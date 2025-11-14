في مطبخ «عكاظ»، أو ما يطلق عليه بين الصحفيين «غرفة الأخبار»، أو «الديسك»، تدور ماكينة تتابع ما يحدث في الإقليم والعالم. هنا تتداخل أصوات «الماوس» مع إشارات تسع شاشات تلفزيونية ضخمة، وعاشرة للبيانات تنقل على مدار الثانية ترمومتر الموقع الإلكتروني وتصاعد القراءات. حين يبلغ المؤشر أعلى معدلاته تهبط على «المُدسِّكين» علامات الارتياح والرضا، ففي هذه الصالة «لا أحد يتثاءب». «عكاظ» التي قبلت تحدي التحوّلات الرقمية الكبرى، أضحت في مقدّمة صنّاعها...

أين الخبر.. أين التقرير؟!

يتولى إدارة خلية النحل «إبراهيم القربي» مدير تحرير النشر الرقمي وغرفة الأخبار، المعروف بهدوئه، والزميل الدائم الابتسامة في أعتى الظروف والضغوط والذي لا يغضب إلا إذا تباطأ أحدهم في التقاط خبر أو اصطياد تقرير. فيما يعكف نائب مدير تحرير النشر الرقمي رئيس قسم الإخراج المشرف على الاستديو الزميل عادل الحربي على التناغم بين الورقي والرقمي بيد عتيقة ولمسات ساحرة، وحين تزيد عليه الأعباء يطلق لحيته كما يشاء. ومن على البعد يمطر المشرف على أقسام المحليات الزميل محمد الهتار الصالة بعشرات الأخبار الدسمة التي أصابت قلبه الطيب بالوهن! وعلى اليسار هناك «عبد المحصي».. أحدث القادمين إلى «عكاظ أولاً» بخبرة تراكمية تفوق العقدين.. صامت لا تسمع من موقعه إلا «طقطقات» مفاتيح «الكي بورد»، لكن صوته الهادئ يهمس حين ينتصر نادي النصر أو تصيب فريقه المفضل كبوة عارضة، أما «عادل خديدي» أو كما يحلو للزملاء مناداته بـ«أبو عزيز» فينافس عبدالمحصي، في الصمت الممنهج، والرشاقة في تتبّع كل ما يستجد من تقرير أو نبأ جديد.

تغريدات وفلافل

في الطرف الأيمن من الملعب «بدر الأحمدي» الرجل المبتسم الذي يمطر رجال الديسك المركزي بما لذ وطاب من «الفلافل» ليمتد كرمه إلى التغريدات التي يعرف أسرارها، وهي ذات الحرفة التي يجيدها الفنان «عبدالله مشاري»، الذي اختار «مناوبة النهار» بدلاً عن دياجير الليل، ولهذا الشاب قدرات معتبرة في التغريدات وتتبع «العواجل» من أركان الدنيا الأربعة.. «الشاب خالد» آخر المنضوين تحت لواء فريق الديسك المركزي، دخل سريعاً إلى الفورمة والقلوب، وسجّل «الحارثي» أهدافاً فضية مع زملائه في بعثة حج الموسم الماضي، لكن «مازن راجح» الطرف اليمين وجناح منتخب الديسك المركزي والصوت الجهير في الصالة، الذي لا يترك شاردة خبر إلا أوردها في الموقع الإلكتروني.. ويأتي «خالد الجار الله» كمهندس للمنوّعات والقصص والحكايات، عركته حركة المسارح وضجيج الفنون، فأضحى مرجعاً للزملاء في شؤون الأدب وسرديات المثقفين.. أما «رامي السليماني» فقد نال لقب خبير الغرائب وملتقط أنباء الفنانين وجنوح بعضهم..

حوافز «الريّس»

هنا في القسم السياسي، يطل «محمد فكري» بنظارته السميكة مستنفراً أمام الشاشة في لهاث دائم مع أخبار ترمب وزيلينسكي والهدنة وحلّ الدولتين وأحداث «الفاشر».. وفي قلب ملعب القسم السياسي «أحمد الشميري»، الذي يطلق عليه الزملاء «خبير الشؤون اليمنية».. ما إن تحل الساعة الخامسة لحظة وصوله لمناوبته الليلية حتى تضج الصالة لاستقباله بالحفاوة وحثّه على الصمت، فالشميري إذا تكلم أسمع خصوصاً عندما تهطل عليه حوافز رئيس التحرير من حين لآخر! «عبدالرحمن المصباحي»، حاصد الجوائز وعاشق الأرقام والإحصاءات لا يهدأ له بال، إلا إذ حصد «الأسبقيات» بخبر جديد أو تقرير مباشر، وقد أنصفته أخيراً هيئة تنظيم الإعلام بإحدى جوائزها فاستحقها عن جدارة.. ويشاركه في النبض والإبداع الاقتصادي الدكتور طاهر الحصري، الذي يدرك أسرار السوق ودهاليزها وترمومتر أسعارها وبورصات صعودها وهبوطها.. في قلب الملعب الرياضي «عادل النجار» مايسترو القسم الرياضي يوزع تمريراته على الزملاء في «الكلاسيكو» و«الديربي».

مكتب للتقبيل

أما محرر هذا التقرير، «ياسر عبدالفتاح» المسمى بـ«المحتال» بشهادة رئيس التحرير الذي وضعته المقادير على مدخل الصالة أمام «فوهة المدفع»، فإن أبهى تجلياته إطلاق صافرة التنبيه للزملاء عن «خطر قادم» من الممر.. رئيس التحرير في الطريق إليكم لتسود حالة «الصمت»! شكوت لمدير مكتب «عكاظ» في مكة المكرمة عبدالعزيز الربيعي، عن مكتبي الذي يطل على ناصيتين خطيرتين فنصحني بعرض المكتب لـ«التقبيل».. المتأمل لهذه الصالة لا أحد يتثاءب، لا تمر ثانية بلا خبر أو تقرير جديد، هي مدرسة عن فريق «سناب عكاظ» و«الاستديو والفيديو» يحلو الكلام بنشاطه المتدفق وتغطياته الحية، هنا يتألق شبان وشابات بينهم بلال أعظم وعمر حسن وفريق من أخصائيات الإعلام الرقمي.. «رنيم، سمية، غلا، منار، وجمانة».

لا شيء يترك هنا للصدفة، كما يقول نائب رئيس التحرير عبدالله عبيان، الذي يدير فريقاً محترفاً من الداخل والخارج، ولن يكون المصري «محمد صديق» آخر العناقيد في بستان المواقع والمنصات الإلكترونية، ففي كنان «أبو جود» مزيد من الإبداع واختراق التحديات وبث الحماس في الفريق، والحرص الدائم على التجويد مع الالتزام الصارم بأخلاقيات وقواعد المهنة.