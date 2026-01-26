تطلق وزارة التعليم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الفرص المتاحة لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية في مدارس التعليم العام للعام الدراسي الحالي وتستمر حتى السابع عشر من شعبان الجاري.

ودعت الوزارة الراغبين في النقل الدخول لحساباتهم الشخصية في نظام فارس الإلكتروني لمعرفة الفرص المتاحة والتخصصات المطلوبة.

ووضعت الوزارة عدداً من الشروط والضوابط الخاصة ببرنامج فرص عند إقراره، تتمثل في أن يكون التقديم من خلال النظام المعتمد، وأن يكون التقديم خلال المدة الزمنية المحددة في الإعلان، وألا يكون المتقدم في فترة التجربة وتوفر المؤهلات والشروط الخاصة بالفرصة التي تقدم عليها بحسب نوعها أو تخصصها، وألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة سابقة ما لم يمض مدة 5 سنوات من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرة الفرصة السابقة.

ومن الشروط، ألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها في القطاع الذي يتبع له المتقدم وقت التقديم، وألا يكون مقر الفرصة المتقدم عليها خارج نطاق الإدارة العامة للتعليم في حال كان المتقدم من المعلمين المتعاقد معهم فيها (العقود اللائحية)، وأن يكون لدى المتقدم أداء وظيفي لعامين دراسيين سابقين، وألا يكون المتقدم وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة المعلن عنها: مبتعثاً للدراسة، أو موفداً لها، وموفداً للتدريس وفي إجازة دراسية، أو في إجازة استثنائية أو معاراً لدى أي جهة أخرى أو مكفوف اليد، أو مبعداً عن التدريس.