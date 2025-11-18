يتمتع طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام بمدارس البنين والبنات في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة بنهاية دوام الخميس القادم، بإجازة الخريف، التي تعد أطول إجازة مدرسية خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول للعام الدراسي الحالي. وتشمل الإجازة، التي تمتد لـ9 أيام متواصلة، أعضاء الهيئتين الإدارية والتعليمية بمدارس التعليم العام.

يشار إلى أنه تبقت إجازة مدرسية مطولة خلال الفصل الأول، ستبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس الموافق لـ20 من جمادى الآخرة القادم، وتشمل يومي الجمعة والسبت (الإجازة الأسبوعية المعتادة) إضافة إلى يومي الأحد والإثنين.

وتبدأ إجازة منتصف العام الدراسي اعتباراً من 20 من رجب للعام الحالي، وتستمر حتى الـ28 من الشهر نفسه.