The Prince of Asir Region, Chairman of its Development Authority, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has been awarded the "Global Humanity Award" for the year 2025, which is granted annually by the International Cooperation Organization to only one individual worldwide, in recognition of his pioneering contributions to serving humanity and launching qualitative initiatives that have made compassion the foundation of development, transcending the borders of his country.

"Announcement of the Award"

The announcement of the award came during the proceedings of the 16th Bosphorus Summit, hosted in Istanbul under the title "Global Challenges: Adapting to New Realities," with the participation of representatives from over 80 countries and heads of states and international and developmental organizations. The summit is considered one of the most prominent international platforms that discuss issues related to the global economy, international security, scientific innovation, and humanitarian initiatives.

"Commending the Efforts of Prince Turki bin Talal"

The International Cooperation Organization praised in its statement the efforts of Prince Turki bin Talal, which "represent an exceptional model of leadership that has utilized all its capabilities to serve humanity and effective fieldwork in supporting communities and empowering them, especially in times of crises."

Initiative "We Answer the Call"

This honor reflects the international community's appreciation for the model of humanitarian leadership in the Kingdom, which combines strategic planning and disciplined fieldwork, successfully achieved by Prince Turki through the initiative "We Answer the Call."

"One of the Highest Awards Granted by the International Cooperation Organization"

The Global Humanity Award is one of the highest awards granted by the International Cooperation Organization, as it is awarded annually to only one individual who has made a significant contribution to enhancing humanitarian values and building bridges of cooperation between peoples, based on a vision that seeks to elevate the status of compassion as an effective force in global development.