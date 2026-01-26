The Ministry of Education is launching today (Tuesday) the available opportunities for transferring educational job holders in public education schools for the current academic year, and it will continue until the seventeenth of Sha'ban this month.

The ministry called on those wishing to transfer to log into their personal accounts in the Faris electronic system to know the available opportunities and the required specialties.

The ministry has set a number of conditions and regulations for the Opportunities Program upon its approval, which include that applications must be submitted through the approved system, that applications must be made within the time frame specified in the announcement, that the applicant should not be in a trial period, and that the qualifications and specific conditions for the opportunity applied for must be met according to its type or specialty. Additionally, the applicant should not have benefited from any previous opportunity unless five years have passed since the date of the decision to start the previous opportunity.

Among the conditions, the location of the opportunity applied for should not be in the sector to which the applicant belongs at the time of application, and the location of the opportunity applied for should not be outside the jurisdiction of the General Administration of Education if the applicant is one of the teachers contracted with it (regulatory contracts). The applicant must have a performance record for the previous two academic years, and at the time of the specified start date for the announced opportunity, the applicant should not be: on a scholarship for study, or on a mission for study, or on a mission for teaching while on a study leave, or on an exceptional leave, or seconded to any other entity, or suspended from teaching.