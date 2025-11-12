انطلقت في مقر الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بالرياض، أعمال الاجتماع الأربعين للمجموعة رفيعة المستوى المعنية بالشراكة والتنسيق وبناء القدرات في مجال الإحصاءات لأجندة التنمية المستدامة 2030 (HLG-PCCB) التابعة للأمم المتحدة بمشاركة رؤساء المكاتب الإحصائية وممثلي المنظمات والأجهزة الإحصائية الإقليمية والدولية الأعضاء في المجموعة.

وتعكس استضافة المملكة لهذا الاجتماع الدولي الدور المتصاعد للهيئة العامة للإحصاء في دعم الجهود العالمية الرامية إلى تطوير أنظمة البيانات الإحصائية وبناء قدرات الدول في المجال الإحصائي.

وتتضمن أجندة الاجتماع مناقشة سُبل تعزيز التكامل بين النظم الإحصائية الدولية، وتطوير القدرات الوطنية للدول في إنتاج بيانات إحصائية دقيقة وموثوقة، إضافةً إلى بحث سبل تطوير استخدام البيانات الإحصائية المبتكرة.

وفي السياق ذاته، تواصل الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تحضيراتها لاستضافة منتدى الأمم المتحدة العالمي السادس للبيانات من خلال برنامج (الطريق إلى الرياض)، الذي يمتد على مدى عام كامل قبل موعد الانعقاد، ويتضمّن البرنامج سلسلة من ورش العمل وجلسات الحوار على المستويات المحلية والإقليمية والدولية، بمشاركة مجموعة من الخبراء والمؤسسات الإحصائية حول العالم.

ويهدف البرنامج إلى تبادل الخبرات وتعزيز الشراكات، وضمان استدامة مخرجات المنتدى وتعظيم أثرها بعد انتهائه، بوصفه منصة أساسية؛ لدعم تطوير منظومات البيانات والإحصاءات على المستوى العالمي.

يذكر أن استضافة المنتدى في العاصمة الرياض تحظى بأهمية كبيرة، إذ تعكس مكانة المملكة المتنامية في تطوير الأنظمة الإحصائية وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية في مجال البيانات، وسعيها إلى تبني أحدث الابتكارات والتقنيات الإحصائية والممارسات العالمية في العمل الإحصائي؛ لدعم المستهدفات المشتركة على المستوى المحلي والإقليمي والدولي.