في مطبخ «عكاظ»، أو ما يطلق عليه بين الصحفيين «غرفة الأخبار»، أو «الديسك»، تدور ماكينة تتابع ما يحدث في الإقليم والعالم. هنا تتداخل أصوات «الماوس» مع إشارات تسع شاشات تلفزيونية ضخمة، وعاشرة للبيانات تنقل على مدار الثانية ترمومتر الموقع الإلكتروني وتصاعد القراءات. حين يبلغ المؤشر أعلى معدلاته تهبط على «المُدسِّكين» علامات الارتياح والرضا، ففي هذه الصالة «لا أحد يتثاءب». «عكاظ» التي قبلت تحدي التحوّلات الرقمية الكبرى، أضحت في مقدّمة صنّاعها...
أين الخبر.. أين التقرير؟!
يتولى إدارة خلية النحل «إبراهيم القربي» مدير تحرير النشر الرقمي وغرفة الأخبار، المعروف بهدوئه، والزميل الدائم الابتسامة في أعتى الظروف والضغوط والذي لا يغضب إلا إذا تباطأ أحدهم في التقاط خبر أو اصطياد تقرير. فيما يعكف نائب مدير تحرير النشر الرقمي رئيس قسم الإخراج المشرف على الاستديو الزميل عادل الحربي على التناغم بين الورقي والرقمي بيد عتيقة ولمسات ساحرة، وحين تزيد عليه الأعباء يطلق لحيته كما يشاء. ومن على البعد يمطر المشرف على أقسام المحليات الزميل محمد الهتار الصالة بعشرات الأخبار الدسمة التي أصابت قلبه الطيب بالوهن! وعلى اليسار هناك «عبد المحصي».. أحدث القادمين إلى «عكاظ أولاً» بخبرة تراكمية تفوق العقدين.. صامت لا تسمع من موقعه إلا «طقطقات» مفاتيح «الكي بورد»، لكن صوته الهادئ يهمس حين ينتصر نادي النصر أو تصيب فريقه المفضل كبوة عارضة، أما «عادل خديدي» أو كما يحلو للزملاء مناداته بـ«أبو عزيز» فينافس عبدالمحصي، في الصمت الممنهج، والرشاقة في تتبّع كل ما يستجد من تقرير أو نبأ جديد.
تغريدات وفلافل
في الطرف الأيمن من الملعب «بدر الأحمدي» الرجل المبتسم الذي يمطر رجال الديسك المركزي بما لذ وطاب من «الفلافل» ليمتد كرمه إلى التغريدات التي يعرف أسرارها، وهي ذات الحرفة التي يجيدها الفنان «عبدالله مشاري»، الذي اختار «مناوبة النهار» بدلاً عن دياجير الليل، ولهذا الشاب قدرات معتبرة في التغريدات وتتبع «العواجل» من أركان الدنيا الأربعة.. «الشاب خالد» آخر المنضوين تحت لواء فريق الديسك المركزي، دخل سريعاً إلى الفورمة والقلوب، وسجّل «الحارثي» أهدافاً فضية مع زملائه في بعثة حج الموسم الماضي، لكن «مازن راجح» الطرف اليمين وجناح منتخب الديسك المركزي والصوت الجهير في الصالة، الذي لا يترك شاردة خبر إلا أوردها في الموقع الإلكتروني.. ويأتي «خالد الجار الله» كمهندس للمنوّعات والقصص والحكايات، عركته حركة المسارح وضجيج الفنون، فأضحى مرجعاً للزملاء في شؤون الأدب وسرديات المثقفين.. أما «رامي السليماني» فقد نال لقب خبير الغرائب وملتقط أنباء الفنانين وجنوح بعضهم..
