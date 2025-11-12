قال المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد إن التوقعات تشير إلى أن معظم مناطق المملكة ستشهد هطول أمطار ما بين متوسطة إلى غزيرة، ابتداءً من بعد غدٍ (الجمعة) إلى الاثنين القادم.

ودعا المتحدث عبر حسابه على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، الجميع إلى اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة والتقارير الصادرة من المركز.