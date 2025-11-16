The Ministry of Education has announced the availability of scheduling appointments for parents to visit public education schools for the elderly and special cases via phone call, without the need to book an appointment through the (Madrasati) platform. A (virtual) appointment can also be chosen for remote booking.

The Ministry of Education clarified that a parent can decline the visit invitation if they are unable to attend the school during the meetings of parents and various school activities. It also indicated that the appointment can be rescheduled after confirmation, and a parent cannot delegate another person to attend the appointment on their behalf. The Ministry of Education had launched the appointment booking service through the (Madrasati) platform for interested parents of male and female students, aiming to create a safe educational environment by regulating and documenting parents' visit schedules to the school and serving them in an organized and smooth manner. A parent can be summoned by sending a notification to them, and the process of entering and exiting the school building can be controlled and organized. The entry and exit of parents will be documented, and visits to the school building will be limited to those with a genuine and clear interest by specifying the reason for the visit. The service will be available throughout the week, with a limit of one visit allowed per week, emphasizing the importance of stating the reasons for the visit. Both remote and in-person visits will be available, and if an appointment is booked for one type of visit, it will be canceled for the other type.