أصدر مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، قرارات إدارية بترقية (3221) فردًا، للرتب التي تلي رتبهم، بمختلف التخصصات.
ورفع الفريق محمد البسامي الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة، على ما يحظى به رجال الأمن من اهتمام ومتابعة، معبرًا عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه لرجال الأمن في شتى المجالات.
وهنأ مدير الأمن العام الأفراد المترقين، سائلًا المولى -عز وجل- لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهامهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزًا لهم لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة الدين والملك والوطن.