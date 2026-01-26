باشرت أمانة محافظة جدة، أعمال إزالة المباني الآيلة للسقوط في حي الرويس، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز السلامة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، ومعالجة المباني المتهالكة التي تشكّل خطراً على السكان والمشهد الحضري.

وأكدت الأمانة، أن الإدارة العامة للطوارئ والأزمات أنهت إشعار 1,011 مبنى ضمن المرحلة الأولى، وصدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة من لجنة المباني الآيلة للسقوط بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية، ومنح الملاك المهلة المحددة قبل بدء التنفيذ. وبيّنت، أن هذه الأعمال تأتي امتداداً لخطط سابقة نُفذت في أحياء الفيصلية والربوة والفاروق، وأسفرت عن إزالة 596 مبنى آيلاً للسقوط، ضمن برنامج متكامل لرصد ومعالجة المباني الخطرة في مختلف أحياء المحافظة.