نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم، إلى هطول أمطار على منطقة حائل، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وجريان للسيول، وصواعق رعدية، وتساقط البرد، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ ‏تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في ‏مدى ‏الرؤية الأفقية.

وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ 8:00 مساءً.