The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to the United States of America comes within the framework of enhancing bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries in various fields, alongside the pursuit of achieving their shared vision for a Middle East characterized by security and stability.

During its session today (Tuesday), the council approved the amendment of the organization of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion to be organizationally linked to the Minister of Health. The council also approved

the unified prevention and protection rules against violence, exploitation, and domestic abuse for the Gulf Cooperation Council, which were adopted by the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council during its forty-fourth session held in Doha.

The council also approved the unified industrial organization law for the Gulf Cooperation Council, which was adopted by the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council during its forty-third session held in Riyadh.

The Council of Ministers reviewed the overall discussions that took place in recent days between the Kingdom and several countries around the world, including the two messages received by the Crown Prince from the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung, and from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.



Protecting Nations and Communities



The council discussed the contents of Saudi Arabia's participation in regional and international meetings, reaffirming the Kingdom's position at the (forty-second) meeting of the Interior Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council; emphasizing the importance of integrated joint action to face security challenges, which contributes to protecting nations and communities and enhances opportunities for development and prosperity in the region.



A More Comprehensive Roadmap

Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Issam bin Saeed explained that the Council of Ministers noted the global announcements that the Kingdom has witnessed in the tourism sector, most notably the (Riyadh Declaration) adopted during the (twenty-sixth) session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly; representing a roadmap for a more inclusive and sustainable future in the sector, and being one of the engines of national growth.



The council praised the Crown Prince's sponsorship of the fourth edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, which will be held next year in 2026 in the Kingdom, as part of its ongoing efforts to make innovation and digital transformation fundamental pillars for building a sustainable and competitive knowledge-based economy on a global level.



Developing Local Content



The Council of Ministers commended the innovative quality launches supported by artificial intelligence technologies that were included in the Digital Government Forum held in Riyadh, and the significant progress achieved by government entities in measuring digital transformation and the adequacy of digital content for the year 2025; reflecting the ongoing development of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors.



The council praised the integration of national efforts in developing local content and contributing to raising the percentage of military spending localization to (24.89%) by the end of 2024; thereby enhancing the continuous progress in the localization journey in this sector to exceed (50%) by 2030.



Decisions



The council reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics studied by the Shura Council, and was informed of the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, as well as the General Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded:



- Approval of the guiding model for a memorandum of understanding between the National Development Fund in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its counterparts in other countries for cooperation in developmental fields, and authorizing the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Development Fund - or his representative - to negotiate with the counterparts in other countries regarding the draft memorandum of understanding and to sign it based on the guiding model.

- Authorizing the Minister of Foreign Affairs - or his representative - to negotiate with the Slovak side regarding the draft memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic, and to sign it.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Presidency of Religious Affairs in the Republic of Turkey in the field of Islamic affairs.



- Authorizing the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development - or his representative - to negotiate with the Hong Kong side regarding the draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China for cooperation in the field of youth development, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority - or his representative - to sign the draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Kenya regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Jordanian Food and Drug Administration for cooperation in their areas of competence.



- Authorizing the Chairman of the Board of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission - or his representative - to negotiate with the Omani side regarding the draft memorandum of understanding between the Education and Training Evaluation Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Omani Authority for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance in the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in the field of measurement, evaluation, and accreditation in education and the national qualifications framework, and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Education, Chairman of the Board of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation - or his representative - to negotiate with the Russian side regarding the draft memorandum of understanding in the field of technical and vocational training between the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training Development in the Russian Federation, and to sign it.



- Approval of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the National Competitiveness Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Law in the Republic of Singapore.



- Renewing the membership of Mohammed bin Ali Al-Majdouie in the Board of Directors of the Saudi Economic Business Center, and appointing Rami bin Khalid Al-Turki and Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Khalil as members of the Board of Directors of the center.



- Approval of the final accounts of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, the Support and Liquidation Center, and the King Abdulaziz Foundation for two previous financial years.



Promotions



Approval of promotions to the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth), as follows:



- Promotion of Ali bin Mushabbab bin Mohammed Aifan to the position of (Senior Financial Consultant) at the rank of (fifteenth) at the Ministry of Finance.



- Promotion of Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the Ministry of Interior.



- Promotion of Saleh bin Ali bin Mahshi Al-Mufrah Al-Qarni to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the Ministry of Finance.



- Promotion of Khalid bin Qadaan bin Marzooq Al-Ghadbani Al-Otaibi to the position of (Financial Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the Ministry of Finance.



The Council of Ministers also reviewed a number of general topics listed on its agenda, including annual reports from the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, the Public Authority for State Properties, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Saudi Arabian Airlines, the National Center for Plant and Animal Pest Prevention and Control, the National Industrial Development Center, the National Center for E-Learning, the National Community Development Program in the regions, and the Mahd Sports Academy, and the council took the necessary actions regarding those topics.