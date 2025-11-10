اقترحت هيئة التأمين، تعديل اللائحة التنظيمية لسلوكيات سوق التأمين، وعزت ذلك إلى تحقيق التوازن بين مصلحة الشركات في القطاع وحماية المؤمّن لهم عبر تنظيم المقاصة على أسس نظامية واضحة. ويأتي التعديل المقترح متوائماً مع الضوابط الواردة في نظام المعاملات. وبيّنت الهيئة أن المقترح ارتكز على شرط وجود ديون متقابلة بين الطرفين، وأن يكون كلا الدَّينين مستحق الأداء، متحداً في النوع والصفة، وخالياً من النزاع، وقابلاً للمطالبة والحجز. كما يتضمن التعديل استثناءً صريحاً لوثائق الأفراد. ويقتصر تطبيق الاستثناء على وثائق الشركات التي تتوافر فيها الشروط.

واشتمل التعديل المقترح على ألا تقدّم الشركات ائتماناً مفرطاً للمؤمن له أو المستفيد. ويجب الاتفاق على آلية دفع الأقساط بشكل واضح عند توقيع وثيقة التأمين، وأن يتم النص في الوثيقة على تلك الآلية، ويحق لشركة التأمين إلغاء الوثيقة فوراً إذا لم يتم سداد الأقساط في وقته. وفي جميع الأحوال، يجب على شركة التأمين إلغاء الوثيقة بعد إنذار العميل ومنحه مهلة 30 يوماً، ويجب دفع أقساط التأمين بشكل مستقل عن المدفوعات الناتجة من تسوية المطالبات، ولا يمكن أن تكون عوضاً عنها. ويجوز لشركة التأمين، بعد الحصول على موافقة مكتوبة من المؤمن له، أن تقوم بالمقاصة بين ما هو مستحق لها من أقساط أو التزامات وبين المبالغ المستحقة عليها. ويشترط أن يكون الدَّينان نقديين أو متماثلين في النوع والصفة، وأن يكونا مستحقين وخاليين من النزاع وقابلين للحجز، كما تنقضي الديون بمقدار الأقل منهما، ولا تجوز المقاصة إذا أضرت بحقوق الغير أو إذا كان أحد الدينين غير قابل للحجز. وتقتصر الآلية على الشركات والمنشآت ولا تسري على وثائق التأمين للأفراد.