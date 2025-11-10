The removal of the name of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list by the United Nations Security Council confirms Saudi Arabia's supportive positions towards Syria, its leadership, and its people, allowing it to regain its stability in security, economy, and politics, and on all fronts.

The assurances from Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara regarding the efforts of the Saudi leadership, both regionally and internationally, which led to the lifting of these sanctions, are a clear indication of Saudi Arabia's commitment to standing by the Syrian leadership in order to overcome difficult circumstances and serious challenges, and to move forward towards achieving the hopes and aspirations of the Syrian brotherly people.

Saudi support for Syria has not been limited to political aspects; it has also extended to the economy as the backbone of life. Saudi delegations continue to visit Damascus to assess the most important needs of the Syrian state for essential developmental projects, which will reflect positively on the interests of the citizens. A package of projects has been announced that will soon be implemented after coordination with the relevant authorities in the Syrian government.

Saudi Arabia remains a support and ally to the Syrian leadership, believing in its sincere intentions and directions, and is convinced of the importance of being an active member of the Arab system, contributing to the consolidation of its security and stability, and its progress and prosperity.