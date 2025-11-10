استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، أمس، الشيخ الدكتور يوسف محمد سعيد عضو هيئة كبار العلماء، الذي قدم للسلام عليه بمناسبة زيارته للمنطقة، يرافقه المستشار بالإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية الشيخ الدكتور سعود محمد الشقير.

ونوه أمير تبوك، بما تقوم به هيئة كبار العلماء من الجهود العلمية والدعوية في ترسيخ العقيدة الصحيحة وبيان وسطية الإسلام التي قامت عليها المملكة العربية السعودية، وتعزيز اللحمة الوطنية والتصدي للأفكار التي تستهدف الوطن وأبناءه في دينهم ودنياهم.

واستقبل أمير منطقة تبوك، وكيل إمارة منطقة تبوك محمد عبدالله الحقباني، ووكيل الإمارة المساعد للشؤون التنموية ناصر الخريصي، وفريق العمل بالإدارة العامة لتقنية المعلومات بالإمارة، وذلك بمناسبة حصول إمارة المنطقة على المركز الأول على مستوى إمارات المناطق في المملكة في قياس التحول الرقمي الحكومي 2025 للعام الرابع على التوالي. وأعرب الأمير فهد بن سلطان، في مستهل اللقاء، عن سعادته وفخره بهم وبما تحقق من إنجاز، مهنئاً الجميع قائلاً: إن الإنجاز يعد فخراً للإمارة والعاملين فيها ونفاخر به جميعاً، مضيفاً أنه بقدر ما يهمنا من الجوائز الأهم هو خدمة المواطن والمقيم وإنجاز معاملاتهم بأسرع وقت، مبدياً شكره وتقديره للحقباني، وللخريصي، وجميع العاملين على الإنجاز، متمنياً بأن يكون هذا الفوز حافزاً لما هو أكبر ومواصلة التميز والإبداع.