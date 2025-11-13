The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, reviewed a report on the progress of the educational process at King Abdulaziz Model Schools, as well as performance indicators reports for the schools, the learning outcomes, and the future plans for development and expansion of their educational activities.

This came during his meeting with the General Supervisor of King Abdulaziz Model Schools in the region, Ibrahim Hussein Al-Omari, who highlighted the support and attention that the education sector in the Kingdom receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, wishing the school administration, teachers, and all students continued success and achievement.