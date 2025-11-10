تُشارك السعودية دول العالم الاحتفاء بيوم الاحتضان الذي صادف التاسع من نوفمبر، وتُمثِّل جمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام الجهة الوحيدة المخولة من وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لتولي مسؤولية برنامج احتضان الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين لدى أسر سعودية مؤهلة، وبلغ عدد الأسر المحتضنة للأطفال الأيتام في السعودية أكثر من 11 ألف أسرة سعودية في مختلف المناطق.

وتحتفي جمعية الوداد باليوم العالمي بإطلاق حملتها «أجمل شعور»؛ التي تهدف إلى إبراز مشاعر الحب والعطاء التي يعيشها الآباء والأمهات المحتضنون مع أطفالهم الأيتام، وتسليط الضوء على الأثر الإنساني والاجتماعي النبيل لثقافة الاحتضان في المجتمع السعودي.

وتركز الحملة على مشاركة قصص واقعية لأسر محتضنة تجسد معنى الاحتضان كأسلوب حياة، وتعكس كيف يمكن لاحتضان طفل يتيم أن يملأ البيوت سعادة وطمأنينة، ما يعزز قيم التراحم والتكافل الإنساني في المجتمع.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لجمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام الدكتور ضيف الله النعمي، أن الحملة التي تأتي بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للاحتضان امتدادًا لجهود الجمعية في نشر الوعي بثقافة الاحتضان، وتعزيز القبول المجتمعي للأطفال الأيتام مجهولي الأبوين، مشيرًا إلى أن «أجمل شعور» تستهدف الوصول إلى المجتمع برسالة إنسانية مؤثرة تبرز أن الاحتضان ليس مجرد فعل عطاء، بل شعور متبادل بالحب والانتماء بين الطفل والأسرة.

يذكر، أن اليوم العالمي للاحتضان يعد يومًا مخصصًا لنشر فكرة الاحتضان في جميع دول العالم.