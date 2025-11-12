انطلقت اليوم (الأربعاء)، بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية، أعمال الدورة الـ(41) لمجلس وزراء العدل العرب على المستوى الوزاري، برئاسة وزير العدل السوداني الدكتور عبدالله محمد درف، ومشاركة وزراء العدل بالدول العربية، لمناقشة سُبل دعم العمل العربي المشترك في المجالات القضائية والقانونية والتشريعية، واستكمال إعداد الاتفاقيات العربية الخاصة بمكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله وغسل الأموال والمخدرات.
ورأس وفد المملكة في الاجتماع، نائب وزير العدل الدكتور نجم بن عبدالله الزيد. وبحث المجلس في اجتماعه عددًا من الموضوعات المهمة، في مقدمتها الاتفاقية العربية لمكافحة الإرهاب وتمويله، والاتفاقية العربية لمكافحة غسل الأموال، والاتفاقية العربية لتنظيم أوضاع اللاجئين في الدول العربية، ومشروع الاتفاقية العربية لحماية البيانات ذات الطابع الشخصي. كما تناول الاجتماع مناقشة عدد من مشروعات القوانين العربية الاسترشادية، من أبرزها القانون العربي الاسترشادي لمنع خطاب الكراهية، والقانون العربي الموحد لمكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية، والقانون العربي الاسترشادي لحماية ومساعدة النازحين في الدول العربية، والقانون العربي الاسترشادي لحماية الأطفال من التجنيد في النزاعات المسلحة، وآليات توحيد التشريعات العربية وسُبل تعزيز تبادل الخبرات القانونية والقضائية بين الدول العربية، إضافة إلى المصادقة على برامج العمل المستقبلية لكلٍ من الأمانة الفنية للمجلس والمركز العربي للبحوث القانونية والقضائية.
Today (Wednesday), the 41st session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice at the ministerial level commenced at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, chaired by the Sudanese Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Darf, with the participation of the Ministers of Justice from Arab countries, to discuss ways to support joint Arab action in judicial, legal, and legislative fields, and to complete the preparation of Arab agreements related to combating terrorism, its financing, money laundering, and drugs.
The delegation of the Kingdom at the meeting was headed by the Deputy Minister of Justice, Dr. Najm bin Abdullah Al-Zaid. The council discussed a number of important topics during its meeting, foremost among them the Arab Convention on Combating Terrorism and its Financing, the Arab Convention on Combating Money Laundering, the Arab Convention on Regulating the Status of Refugees in Arab Countries, and the draft Arab Convention on the Protection of Personal Data. The meeting also addressed a number of draft Arab model laws, including the Arab model law to prevent hate speech, the unified Arab law to combat drugs and psychotropic substances, the Arab model law for the protection and assistance of displaced persons in Arab countries, the Arab model law for the protection of children from recruitment in armed conflicts, and mechanisms for harmonizing Arab legislation and ways to enhance the exchange of legal and judicial experiences among Arab countries, in addition to approving the future work programs for both the technical secretariat of the council and the Arab Center for Legal and Judicial Research.