في تحرّك جديد يُعيد رسم خارطة التوظيف في القطاع العام، أعلنت المنصة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات» 161 وظيفة حكومية جديدة هذا الأسبوع في تخصصات نوعية، تجمع بين التقنية، والإدارة، والطب، والتعليم، ضمن عقود مرنة تستهدف الكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة والطموحة.
وتشمل القائمة 6 جهات حكومية تتصدرها:
- وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية
- وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
- الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام
- الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة
- صندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين
- جامعة جدة
ويأتي الإعلان ضمن خطة الجهات الحكومية لرفع كفاءة التوظيف واستقطاب المواهب السعودية في ظل التحول الوطني الشامل لرؤية السعودية 2030.
وظائف من المستقبل
هذه ليست مجرد وظائف تقليدية. فالوظائف الجديدة تشمل مسميات عصرية مثل:
أخصائي أمن سيبراني، أخصائي ذكاء أعمال، مصمم نظم، مهندس شبكات، أخصائي تواصل داخلي، مدير أداء مؤسسي، أخصائي استمرارية أعمال.
وجميعها أدوار تمهد لمرحلة جديدة من العمل الحكومي الذكي المعتمد على التحليل الرقمي وإدارة البيانات.
بينما حظي القطاع الصحي بالنصيب الأكبر، إذ أعلنت الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة حاجتها إلى 137 وظيفة تمريض في الظهران، إلى جانب وظائف للأطباء النفسيين. في خطوة ضخمة في مجال التمريض العسكري.
الفرص تتوزع بذكاء
تُوزع الوظائف على مدن: الرياض، والظهران، وجدة، لتتيح للباحثين عن عمل خيارات أوسع بحسب تخصصاتهم ومواقعهم الجغرافية.
يُتاح التقديم عبر منصة «جدارات» (jadarat.sa)، التي تمكّن المستخدم من:
- إنشاء ملف تعريفي موحد.
- التقديم على الوظائف الحكومية إلكترونيًا.
- متابعة الطلبات ومواعيد المقابلات دون مراجعات ورقية.
ما أحدثته هذه الجهات الحكومية ليس إعلانًا وظيفيًا عاديًا، بل تحوّل في عقلية التوظيف الحكومي، وكأنها تبني جيلًا جديدًا من الكفاءات السعودية التي تفكر رقمياً وتعمل بذكاء.
- المدن: الرياض – الظهران – جدة
- الجهات المعلنة: 6 وزارات وهيئات حكومية
- عدد الوظائف: 161 وظيفة
- القطاعات: التقنية – الإدارية – الصحية – الإعلامية – التعليمية
وظيفة أحلامك قد تكون هنا، فالفرصة مفتوحة الآن عبر منصة «جدارات»، والمنافسة على أشدها بين آلاف المتقدمين. سواء كنت خبيرًا في التقنية أو حديث تخرج من الجامعة، لا تتردد.. قد تكون هذه الوظيفة هي بداية مستقبلك المهني الجديد.
In a new move that redraws the employment map in the public sector, the National Employment Platform "Jadarati" announced 161 new government jobs this week in specialized fields, combining technology, administration, medicine, and education, within flexible contracts targeting qualified and ambitious national talents.
The list includes 6 government entities led by:
- Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services
- Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
- General Commission for Audiovisual Media
- General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces
- Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Fund
- Jeddah University
This announcement comes as part of the government entities' plan to enhance recruitment efficiency and attract Saudi talents in light of the comprehensive national transformation for Saudi Vision 2030.
Jobs of the Future
These are not just traditional jobs. The new positions include modern titles such as:
Cybersecurity Specialist, Business Intelligence Specialist, Systems Designer, Network Engineer, Internal Communications Specialist, Institutional Performance Manager, Business Continuity Specialist.
All of these roles pave the way for a new phase of smart government work based on digital analysis and data management.
Meanwhile, the health sector received the largest share, as the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces announced its need for 137 nursing positions in Dhahran, along with positions for psychiatrists. This is a significant step in the field of military nursing.
Opportunities Distributed Smartly
The jobs are distributed across the cities of Riyadh, Dhahran, and Jeddah, providing job seekers with broader options based on their specialties and geographical locations.
Applications can be submitted through the "Jadarati" platform (jadarat.sa), which enables users to:
- Create a unified profile.
- Apply for government jobs electronically.
- Track applications and interview dates without paper reviews.
What these government entities have created is not just an ordinary job announcement, but a transformation in the mindset of government recruitment, as if they are building a new generation of Saudi competencies that think digitally and work smartly.
- Cities: Riyadh – Dhahran – Jeddah
- Announcing Entities: 6 Ministries and Government Agencies
- Number of Jobs: 161 Jobs
- Sectors: Technology – Administrative – Health – Media – Educational
Your dream job may be here, as the opportunity is now open through the "Jadarati" platform, with fierce competition among thousands of applicants. Whether you are a tech expert or a recent university graduate, don’t hesitate.. this job could be the beginning of your new professional future.