يأتي رفع مجلس الأمن الدولي اسم الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، ووزير الداخلية أنس خطاب من قائمة العقوبات، ليؤكد المواقف السعودية الداعمة لسورية قيادة وشعباً، لتسترد عافيتها أمنياً، واقتصادياً، وسياسياً، وعلى الأصعدة كافة.

وما تأكيدات الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع لجهود القيادة السعودية الإقليمية والدولية، التي أفضت إلى رفع هذه العقوبات، إلا دليل واضح على مضي السعودية في وقوفها إلى جانب القيادة السورية من أجل تجاوز الظروف الصعبة والتحديات الجسيمة، والمضي قدماً نحو تحقيق آمال وتطلعات الشعب السوري الشقيق.

ولم يقتصر الدعم السعودي لسورية على الجوانب السياسية، وإنما امتد إلى الاقتصاد باعتباره عصب الحياة، ولا تزال الوفود السعودية تتعاقب لزيارة دمشق من أجل الوقوف ميدانياً على أهم احتياجات الدولة السورية من المشاريع التنموية الضرورية، وبما ينعكس على مصلحة المواطن، حيث تم الإعلان عن حزمة من المشاريع التي سيبدأ تنفيذها قريباً بعد التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في الحكومة السورية.

تبقى السعودية العون والسند للقيادة السورية لإيمانها بصدق نياتها وتوجهاتها، وقناعتها في أن تكون عضواً فاعلاً في المنظومة العربية، مساهمة في ترسيخ أمنها واستقرارها، وتقدمها وازدهارها.