال الشؤون الإسلامية.


- تفويض وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الهونغ كونغي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة منطقة هونغ كونغ الإدارية الخاصة التابعة لجمهورية الصين الشعبية للتعاون في مجال التنمية الشبابية، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير المالية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية كينيا حول التعاون والمساعدة المتبادلة في المسائل الجمركية.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء في المملكة العربية السعودية والمؤسسة العامة للغذاء والدواء في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية للتعاون في مجالات اختصاصاتهما.


- تفويض رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب العماني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العمانية للاعتماد الأكاديمي وضمان جودة التعليم في سلطنة عمان للتعاون في مجال القياس والتقويم والاعتماد في التعليم والإطار الوطني للمؤهلات، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير التعليم رئيس مجلس إدارة المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الروسي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التدريب التقني والمهني بين المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني في المملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الاتحادي لتطوير التعليم والتدريب المهني في روسيا الاتحادية، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون بين المركز الوطني للتنافسية في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة القانون في جمهورية سنغافورة.


- تجديد عضوية محمد بن علي المجدوعي في مجلس إدارة المركز السعودي للأعمال الاقتصادية، وتعيين رامي بن خالد التركي، ومحمد بن صالح الخليل عضوين في مجلس إدارة المركز.


- اعتماد الحسابات الختامية لهيئة رعاية الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، ومركز الإسناد والتصفية، ودارة الملك عبدالعزيز لعامين ماليين سابقين.


ترقيات


الموافقة على ترقيات إلى المرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و(الرابعة عشرة)، وذلك على النحو الآتي:


- ترقية علي بن مشبب بن محمد عيفان إلى وظيفة (مستشار مالي أول) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة المالية.


- ترقية الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن ناصر بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة الداخلية.


- ترقية صالح بن علي بن محشي آل مفرح القرني إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة المالية.


- ترقية خالد بن قعدان بن مرزوق الغضباني العتيبي إلى وظيفة (مستشار مالي) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة المالية.


كما اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على عدد من الموضوعات العامة المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها تقارير سنوية لهيئة تطوير الأحساء، والهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، وهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي، والمؤسسة العامة للخطوط الجوية العربية السعودية، والمركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها، والمركز الوطني للتنمية الصناعية، والمركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني، والبرنامج الوطني للتنمية المجتمعية في المناطق، وأكاديمية مهد الرياضية، وقد اتخذ المجلس ما يلزم حيال تلك الموضوعات.