The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, revealed the recruitment of 60,000 citizens over four years. Al Sheikh witnessed the signing of the last eight employment contracts, confirming during the signing ceremony that the achievement of the National Employment Initiative is the largest in the history of the ministry, reflecting the unlimited support it receives from the leadership.

He expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the continuous support that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs receives to carry out its noble mission, noting that the completion of the employment of citizens is a historic achievement that reflects the leadership's interest and support in empowering national competencies to serve the Houses of God and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in employing human resources to fill suitable positions for the sons and daughters of the nation. He explained that the recruitment processes included imams and muezzins, male and female preachers, supervisors, and security guards, indicating that the employment initiative started in 1441 AH after preparations and that recruitment operations were halted for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with precautionary measures. Over four years of actual work, the number of those employed reached 60,000 citizens in the ministry's headquarters and its branches, contributing to raising the level of services provided in caring for the Houses of God and calling to Him, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which is led by the architect of the vision of goodness and giving, the Crown Prince, who races against time for the elevation of the nation and the welfare of the citizen.

Achieving Employment Objectives

Al Sheikh added that the distribution of employment across the regions of the Kingdom was based on the actual needs of the areas as estimated by the ministry's branch administrations in those regions, as follows: Riyadh Region: 11,368, Makkah Region: 10,087, Madinah Region: 4,290, Jazan Region: 5,351, Asir Region: 7,679, Qassim Region: 5,805, Eastern Region: 3,038, Al-Baha Region: 2,287, Tabuk Region: 1,959, Northern Borders Region: 1,583, Hail Region: 3,072, Al-Jawf Region: 2,525, Najran Region: 956. He added that specialized training programs for new employees have been implemented since their appointment to enhance performance efficiency, develop skills, and improve service quality, in addition to launching technological initiatives that enhance governance and oversight and raise the quality of services provided to beneficiaries and visitors of the Houses of God in various regions of the Kingdom.

The minister, Al Sheikh, thanked the working committees that have been active for four years in the ministry and its branches to select applicants according to a precise framework that ensures the integrity of the procedures followed to select competencies and achieve employment objectives to fulfill the noble mission and goals in coordination with relevant authorities.