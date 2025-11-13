اطّلع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، على تقرير عن سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس الملك عبدالعزيز النموذجية، وعلى تقارير مؤشرات الأداء للمدارس ونواتج التعلّم بها والخطط المستقبلية للتطوير والتوسع في أعمالها التعليمية.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه المشرف العام على مدارس الملك عبدالعزيز النموذجية بالمنطقة إبراهيم حسين العُمري، منوهاً بما يحظى به قطاع التعليم في المملكة من دعم واهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، متمنياً لإدارة المدارس ومعلميها وكافة الطلاب والطالبات المزيد من التوفيق والنجاح.