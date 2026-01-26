The Jeddah Municipality has begun the removal of buildings at risk of collapse in the Al-Ruwais neighborhood, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and protect lives and property, as well as to address dilapidated buildings that pose a danger to residents and the urban landscape.

The municipality confirmed that the General Administration for Emergencies and Crises has completed the notification for 1,011 buildings as part of the first phase, and demolition orders were issued for them by the committee for buildings at risk of collapse after completing the necessary legal procedures and granting the owners a specified grace period before starting the execution. It clarified that these actions are a continuation of previous plans implemented in the Al-Faisaliah, Al-Rabwa, and Al-Farouq neighborhoods, which resulted in the removal of 596 buildings at risk of collapse, as part of a comprehensive program to monitor and address hazardous buildings in various neighborhoods of the municipality.