In a new move that redraws the employment map in the public sector, the National Employment Platform "Jadarati" announced 161 new government jobs this week in specialized fields, combining technology, administration, medicine, and education, within flexible contracts targeting qualified and ambitious national talents.

The list includes 6 government entities led by:

Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

General Commission for Audiovisual Media

General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces

Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Fund

Jeddah University

This announcement comes as part of the government entities' plan to enhance recruitment efficiency and attract Saudi talents in light of the comprehensive national transformation for Saudi Vision 2030.

Jobs of the Future

These are not just traditional jobs. The new positions include modern titles such as:

Cybersecurity Specialist, Business Intelligence Specialist, Systems Designer, Network Engineer, Internal Communications Specialist, Institutional Performance Manager, Business Continuity Specialist.

All of these roles pave the way for a new phase of smart government work based on digital analysis and data management.

Meanwhile, the health sector received the largest share, as the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces announced its need for 137 nursing positions in Dhahran, along with positions for psychiatrists. This is a significant step in the field of military nursing.

Opportunities Distributed Smartly

The jobs are distributed across the cities of Riyadh, Dhahran, and Jeddah, providing job seekers with broader options based on their specialties and geographical locations.

Applications can be submitted through the "Jadarati" platform (jadarat.sa), which enables users to:

Create a unified profile.

Apply for government jobs electronically.

Track applications and interview dates without paper reviews.

What these government entities have created is not just an ordinary job announcement, but a transformation in the mindset of government recruitment, as if they are building a new generation of Saudi competencies that think digitally and work smartly.

Cities: Riyadh – Dhahran – Jeddah

Announcing Entities: 6 Ministries and Government Agencies

Number of Jobs: 161 Jobs

Sectors: Technology – Administrative – Health – Media – Educational

Your dream job may be here, as the opportunity is now open through the "Jadarati" platform, with fierce competition among thousands of applicants. Whether you are a tech expert or a recent university graduate, don’t hesitate.. this job could be the beginning of your new professional future.