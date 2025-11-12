أقدم المناجم لتعاملات الإنسان بالتجارة في مهد الذهب، ويمتد عبر ثلاثة آلاف عام، ما يجعله أحد أقدم مواقع التعدين المعروفة في العالم.


وتشير الدراسات والتحاليل بالنظائر المشعة على مخلفات التعدين إلى أن أول نشاط للتعدين في الموقع يعود إلى 961 قبل الميلاد وكان المنجم نشطاً خلال هذه الفترة، ويُعتقد أنه تزامن مع فترات ازدهار حضارات قديمة، مثل مملكة سبأ.


وفي العصور الإسلامية الأموي والعباسي استمر نشاط التعدين في الموقع خلال العصور الإسلامية، وذُكر المنجم في كتب المؤرخين والرحالة وكان يُعرف المنجم باسم «معدن بني سليم» نسبة إلى القبيلة التي كانت تشرف على موقعه، وأيضاً باسم «معدن المحجة».


ومر المنجم بفترات توقف، خصوصا بعد العهد العثماني الذي وصف خبراءه مهمة التعدين فيه بـ«المستحيلة» نظراً لانعدام المياه في المنطقة آنذاك.


وفي 1939 - 1954 عهد الملك عبد العزيز، استُؤنفت عمليات التعدين الحديثة وتم استخراج كميات كبيرة من الذهب والفضة وتوقف التشغيل مجدداً بعد نفاد الخامات السطحية.


وفي العام 1983 أعيد افتتاح المنجم في عهد الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز وتم استكشاف المزيد من احتياطات الذهب في الأعماق. وفي 1988، (1408هـ) بدأ التشغيل التجاري الحديث للمنجم، الذي يضم شبكة واسعة من الأنفاق تصل إلى عشرات الكيلومترات بعمق رأسي يصل إلى نحو 300 متر تحت سطح الأرض.


ومن العام 1997 حتى الآن انتقلت إدارة المنجم إلى شركة «معادن» بعد تأسيسها، ليصبح منطلقاً لأعمال الشركة وجهودها لتحقيق الرؤية السعودية وتعمل هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة المنورة على إنشاء متحف التعدين، ليكون متحفًا وطنيًا متخصصًا يُبرز إمكانات قطاع التعدين في المملكة، ويُعزّز تكامل تجربة الوجهات السياحية بالمنطقة، ويرفع الوعي المجتمعي حول قطاع التعدين، ويسهم في تطوير المواهب في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والهندسة والرياضيات، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.