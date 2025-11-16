أقام تعليم جدة فعاليات ملتقى «فكّر يتكامل.. لجودةٍ تُستدام»، بحضور رئيس جامعة جدة الدكتور عبيد بن علي آل مظف، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، وعدد من الخبراء والمختصين في جودة الخدمات بوزارة التعليم والإدارات التعليمية والجهات المشاركة، الذي أقيم بمركز المؤتمرات بجامعة جدة ضمن فعاليات الاحتفاء بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للجودة 2025.


وشهد الملتقى إقامة جلسة بعنوان (ثقافة الجودة في الخدمات التعليمية وتوظيف التقنية فيها) بمشاركة الدكتورة هيا محمد علي الجدعاني أستاذ مشارك في التغذية والصحة العامة وعضو هيئة تدريس بقسم الغذاء والتغذية بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، الحاصلة على درجة الدكتوراة من جامعة نيوكاسل بأستراليا، والخبيرة بجودة التغذية ومدربة معتمدة في سلامة الأغذية وأنظمة الحاسب والايزو 2200 من منظمة اريكا العالمية.

أهمية رفع جودة الغذاء لدى الطلاب والطالبات


وأكدت الجدعاني في الملتقى أهمية رفع جودة الغذاء لدى الطلاب والطالبات، وإن هذه المسؤولية لا تقع على عاتق أولياء الأمور فقط، بل أيضاً إدارات التعليم ومنسوبي المدارس من معلمين ومعلمات، وتطرقت لأمثلة عدة ناجحة من التجارب العالمية والممارسات الناجحة في تحسين التغذية المدرسية، وتحدثت عن الغذاء الآمن للصغار.

الاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة في تحسين جودة الحياة لدى الصغار


وشددت الدكتورة هيا على أهمية تنظيم مثل هذه الملتقيات التي تساهم في تطوير جودة الغذاء لدى الطلاب والاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة في تحسين جودة الحياة لدى الصغار لمواكبة رؤية 2030 بتطوير الناحية البدنية لدى شباب وشابات الوطن الغالي علينا، واختتمت الجدعاني حديثها بتقديم الشكر والتقدير لإدارة التعليم بجدة وفي مقدمتهم مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي لدعوتهم الكريمة للمشاركة في هذا الملتقى الرائع الذي يترجم التطور الملحوظ لإدارة تعليم جدة في كافة الأصعدة والمجالات.