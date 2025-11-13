The CEO of Rafadah, Abdulaziz Alawi, clarified that the "smart bracelets" with integrated (NFC) technology for the service of pilgrims from abroad will be used during this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, in an initial phase, and will be distributed to more than 10,000 pilgrims for testing before being generalized to all pilgrims. He pointed out that the bracelet aims to provide quick service to the pilgrim and facilitate their steps in Mecca and the holy sites, remaining on the pilgrim's wrist throughout their spiritual journey. In case of loss or an emergency, any smartphone can read the chip without a special application, by displaying a page containing all the pilgrim's information, including their photo, personal data, address, contact and emergency numbers, and more, designed practically and securely to facilitate identification and provide quick assistance.