انطلقت اليوم (الأربعاء)، بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية، أعمال الدورة الـ(41) لمجلس وزراء العدل العرب على المستوى الوزاري، برئاسة وزير العدل السوداني الدكتور عبدالله محمد درف، ومشاركة وزراء العدل بالدول العربية، لمناقشة سُبل دعم العمل العربي المشترك في المجالات القضائية والقانونية والتشريعية، واستكمال إعداد الاتفاقيات العربية الخاصة بمكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله وغسل الأموال والمخدرات.

نائب وزير العدل الدكتور نجم بن عبدالله الزيد خلال رئاسته وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع.


ورأس وفد المملكة في الاجتماع، نائب وزير العدل الدكتور نجم بن عبدالله الزيد.
وبحث المجلس في اجتماعه عددًا من الموضوعات المهمة، في مقدمتها الاتفاقية العربية لمكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله، والاتفاقية العربية لمكافحة غسل الأموال، والاتفاقية العربية لتنظيم أوضاع اللاجئين في الدول العربية، ومشروع الاتفاقية العربية لحماية البيانات ذات الطابع الشخصي.
كما تناول الاجتماع مناقشة عدد من مشروعات القوانين العربية الاسترشادية، من أبرزها القانون العربي الاسترشادي لمنع خطاب الكراهية، والقانون العربي الموحد لمكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية، والقانون العربي الاسترشادي لحماية ومساعدة النازحين في الدول العربية، والقانون العربي الاسترشادي لحماية الأطفال من التجنيد في النزاعات المسلحة، وآليات توحيد التشريعات العربية وسُبل تعزيز تبادل الخبرات القانونية والقضائية بين الدول العربية، إضافة إلى المصادقة على برامج العمل المستقبلية لكلٍ من الأمانة الفنية للمجلس والمركز العربي للبحوث القانونية والقضائية.