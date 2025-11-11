برعاية محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، تنطلق غدًا (الأربعاء) أعمال الملتقى الأول للفنون البصرية والنقد 2025، الذي تنظمه جمعية الفنون البصرية بالتعاون مع كلية التصاميم والفنون التطبيقية بجامعة الطائف، وذلك في القاعة الكبرى بالجامعة، بمشاركة عدد من الفنانين والنقاد والباحثين.

ويهدف إلى تعزيز حضور الفنون البصرية وإثراء الحوار النقدي حولها، بما يسهم في دعم الصناعات الثقافية والإبداعية، ويواكب دور الطائف كوجهة ثقافية وسياحية تحتضن الفعاليات الفنية والمواسم الإبداعية.