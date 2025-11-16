The Jeddah Education Department held the event "Think Integrates... for Sustainable Quality," attended by the President of Jeddah University, Dr. Obaid bin Ali Al-Mudhaf, the General Director of the General Administration of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi, and a number of experts and specialists in service quality from the Ministry of Education, educational administrations, and participating entities. This event took place at the conference center of Jeddah University as part of the celebrations for World Quality Day 2025.



The forum featured a session titled (Quality Culture in Educational Services and the Employment of Technology in It), with participation from Dr. Haya Mohammed Ali Al-Jadani, an Associate Professor in Nutrition and Public Health and a faculty member in the Food and Nutrition Department at King Abdulaziz University, who holds a PhD from the University of Newcastle in Australia, and is an expert in nutrition quality and a certified trainer in food safety and ISO 22000 systems from the Global Ericka Organization.



Dr. Al-Jadani emphasized during the forum the importance of improving food quality for male and female students, noting that this responsibility does not rest solely on parents but also on educational administrations and school staff, including teachers. She discussed several successful examples from global experiences and successful practices in improving school nutrition and talked about safe food for children.



Dr. Haya stressed the importance of organizing such forums that contribute to enhancing food quality for students and utilizing modern technologies to improve the quality of life for children, in line with Vision 2030, which aims to develop the physical aspect of the youth of our beloved nation. She concluded her remarks by expressing her gratitude and appreciation to the Jeddah Education Administration, especially to the General Director of the General Administration of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi, for their kind invitation to participate in this wonderful forum that reflects the remarkable development of the Jeddah Education Department in all areas and fields.