أقدم المناجم لتعاملات الإنسان بالتجارة في مهد الذهب، ويمتد عبر ثلاثة آلاف عام، ما يجعله أحد أقدم مواقع التعدين المعروفة في العالم.
وتشير الدراسات والتحاليل بالنظائر المشعة على مخلفات التعدين إلى أن أول نشاط للتعدين في الموقع يعود إلى 961 قبل الميلاد وكان المنجم نشطاً خلال هذه الفترة، ويُعتقد أنه تزامن مع فترات ازدهار حضارات قديمة، مثل مملكة سبأ.
وفي العصور الإسلامية الأموي والعباسي استمر نشاط التعدين في الموقع خلال العصور الإسلامية، وذُكر المنجم في كتب المؤرخين والرحالة وكان يُعرف المنجم باسم «معدن بني سليم» نسبة إلى القبيلة التي كانت تشرف على موقعه، وأيضاً باسم «معدن المحجة».
ومر المنجم بفترات توقف، خصوصا بعد العهد العثماني الذي وصف خبراءه مهمة التعدين فيه بـ«المستحيلة» نظراً لانعدام المياه في المنطقة آنذاك.
وفي 1939 - 1954 عهد الملك عبد العزيز، استُؤنفت عمليات التعدين الحديثة وتم استخراج كميات كبيرة من الذهب والفضة وتوقف التشغيل مجدداً بعد نفاد الخامات السطحية.
وفي العام 1983 أعيد افتتاح المنجم في عهد الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز وتم استكشاف المزيد من احتياطات الذهب في الأعماق. وفي 1988، (1408هـ) بدأ التشغيل التجاري الحديث للمنجم، الذي يضم شبكة واسعة من الأنفاق تصل إلى عشرات الكيلومترات بعمق رأسي يصل إلى نحو 300 متر تحت سطح الأرض.
ومن العام 1997 حتى الآن انتقلت إدارة المنجم إلى شركة «معادن» بعد تأسيسها، ليصبح منطلقاً لأعمال الشركة وجهودها لتحقيق الرؤية السعودية وتعمل هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة المنورة على إنشاء متحف التعدين، ليكون متحفًا وطنيًا متخصصًا يُبرز إمكانات قطاع التعدين في المملكة، ويُعزّز تكامل تجربة الوجهات السياحية بالمنطقة، ويرفع الوعي المجتمعي حول قطاع التعدين، ويسهم في تطوير المواهب في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والهندسة والرياضيات، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The oldest mines for human trade activities are in the cradle of gold, extending over three thousand years, making it one of the oldest known mining sites in the world.
Studies and analyses using radioactive isotopes on mining waste indicate that the first mining activity at the site dates back to 961 BC, and the mine was active during this period, believed to coincide with the flourishing periods of ancient civilizations, such as the Kingdom of Sheba.
During the Islamic Umayyad and Abbasid periods, mining activity continued at the site throughout the Islamic ages, and the mine was mentioned in the writings of historians and travelers. It was known as "Maqtan Bani Sulaym," named after the tribe that oversaw its location, and also as "Maqtan Al-Mahja."
The mine experienced periods of inactivity, especially after the Ottoman era, during which experts described mining there as "impossible" due to the lack of water in the region at that time.
From 1939 to 1954, during the reign of King Abdulaziz, modern mining operations were resumed, extracting large quantities of gold and silver, but operations halted again after the surface ores were depleted.
In 1983, the mine was reopened during the reign of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, and further gold reserves were explored at greater depths. In 1988 (1408 AH), modern commercial operations for the mine began, which includes an extensive network of tunnels reaching tens of kilometers with a vertical depth of about 300 meters below the surface.
From 1997 until now, the management of the mine has been transferred to the "Ma'aden" company after its establishment, becoming a launchpad for the company's efforts to achieve the Saudi vision. The Madinah Region Development Authority is working on establishing a mining museum to serve as a national specialized museum that highlights the potential of the mining sector in the Kingdom, enhances the integration of the tourism experience in the region, raises community awareness about the mining sector, and contributes to developing talents in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.