نال أمير منطقة عسير رئيس هيئة تطويرها الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، جائزة «الإنسانية العالمية» لعام 2025، والتي تمنحها منظمة التعاون الدولي سنوياً لشخصية واحدة فقط على مستوى العالم، تقديرًا لإسهاماته الريادية في خدمة الإنسانية، وإطلاقه مبادرات نوعية جعلت من الرحمة أساساً للتنمية، التي تجاوزت حدود بلاده.

«إعلان الجائزة»

جاء إعلان الجائزة خلال أعمال قمة البوسفور السادسة عشرة، التي استضافتها مدينة إسطنبول تحت عنوان «التحديات العالمية: التكيف مع الوقائع الجديدة»، بمشاركة ممثلين عن أكثر من 80 دولة ورؤساء دول ومنظمات دولية وتنموية. وتعد القمة من أبرز المنصات الدولية التي تبحث قضايا الاقتصاد العالمي والأمن الدولي والابتكار العلمي والمبادرات الإنسانية.

«الإشادة بجهود الأمير تركي بن طلال»

أشادت منظمة التعاون الدولي في بيانها بجهود الأمير تركي بن طلال التي «تمثل نموذجاً استثنائيًا للقيادة التي وظفت كافة إمكاناتها لخدمة الإنسان، والعمل الميداني الفعّال في دعم المجتمعات وتمكينها بالذات في أوقات الأزمات».

مبادرة «نلبي النداء»

يأتي هذا التكريم ليعكس تقدير المجتمع الدولي لنموذج القيادة الإنسانية بالمملكة، الذي تجمع بين التخطيط الإستراتيجي والعمل الميداني المُنضبط، والذي نجح الأمير تركي في تحقيقه من خلال مبادرة «نلبي النداء».

«أرفع الجوائز التي تمنحها منظمة التعاون الدولي»

تُعد جائزة الإنسانية العالمية من أرفع الجوائز التي تمنحها منظمة التعاون الدولي، إذ تُمنح سنويًا لشخصية واحدة فقط قدّمت إسهاماً مؤثراً في تعزيز القيم الإنسانية وبناء جسور التعاون بين الشعوب، انطلاقًا من رؤية تسعى إلى إعلاء مكانة الرحمة كقوة فاعلة في التنمية العالمية.