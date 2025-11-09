استضافت جامعة الأمير سلطان في الرياض، بحضور سفير جمهورية كوريا الجنوبية لدى المملكة، فعاليات الدورة الثامنة عشرة من «قافلة الصداقة بين كوريا والدول العربية»، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز التبادل الثقافي والحضاري بين الشعبين السعودي والكوري، وتوطيد العلاقات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات.
وتضمنت الفعالية عروضاً فنية وثقافية، عكست جمال التراث الكوري وتنوع حضارته، إلى جانب معارض تعريفية بالثقافة الكورية الحديثة، وسط تفاعل واسع من الحضور من طلاب الجامعة وأعضاء هيئة التدريس وعدد من ممثلي السلك الدبلوماسي.
وأكد سفير جمهورية كوريا الجنوبية لدى المملكة، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن إقامة قافلة الصداقة في جامعة الأمير سلطان تمثل فرصة ثمينة لتعميق الفهم المتبادل بين الشعبين، مشيراً إلى أن الثقافة والفنون تشكل جسراً حقيقياً لتعزيز التواصل بين الأمم، وتفتح آفاقاً جديدة للتعاون في مجالات التعليم والبحث والتقنية.
وأضاف السفير أن بلاده تعتز بعلاقاتها التاريخية والمتنامية مع المملكة، وتحرص على توسيع التعاون الثقافي والتعليمي بما يواكب تطلعات البلدين الصديقين، مؤكداً أن هذه الفعالية تأتي ضمن سلسلة من المبادرات التي تنفذها جمعية كوريا–عرب بدعم من وزارة الخارجية الكورية لتعزيز الحوار الثقافي بين كوريا والدول العربية منذ عام 2008.