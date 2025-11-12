Today (Wednesday), the 41st session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice at the ministerial level commenced at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, chaired by the Sudanese Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Darf, with the participation of the Ministers of Justice from Arab countries, to discuss ways to support joint Arab action in judicial, legal, and legislative fields, and to complete the preparation of Arab agreements related to combating terrorism, its financing, money laundering, and drugs.



The delegation of the Kingdom at the meeting was headed by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Dr. Najm bin Abdullah Al-Zaid.

The council discussed a number of important topics during its meeting, foremost among them the Arab Convention on Combating Terrorism and its Financing, the Arab Convention on Combating Money Laundering, the Arab Convention on Regulating the Status of Refugees in Arab Countries, and the draft Arab Convention on the Protection of Personal Data.

The meeting also addressed a number of draft Arab model laws, including the Arab model law to prevent hate speech, the unified Arab law to combat drugs and psychotropic substances, the Arab model law for the protection and assistance of displaced persons in Arab countries, the Arab model law for the protection of children from recruitment in armed conflicts, and mechanisms for harmonizing Arab legislation and ways to enhance the exchange of legal and judicial experiences among Arab countries, in addition to approving the future work programs for both the technical secretariat of the council and the Arab Center for Legal and Judicial Research.