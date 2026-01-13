أعلن الفنان المصري محمد فؤاد عودته إلى السينما بفيلم «قلبي في نيويورك».

فيلم عالمي

وأوضح فؤاد بأن العمل يحتوي على تفاصيل متنوعة وشخصيات متعددة، مع تصوير معظم مشاهده خارج مصر، إذ تم تصوير نحو 80 % من الفيلم في الولايات المتحدة وأمريكا اللاتينية، مشيراً إلى الطابع العالمي للعمل، مؤكدًا أن التجربة السينمائية مختلفة عن أعماله السابقة، مستفيدًا من مواقع تصوير متعددة لدعم حبكة الفيلم وإبراز عناصر القصة.

ويعود آخر عمل سينمائي قدمه محمد فؤاد إلى 2005 بعد مشاركته في فيلم «غاوي حب».