قال المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد إن التوقعات تشير إلى أن معظم مناطق المملكة ستشهد هطول أمطار ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، ابتداءً من بعد غدٍ (الجمعة) إلى الاثنين القادم.
ودعا المتحدث عبر حسابه على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، الجميع إلى اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة والتقارير الصادرة من المركز.
The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology stated that forecasts indicate that most areas of the Kingdom will experience rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy, starting from the day after tomorrow (Friday) until next Monday.
The spokesperson urged everyone through his account on the social media platform "x" to follow the instructions of the relevant authorities and the reports issued by the center.