كشف وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، استقطاب 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة خلال 4 أعوام. وشهد آل الشيخ، توقيع آخر 8 عقود للتوظيف، مؤكداً خلال حفل التوقيع، أن منجز المبادرة الوطنية للتوظيف يُعد الأكبر في تاريخ الوزارة، ويعكس حجم الدعم اللامحدود الذي تحظى به من القيادة.

ورفع أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين وولي العهد، على الدعم المستمر الذي تحظى به وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية للقيام برسالتها السامية، لافتاً إلى أن اكتمال توظيف المواطنين والمواطنات إنجاز تاريخي يعكس اهتمام ودعم القيادة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية لخدمة بيوت الله، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في توظيف المورد البشري لشغل الوظائف المناسبة لأبناء وبنات الوطن، موضحاً أن عمليات التوظيف شملت الأئمة والمؤذنين، والدعاة والداعيات، والمراقبين والمراقبات، وحراس وحارسات الأمن، مشيراً إلى أن مبادرة التوظيف انطلقت 1441هـ عقب التحضيرات وتوقفت عمليات التوظيف لمدة عام لظروف جائحة كورونا عملاً بالإجراءات الاحترازية، وخلال 4 سنوات عمل فعلية اكتمل عدد من تم توظيفهم 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في ديوان الوزارة وفروعها، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة في مجال العناية ببيوت الله والدعوة إليه، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي يقودها عراب رؤية الخير والعطاء ولي العهد، الذي يسابق الزمن لرفعة الوطن ورفاهية المواطن.

تحقيق مستهدفات التوظيف

وأضاف آل الشيخ، أن توزيع التوظيف في مناطق المملكة جاء حسب الاحتياج الفعلي للمناطق المقدر من إدارات فروع الوزارة بالمناطق، وعلى النحو التالي: منطقة الرياض: 11,368، ومنطقة مكة المكرمة: 10,087، ومنطقة المدينة المنورة: 4,290، ومنطقة جازان: 5,351، ومنطقة عسير: 7,679، ومنطقة القصيم: 5,805، والمنطقة الشرقية: 3,038، ومنطقة الباحة: 2,287، ومنطقة تبوك: 1,959، ومنطقة الحدود الشمالية: 1,583، ومنطقة حائل: 3,072، ومنطقة الجوف: 2,525، ومنطقة نجران: 956. وأضاف، أنه تم تنفيذ برامج تدريبية نوعية للموظفين المستجدين منذ بدء تعيينهم؛ بهدف رفع كفاءة الأداء وتطوير المهارات وتعزيز جودة الخدمات، إلى جانب إطلاق مبادرات تقنية تعزز الحوكمة والرقابة ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين ومرتادي بيوت الله في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وشكر الوزير آل الشيخ، اللجان العاملة التي عملت على مدى 4 سنوات عمل فعلي في الوزارة وفروعها لاختيار المتقدمين والمتقدمات وفق إطار دقيق يضمن سلامة الإجراءات المتبعة لاختيار الكفاءات ويحقق مستهدفات التوظيف لتحقيق الرسالة والأهداف السامية بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.