In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi medical and surgical team for conjoined twin separation conducted a complex surgical operation yesterday for the Jamaican conjoined twins "Azaria and Azura Elson" at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, affiliated with the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

In a new medical achievement, the specialized team successfully shortened the operation to five hours due to the absence of intestinal connection.

The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center, and head of the medical and surgical team for the Saudi conjoined twins program, Dr. Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, explained that the Jamaican conjoined twins "Azaria and Azura Elson" (two years old) were sharing a region in the lower chest, abdomen, and liver, with a suspicion of sharing intestines and heart membranes. He also noted that one of them suffered from significant congenital defects and weakened heart muscle pumping. He indicated that the operation was carried out in six stages with the participation of a medical team consisting of 25 individuals, including consultants, specialists, and nursing and technical staff in the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah added: This operation is the 67th within the Saudi conjoined twins program, which has been able over 35 years to care for 152 sets of twins from 28 countries across five continents around the world, affirming the Kingdom's pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular.