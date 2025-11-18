Students in public education at boys' and girls' schools in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom will enjoy a fall break at the end of the workday next Thursday, which is considered the longest school vacation during the first semester of the current academic year. The vacation, which lasts for 9 consecutive days, also includes members of the administrative and educational staff at public education schools.

It is worth noting that there is an extended school holiday remaining during the first semester, which will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, corresponding to the 20th of Jumada Al-Thani. This will include the usual weekend days of Friday and Saturday, in addition to Sunday and Monday.

The mid-year vacation will start from the 20th of Rajab this year and will continue until the 28th of the same month.