حوافز «الريّس»
هنا في القسم السياسي، يطل «محمد فكري» بنظارته السميكة مستنفراً أمام الشاشة في لهاث دائم مع أخبار ترمب وزيلينسكي والهدنة وحلّ الدولتين وأحداث «الفاشر».. وفي قلب ملعب القسم السياسي «أحمد الشميري»، الذي يطلق عليه الزملاء «خبير الشؤون اليمنية».. ما إن تحل الساعة الخامسة لحظة وصوله لمناوبته الليلية حتى تضج الصالة لاستقباله بالحفاوة وحثّه على الصمت، فالشميري إذا تكلم أسمع خصوصاً عندما تهطل عليه حوافز رئيس التحرير من حين لآخر! «عبدالرحمن المصباحي»، حاصد الجوائز وعاشق الأرقام والإحصاءات لا يهدأ له بال، إلا إذ حصد «الأسبقيات» بخبر جديد أو تقرير مباشر، وقد أنصفته أخيراً هيئة تنظيم الإعلام بإحدى جوائزها فاستحقها عن جدارة.. ويشاركه في النبض والإبداع الاقتصادي الدكتور طاهر الحصري، الذي يدرك أسرار السوق ودهاليزها وترمومتر أسعارها وبورصات صعودها وهبوطها.. في قلب الملعب الرياضي «عادل النجار» مايسترو القسم الرياضي يوزع تمريراته على الزملاء في «الكلاسيكو» و«الديربي».
مكتب للتقبيل
أما محرر هذا التقرير، «ياسر عبدالفتاح» المسمى بـ«المحتال» بشهادة رئيس التحرير الذي وضعته المقادير على مدخل الصالة أمام «فوهة المدفع»، فإن أبهى تجلياته إطلاق صافرة التنبيه للزملاء عن «خطر قادم» من الممر.. رئيس التحرير في الطريق إليكم لتسود حالة «الصمت»! شكوت لمدير مكتب «عكاظ» في مكة المكرمة عبدالعزيز الربيعي، عن مكتبي الذي يطل على ناصيتين خطيرتين فنصحني بعرض المكتب لـ«التقبيل».. المتأمل لهذه الصالة لا أحد يتثاءب، لا تمر ثانية بلا خبر أو تقرير جديد، هي مدرسة عن فريق «سناب عكاظ» و«الاستديو والفيديو» يحلو الكلام بنشاطه المتدفق وتغطياته الحية، هنا يتألق شبان وشابات بينهم بلال أعظم وعمر حسن وفريق من أخصائيات الإعلام الرقمي.. «رنيم، سمية، غلا، منار، وجمانة».
لا شيء يترك هنا للصدفة، كما يقول نائب رئيس التحرير عبدالله عبيان، الذي يدير فريقاً محترفاً من الداخل والخارج، ولن يكون المصري «محمد صديق» آخر العناقيد في بستان المواقع والمنصات الإلكترونية، ففي كنان «أبو جود» مزيد من الإبداع واختراق التحديات وبث الحماس في الفريق، والحرص الدائم على التجويد مع الالتزام الصارم بأخلاقيات وقواعد المهنة.
In the "Okaz" kitchen, or what is referred to among journalists as the "newsroom" or "the desk," a machine runs that tracks what is happening in the region and the world. Here, the sounds of the "mouse" intertwine with signals from nine massive television screens, and a tenth for data that transmits the thermometer of the website and the rising readings every second. When the indicator reaches its highest levels, signs of relief and satisfaction descend upon the "editors," for in this hall "no one yawns." "Okaz," which accepted the challenge of major digital transformations, has become at the forefront of its creators...
Where's the news.. Where's the report?!
