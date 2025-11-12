The fortieth meeting of the High-Level Group on Partnership, Coordination, and Capacity-Building for Statistics for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (HLG-PCCB) of the United Nations commenced at the headquarters of the General Authority for Statistics in Riyadh, with the participation of heads of statistical offices and representatives of regional and international statistical organizations and agencies that are members of the group.

The Kingdom's hosting of this international meeting reflects the growing role of the General Authority for Statistics in supporting global efforts aimed at developing statistical data systems and building the capacities of countries in the statistical field.

The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on ways to enhance integration between international statistical systems, develop national capacities of countries to produce accurate and reliable statistical data, in addition to exploring ways to develop the use of innovative statistical data.

In this context, the General Authority for Statistics continues its preparations to host the sixth United Nations World Data Forum through the "Road to Riyadh" program, which extends over a full year before the event, and includes a series of workshops and dialogue sessions at local, regional, and international levels, with the participation of a group of experts and statistical institutions from around the world.

The program aims to exchange experiences, enhance partnerships, and ensure the sustainability of the forum's outputs and maximize their impact after its conclusion, serving as a key platform to support the development of data and statistical systems globally.

It is noteworthy that hosting the forum in the capital, Riyadh, holds significant importance, as it reflects the Kingdom's growing status in developing statistical systems and enhancing international partnerships in the field of data, and its pursuit to adopt the latest innovations and statistical techniques and global practices in statistical work to support common goals at the local, regional, and international levels.