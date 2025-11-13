أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لرفادة عبدالعزيز علوي، أن «الأَسوِرة الذكية» بتقنية (NFC) المدمجة لخدمة حجاج الخارج، ستستخدم خلال موسم حج هذا العام 1447هـ، في مرحلة أولية وستوزع على أكثر من 10 آلاف حاج لتجربتها ومن ثم تعميمها على جميع الحجاج، لافتاً إلى أن الأسورة تهدف إلى توفير الخدمة السريعة للحاج وتسهل خطواته في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، وتكون على معصم الحاج طوال رحلته الإيمانية، وعند ضياع أو حالة طارئة يمكن لأي هاتف ذكي قراءة الشريحة دون تطبيق خاص، عبر عرض صفحة تحتوي على جميع معلومات الحاج، صورته وبياناته الشخصية، والعنوان، وأرقام التواصل والطوارئ وغيرها، بتصميم عملي وآمن لتسهيل التعرف وتقديم المساعدة السريعة له.