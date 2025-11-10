نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هبوب رياح نشطة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل اليوم، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة، تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ ساعة.

وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ 9 مساءً.