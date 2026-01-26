باشرت أمانة محافظة جدة، أعمال إزالة المباني الآيلة للسقوط في حي الرويس، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز السلامة العامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، ومعالجة المباني المتهالكة التي تشكّل خطراً على السكان والمشهد الحضري.
وأكدت الأمانة، أن الإدارة العامة للطوارئ والأزمات أنهت إشعار 1,011 مبنى ضمن المرحلة الأولى، وصدرت بحقها قرارات إزالة من لجنة المباني الآيلة للسقوط بعد استكمال الإجراءات النظامية، ومنح الملاك المهلة المحددة قبل بدء التنفيذ. وبيّنت، أن هذه الأعمال تأتي امتداداً لخطط سابقة نُفذت في أحياء الفيصلية والربوة والفاروق، وأسفرت عن إزالة 596 مبنى آيلاً للسقوط، ضمن برنامج متكامل لرصد ومعالجة المباني الخطرة في مختلف أحياء المحافظة.
The Jeddah Municipality has begun the removal of buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and protect lives and property, as well as to address dilapidated buildings that pose a danger to residents and the urban landscape.
The municipality confirmed that the General Administration for Emergencies and Crises has completed the notification for 1,011 buildings as part of the first phase, and demolition orders were issued for them by the committee for buildings at risk of collapse after completing the necessary legal procedures and granting the owners a specified grace period before starting the execution. It clarified that these actions are a continuation of previous plans implemented in the Al-Faisaliah, Al-Rabwa, and Al-Farouq neighborhoods, which resulted in the removal of 596 buildings at risk of collapse, as part of a comprehensive program to monitor and address hazardous buildings in various neighborhoods of the municipality.