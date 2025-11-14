In the "Okaz" kitchen, or what is referred to among journalists as the "newsroom" or "the desk," a machine runs that tracks what is happening in the region and the world. Here, the sounds of the "mouse" intertwine with signals from nine massive television screens, and a tenth for data that transmits the thermometer of the website and the rising readings every second. When the indicator reaches its highest levels, signs of relief and satisfaction descend upon the "editors," for in this hall "no one yawns." "Okaz," which accepted the challenge of major digital transformations, has become at the forefront of its creators...

Where's the news.. Where's the report?!

The hive is managed by "Ibrahim Al-Qurbi," the editor of digital publishing and the newsroom, known for his calm demeanor, and a colleague who always smiles even in the most challenging circumstances and pressures, who only gets upset if someone delays in capturing news or snagging a report. Meanwhile, the deputy editor of digital publishing and head of the layout department, colleague Adel Al-Harbi, works on harmonizing the print and digital formats with an experienced hand and magical touches, and when the burdens increase, he lets his beard grow as he wishes. From a distance, the supervisor of the local sections, colleague Mohammed Al-Hattar, showers the hall with dozens of rich news stories that have weakened his kind heart! To the left is "Abdul Al-Muhsi," the latest arrival to "Okaz First," with over two decades of cumulative experience... silent, you can only hear the "clicks" of his keyboard from his spot, but his quiet voice whispers when Al-Nasr Club triumphs or when his favorite team faces a setback, while "Adel Khudaydi," or as colleagues like to call him "Abu Aziz," competes with Al-Muhsi in systematic silence and agility in tracking every new report or piece of news.

Tweets and Falafel

On the right side of the field is "Badr Al-Ahmadi," the smiling man who showers the central desk staff with delicious "falafel," extending his generosity to the tweets he knows the secrets of, which is the same craft mastered by artist "Abdullah Mishari," who chose the "day shift" instead of the dark nights, and this young man has considerable abilities in tweeting and tracking "breaking news" from the four corners of the world... "Young Khaled" is the latest to join the central desk team, quickly fitting into the form and hearts, scoring "Al-Harithi" silver goals with his colleagues in last season's Hajj mission, but "Mazen Rajeh," the right-winger and the deep voice of the central desk in the hall, leaves no piece of news unreported on the website... And "Khaled Al-Jarallah" comes as the engineer of diversions and stories, having been shaped by the movement of theaters and the noise of arts, becoming a reference for colleagues in matters of literature and the narratives of intellectuals... As for "Rami Al-Suleimani," he earned the title of expert in oddities and a gatherer of news about artists and some of their eccentricities...

Incentives from the "Chief"

Here in the political section, "Mohammed Fikri" appears with his thick glasses, always alert in front of the screen, constantly chasing news about Trump, Zelensky, the ceasefire, the two-state solution, and events in "Al-Fasher"... At the heart of the political section is "Ahmed Al-Shumairi," whom colleagues call the "expert on Yemeni affairs"... As soon as the clock strikes five, marking his arrival for the night shift, the hall buzzes to welcome him with warmth and urges him to be quiet, for when Al-Shumairi speaks, he is heard, especially when the chief editor showers him with incentives from time to time! "Abdulrahman Al-Masbahi," an award-winning journalist and lover of numbers and statistics, cannot rest until he has harvested "precedents" with new news or a live report, and he was recently honored by the Media Regulation Authority with one of its awards, which he deservedly earned... Sharing the pulse and economic creativity with him is Dr. Tahir Al-Hosari, who understands the secrets of the market and its corridors, the thermometer of its prices, and the stock exchanges of its rises and falls... At the heart of the sports field is "Adel Al-Najjar," the maestro of the sports section, distributing his passes to colleagues during the "Classico" and the "Derby."

An Office for Sale

As for the editor of this report, "Yasser Abdul Fattah," nicknamed "the trickster" by the chief editor who placed him at the entrance of the hall in front of "the cannon's mouth," his most splendid manifestation is sounding the alarm for colleagues about an "incoming danger" from the corridor... The chief editor is on his way to you, so a state of "silence" prevails! I complained to the office manager of "Okaz" in Mecca, Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie, about my office overlooking two dangerous corners, and he advised me to offer the office for "sale"... Observing this hall, no one yawns, not a second passes without new news or a report, it is a school for the "Snap Okaz" team and "the studio and video," where conversations flourish with its flowing energy and live coverage, here young men and women shine, including Bilal Azaam, Omar Hassan, and a team of digital media specialists... "Raneem, Somaya, Ghala, Manar, and Jumana."

Nothing is left here to chance, as Deputy Editor Abdullah Abayan says, who manages a professional team from both inside and outside, and the Egyptian "Mohammed Sidiq" will not be the last cluster in the garden of websites and electronic platforms, for in the arsenal of "Abu Jood" lies more creativity, overcoming challenges, and instilling enthusiasm in the team, with a constant commitment to quality and strict adherence to the ethics and rules of the profession.