The hive is managed by "Ibrahim Al-Qurbi," the editor of digital publishing and the newsroom, known for his calm demeanor, and a colleague who always smiles even in the most challenging circumstances and pressures, who only gets upset if someone delays in capturing news or snagging a report. Meanwhile, the deputy editor of digital publishing and head of the layout department, colleague Adel Al-Harbi, works on harmonizing the print and digital formats with an experienced hand and magical touches, and when the burdens increase, he lets his beard grow as he wishes. From a distance, the supervisor of the local sections, colleague Mohammed Al-Hattar, showers the hall with dozens of rich news stories that have weakened his kind heart! To the left is "Abdul Al-Muhsi," the latest arrival to "Okaz First," with over two decades of cumulative experience... silent, you can only hear the "clicks" of his keyboard from his spot, but his quiet voice whispers when Al-Nasr Club triumphs or when his favorite team faces a setback, while "Adel Khudaydi," or as colleagues like to call him "Abu Aziz," competes with Al-Muhsi in systematic silence and agility in tracking every new report or piece of news.
Tweets and Falafel
On the right side of the field is "Badr Al-Ahmadi," the smiling man who showers the central desk staff with delicious "falafel," extending his generosity to the tweets he knows the secrets of, which is the same craft mastered by artist "Abdullah Mishari," who chose the "day shift" instead of the dark nights, and this young man has considerable abilities in tweeting and tracking "breaking news" from the four corners of the world... "Young Khaled" is the latest to join the central desk team, quickly fitting into the form and hearts, scoring "Al-Harithi" silver goals with his colleagues in last season's Hajj mission, but "Mazen Rajeh," the right-winger and the deep voice of the central desk in the hall, leaves no piece of news unreported on the website... And "Khaled Al-Jarallah" comes as the engineer of diversions and stories, having been shaped by the movement of theaters and the noise of arts, becoming a reference for colleagues in matters of literature and the narratives of intellectuals... As for "Rami Al-Suleimani," he earned the title of expert in oddities and a gatherer of news about artists and some of their eccentricities...
Incentives from the "Chief"
Here in the political section, "Mohammed Fikri" appears with his thick glasses, always alert in front of the screen, constantly chasing news about Trump, Zelensky, the ceasefire, the two-state solution, and events in "Al-Fasher"... At the heart of the political section is "Ahmed Al-Shumairi," whom colleagues call the "expert on Yemeni affairs"... As soon as the clock strikes five, marking his arrival for the night shift, the hall buzzes to welcome him with warmth and urges him to be quiet, for when Al-Shumairi speaks, he is heard, especially when the chief editor showers him with incentives from time to time! "Abdulrahman Al-Masbahi," an award-winning journalist and lover of numbers and statistics, cannot rest until he has harvested "precedents" with new news or a live report, and he was recently honored by the Media Regulation Authority with one of its awards, which he deservedly earned... Sharing the pulse and economic creativity with him is Dr. Tahir Al-Hosari, who understands the secrets of the market and its corridors, the thermometer of its prices, and the stock exchanges of its rises and falls... At the heart of the sports field is "Adel Al-Najjar," the maestro of the sports section, distributing his passes to colleagues during the "Classico" and the "Derby."
An Office for Sale
As for the editor of this report, "Yasser Abdul Fattah," nicknamed "the trickster" by the chief editor who placed him at the entrance of the hall in front of "the cannon's mouth," his most splendid manifestation is sounding the alarm for colleagues about an "incoming danger" from the corridor... The chief editor is on his way to you, so a state of "silence" prevails! I complained to the office manager of "Okaz" in Mecca, Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie, about my office overlooking two dangerous corners, and he advised me to offer the office for "sale"... Observing this hall, no one yawns, not a second passes without new news or a report, it is a school for the "Snap Okaz" team and "the studio and video," where conversations flourish with its flowing energy and live coverage, here young men and women shine, including Bilal Azaam, Omar Hassan, and a team of digital media specialists... "Raneem, Somaya, Ghala, Manar, and Jumana."
Nothing is left here to chance, as Deputy Editor Abdullah Abayan says, who manages a professional team from both inside and outside, and the Egyptian "Mohammed Sidiq" will not be the last cluster in the garden of websites and electronic platforms, for in the arsenal of "Abu Jood" lies more creativity, overcoming challenges, and instilling enthusiasm in the team, with a constant commitment to quality and strict adherence to the ethics and rules of the profession.