تطلق وزارة التعليم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الفرص المتاحة لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية في مدارس التعليم العام للعام الدراسي الحالي وتستمر حتى السابع عشر من شعبان الجاري.
ودعت الوزارة الراغبين في النقل الدخول لحساباتهم الشخصية في نظام فارس الإلكتروني لمعرفة الفرص المتاحة والتخصصات المطلوبة.
ووضعت الوزارة عدداً من الشروط والضوابط الخاصة ببرنامج فرص عند إقراره، تتمثل في أن يكون التقديم من خلال النظام المعتمد، وأن يكون التقديم خلال المدة الزمنية المحددة في الإعلان، وألا يكون المتقدم في فترة التجربة وتوفر المؤهلات والشروط الخاصة بالفرصة التي تقدم عليها بحسب نوعها أو تخصصها، وألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة سابقة ما لم يمض مدة 5 سنوات من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرة الفرصة السابقة.
ومن الشروط، ألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها في القطاع الذي يتبع له المتقدم وقت التقديم، وألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها خارج نطاق الإدارة العامة للتعليم في حال كان المتقدم من المعلمين المتعاقد معهم فيها (العقود اللائحية)، وأن يكون لدى المتقدم أداء وظيفي لعامين دراسيين سابقين، وألا يكون المتقدم وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة المعلن عنها: مبتعثاً للدراسة، أو موفداً لها، وموفداً للتدريس وفي إجازة دراسية، أو في إجازة استثنائية أو معاراً لدى أي جهة أخرى أو مكفوف اليد، أو مبعداً عن التدريس.
The Ministry of Education is launching today (Tuesday) the available opportunities for transferring educational job holders in public education schools for the current academic year, and it will continue until the seventeenth of Sha'ban this month.
The ministry called on those wishing to transfer to log into their personal accounts in the Faris electronic system to know the available opportunities and the required specialties.
The ministry has set a number of conditions and regulations for the Opportunities Program upon its approval, which include that applications must be submitted through the approved system, that applications must be made within the time frame specified in the announcement, that the applicant should not be in a trial period, and that the qualifications and specific conditions for the opportunity applied for must be met according to its type or specialty. Additionally, the applicant should not have benefited from any previous opportunity unless five years have passed since the date of the decision to start the previous opportunity.
Among the conditions, the location of the opportunity applied for should not be in the sector to which the applicant belongs at the time of application, and the location of the opportunity applied for should not be outside the jurisdiction of the General Administration of Education if the applicant is one of the teachers contracted with it (regulatory contracts). The applicant must have a performance record for the previous two academic years, and at the time of the specified start date for the announced opportunity, the applicant should not be: on a scholarship for study, or on a mission for study, or on a mission for teaching while on a study leave, or on an exceptional leave, or seconded to any other entity, or suspended from teaching.