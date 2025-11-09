Prince Sultan University in Riyadh hosted, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to the Kingdom, the events of the eighteenth edition of the "Friendship Caravan between Korea and Arab Countries," which aims to enhance cultural and civilizational exchange between the Saudi and Korean peoples and strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

The event included artistic and cultural performances that reflected the beauty of Korean heritage and the diversity of its civilization, along with exhibitions introducing modern Korean culture, amidst wide interaction from attendees, including university students, faculty members, and several representatives of the diplomatic corps.

The Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to the Kingdom stated in a special comment to "Okaz" that holding the Friendship Caravan at Prince Sultan University represents a valuable opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two peoples, noting that culture and arts form a real bridge to enhance communication between nations and open new horizons for cooperation in the fields of education, research, and technology.

The ambassador added that his country takes pride in its historical and growing relations with the Kingdom and is keen to expand cultural and educational cooperation in line with the aspirations of the two friendly countries, emphasizing that this event is part of a series of initiatives implemented by the Korea-Arab Society with the support of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance cultural dialogue between Korea and Arab countries since 2008.