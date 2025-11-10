نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هبوب رياح نشطة على منطقة حائل اليوم، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة، تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ ساعة.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ 9 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of active winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways, leading to a reduction in horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.
The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 9 PM.