Saudi Arabia shares with the world the celebration of Adoption Day, which falls on the ninth of November. The Widad Association for Orphan Care is the only entity authorized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to take responsibility for the program of adopting orphans without known parents into qualified Saudi families. The number of families adopting orphaned children in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 11,000 families in various regions.

The Widad Association celebrates the global day by launching its campaign "The Most Beautiful Feeling," which aims to highlight the feelings of love and giving experienced by foster parents with their orphaned children, and to shed light on the noble human and social impact of the culture of adoption in Saudi society.

The campaign focuses on sharing real stories from foster families that embody the meaning of adoption as a way of life, reflecting how adopting an orphaned child can fill homes with happiness and reassurance, thereby enhancing the values of compassion and human solidarity in society.

The CEO of the Widad Association for Orphan Care, Dr. Dhifallah Al-Nami, explained that the campaign, which comes on the occasion of World Adoption Day, is an extension of the association's efforts to raise awareness about the culture of adoption and to promote societal acceptance of orphaned children without known parents. He pointed out that "The Most Beautiful Feeling" aims to reach the community with a powerful humanitarian message that emphasizes that adoption is not just an act of giving, but a mutual feeling of love and belonging between the child and the family.

It is worth mentioning that World Adoption Day is a day dedicated to spreading the idea of adoption in all countries around the world.