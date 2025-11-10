The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate yesterday, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Saeed, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, who came to greet him on the occasion of his visit to the region, accompanied by Sheikh Dr. Saud Muhammad Al-Shaqir, an advisor at the General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior.

Prince Tabuk praised the efforts of the Council of Senior Scholars in scientific and advocacy work to establish the correct creed and clarify the moderation of Islam upon which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is based, as well as to enhance national unity and confront ideas that target the nation and its citizens in their religion and worldly affairs.

The Prince of Tabuk Region also received the Deputy Emir of the Tabuk Region, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Haqbani, the Assistant Deputy Emir for Developmental Affairs, Nasser Al-Khuraisi, and the team from the General Administration for Information Technology at the emirate, on the occasion of the emirate achieving first place among the regions in the Kingdom in measuring government digital transformation 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. Prince Fahd bin Sultan expressed his happiness and pride in them and in the achievement at the beginning of the meeting, congratulating everyone by saying: "This achievement is a source of pride for the emirate and its workers, and we all take pride in it." He added that while awards are important to us, the most important thing is serving citizens and residents and completing their transactions as quickly as possible, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to Al-Haqbani, Al-Khuraisi, and all those who contributed to this achievement, wishing that this victory would be an incentive for greater achievements and continued excellence and creativity.