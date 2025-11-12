The oldest mines for human trade activities are in the cradle of gold, extending over three thousand years, making it one of the oldest known mining sites in the world.



Studies and analyses using radioactive isotopes on mining waste indicate that the first mining activity at the site dates back to 961 BC, and the mine was active during this period, believed to coincide with the flourishing periods of ancient civilizations, such as the Kingdom of Sheba.



During the Islamic Umayyad and Abbasid periods, mining activity continued at the site throughout the Islamic ages, and the mine was mentioned in the writings of historians and travelers. It was known as "Maqtan Bani Sulaym," named after the tribe that oversaw its location, and also as "Maqtan Al-Mahja."



The mine experienced periods of inactivity, especially after the Ottoman era, during which experts described mining there as "impossible" due to the lack of water in the region at that time.



From 1939 to 1954, during the reign of King Abdulaziz, modern mining operations were resumed, extracting large quantities of gold and silver, but operations halted again after the surface ores were depleted.



In 1983, the mine was reopened during the reign of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, and further gold reserves were explored at greater depths. In 1988 (1408 AH), modern commercial operations for the mine began, which includes an extensive network of tunnels reaching tens of kilometers with a vertical depth of about 300 meters below the surface.



From 1997 until now, the management of the mine has been transferred to the "Ma'aden" company after its establishment, becoming a launchpad for the company's efforts to achieve the Saudi vision. The Madinah Region Development Authority is working on establishing a mining museum to serve as a national specialized museum that highlights the potential of the mining sector in the Kingdom, enhances the integration of the tourism experience in the region, raises community awareness about the mining sector, and contributes to developing talents in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.