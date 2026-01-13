The Egyptian artist Mohamed Fouad announced his return to cinema with the film "My Heart in New York."

International Film

Fouad explained that the work contains diverse details and multiple characters, with most of its scenes filmed outside Egypt, as about 80% of the film was shot in the United States and Latin America, pointing to the global nature of the work. He confirmed that the cinematic experience is different from his previous works, benefiting from various filming locations to support the film's plot and highlight elements of the story.

The last cinematic work presented by Mohamed Fouad dates back to 2005 after his participation in the film "Lover of Love."