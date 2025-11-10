The Insurance Authority has proposed amending the regulatory framework for insurance market behaviors, attributing this to the need to achieve a balance between the interests of companies in the sector and the protection of policyholders by organizing offsetting on clear legal grounds. The proposed amendment aligns with the controls outlined in the Transactions Law. The Authority indicated that the proposal is based on the condition of having reciprocal debts between the two parties, with both debts being due, identical in type and nature, free from disputes, and subject to claim and seizure. The amendment also includes a clear exception for individual policies. The application of this exception is limited to corporate policies that meet the specified conditions.

The proposed amendment includes that companies should not extend excessive credit to the insured or the beneficiary. There must be a clear agreement on the mechanism for paying premiums at the time of signing the insurance policy, and this mechanism must be stated in the policy. The insurance company has the right to immediately cancel the policy if the premiums are not paid on time. In all cases, the insurance company must cancel the policy after notifying the client and granting them a 30-day grace period. Premiums must be paid independently of any payments resulting from claim settlements and cannot serve as compensation for them. The insurance company may, after obtaining written consent from the insured, offset what is due to it from premiums or obligations against the amounts owed to it. It is required that both debts be monetary or identical in type and nature, due, free from disputes, and subject to seizure. Debts are extinguished to the extent of the lesser amount, and offsetting is not permissible if it harms the rights of others or if one of the debts is not subject to seizure. This mechanism is limited to companies and establishments and does not apply to individual insurance policies.