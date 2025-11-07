في تحرّك جديد يُعيد رسم خارطة التوظيف في القطاع العام، أعلنت المنصة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات» 161 وظيفة حكومية جديدة هذا الأسبوع في تخصصات نوعية، تجمع بين التقنية، والإدارة، والطب، والتعليم، ضمن عقود مرنة تستهدف الكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة والطموحة.
وتشمل القائمة 6 جهات حكومية تتصدرها:

  • وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية
  • وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
  • الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام
  • الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة
  • صندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين
  • جامعة جدة

ويأتي الإعلان ضمن خطة الجهات الحكومية لرفع كفاءة التوظيف واستقطاب المواهب السعودية في ظل التحول الوطني الشامل لرؤية السعودية 2030.

وظائف من المستقبل

هذه ليست مجرد وظائف تقليدية. فالوظائف الجديدة تشمل مسميات عصرية مثل:
أخصائي أمن سيبراني، أخصائي ذكاء أعمال، مصمم نظم، مهندس شبكات، أخصائي تواصل داخلي، مدير أداء مؤسسي، أخصائي استمرارية أعمال.
وجميعها أدوار تمهد لمرحلة جديدة من العمل الحكومي الذكي المعتمد على التحليل الرقمي وإدارة البيانات.
بينما حظي القطاع الصحي بالنصيب الأكبر، إذ أعلنت الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة حاجتها إلى 137 وظيفة تمريض في الظهران، إلى جانب وظائف للأطباء النفسيين. في خطوة ضخمة في مجال التمريض العسكري.

الفرص تتوزع بذكاء

تُوزع الوظائف على مدن: الرياض، والظهران، وجدة، لتتيح للباحثين عن عمل خيارات أوسع بحسب تخصصاتهم ومواقعهم الجغرافية.
يُتاح التقديم عبر منصة «جدارات» (jadarat.sa)، التي تمكّن المستخدم من:

  • إنشاء ملف تعريفي موحد.
  • التقديم على الوظائف الحكومية إلكترونيًا.
  • متابعة الطلبات ومواعيد المقابلات دون مراجعات ورقية.

ما أحدثته هذه الجهات الحكومية ليس إعلانًا وظيفيًا عاديًا، بل تحوّل في عقلية التوظيف الحكومي، وكأنها تبني جيلًا جديدًا من الكفاءات السعودية التي تفكر رقمياً وتعمل بذكاء.

  • المدن: الرياض – الظهران – جدة
  • الجهات المعلنة: 6 وزارات وهيئات حكومية
  • عدد الوظائف: 161 وظيفة
  • القطاعات: التقنية – الإدارية – الصحية – الإعلامية – التعليمية

وظيفة أحلامك قد تكون هنا، فالفرصة مفتوحة الآن عبر منصة «جدارات»، والمنافسة على أشدها بين آلاف المتقدمين. سواء كنت خبيرًا في التقنية أو حديث تخرج من الجامعة، لا تتردد.. قد تكون هذه الوظيفة هي بداية مستقبلك المهني الجديد.