The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by grazing 20 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.