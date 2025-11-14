إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أجرى الفريق الطبي والجراحي السعودي لعمليات فصل التوائم الملتصقة أمس، عملية جراحية معقدة للتوأم الملتصق الجامايكي «أزاريا وأزورا إيلسون» في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية التابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني بمدينة الرياض.

وفي إنجاز طبي جديد، نجح الفريق المختص في اختصار العملية إلى خمس ساعات لعدم وجود اشتراك بالأمعاء.

وأوضح المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله عبدالعزيز الربيعة، بأن التوأم السيامي الجامايكي «أزاريا وأزورا إيلسون» (سنتين)، كانتا تشتركان في منطقة أسفل الصدر والبطن والكبد واشتباه باشتراك في الأمعاء وأغشية القلب، كما أن إحداهما كانت تعاني من عيوب خلقية كبيرة وضعف في ضخ عضلة القلب، مشيراً إلى أن العملية نفذت على ست مراحل بمشاركة فريق طبي مكوّن من 25 فرداً من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر التمريضية والفنية في تخصصات التخدير وجراحة الأطفال وجراحة التجميل.

وأضاف الدكتور الربيعة: هذه العملية رقم 67 ضمن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الذي استطاع خلال 35 عاماً أن يعتني بـ152 توأماً من 28 دولة في خمس قارات حول العالم، مؤكداً دور المملكة الريادي في العمل الإنساني بشكل عام والطبي بشكل خاص.