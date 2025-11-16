أعلنت وزارة التعليم عن إتاحة حجز موعد لزيارة أولياء الأمور لمدارس التعليم العام لفئة كبار السن والحالات الخاصة عبر الاتصال الهاتفي دون الحاجة لحجز الموعد عن طريق منصة (مدرستي)، ويمكن اختيار حجز موعد (افتراضي) عن بعد.

وأوضحت وزارة التعليم أنه يمكن لولي الأمر رفض دعوة الزيارة في حال عدم تمكنه من الحضور للمدرسة في حال انعقاد مجالس أولياء الأمور والأنشطة المدرسية المختلفة، وأشارت إلى أنه يمكن تغيير موعد الحجز بعد تأكيده، ولا يمكن لولي الأمر تفويض شخص آخر لحضور الموعد بدلاً عنه. وكانت وزارة التعليم أطلقت خدمة حجز موعد عبر منصة (مدرستي) للراغبين من أولياء أمور الطلاب والطالبات والأمهات في زيارة مدارس التعليم العام بقطاعيها للبنين والبنات؛ بهدف تحقيق بيئة تعليمية آمنة، من خلال ضبط وتوثيق مواعيد زيارة أولياء الأمور للمدرسة وخدمتهم بطريقة منظمة وسلسة، ويمكن استدعاء ولي الامر بإرسال إشعار لولي الأمر وضبط عملية الدخول والخروج للمبنى المدرسي وتنظيمها، وتوثيق عملية دخول وخروج أولياء الأمور واقتصار زيارة المبنى المدرسي لمن لهم مصلحة حقيقية وواضحة من خلال تحديد سبب الزيارة، وستكون الخدمة متاحة طوال أيام الأسبوع وعدد الزيارات المسموح بها في الأسبوع زيارة واحدة، مع أهمية كتابة أسباب الزيارة، وستتم إتاحة الزيارة عن بعد وحضوري، وفي حال حجزه لأحد أنواع الزيارة يتم إلغاؤه من الزيارة الأخرى.