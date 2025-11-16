نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم، إلى هطول أمطار على منطقة حائل، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وجريان للسيول، وصواعق رعدية، وتساقط البرد، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية.
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ 8:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of rainfall in the Hail region, accompanied by strong winds, flowing torrents, thunderstorms, and hail, affecting open areas and highways; which may lead to reduced horizontal visibility.
The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 8:00 PM.