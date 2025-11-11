Under the patronage of the Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the first Visual Arts and Criticism Forum 2025 will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday), organized by the Visual Arts Association in collaboration with the College of Design and Applied Arts at Taif University, in the university's main hall, with the participation of a number of artists, critics, and researchers.

The forum aims to enhance the presence of visual arts and enrich the critical dialogue surrounding them, contributing to the support of cultural and creative industries, and aligning with Taif's role as a cultural and tourist destination that hosts artistic events and creative seasons.