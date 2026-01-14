The Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, issued administrative decisions promoting (3221) individuals to the ranks following their current ranks, across various specialties.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Basami expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for the attention and follow-up that security personnel receive, and he conveyed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for his support of security personnel in various fields.

The Director of Public Security congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant them success in carrying out their duties, and that the promotion would be an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving the religion, the king, and the homeland.