The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has confirmed the mandatory issuance of municipal licenses before engaging in any commercial or construction activity within cities, emphasizing that conducting any activity without a license is considered an immediate violation that exposes the site manager to penalties and fines, which can reach closure of the site and suspension of certain services in high-risk areas.

It clarified that the municipal license is not a mere formality, but a regulatory commitment that protects the rights of owners and investors, provides a clear regulatory framework that ensures the continuity of activities, and enhances market discipline and the trust of beneficiaries. It stressed that conducting activities outside this framework exposes their owners to accountability and poses direct risks to community safety and the urban landscape, indicating that unlicensed activities expose their owners to fines of up to 50,000 riyals depending on the type of violation, in addition to closure and suspension of certain services in high-risk areas when there is a threat to public safety.

The Ministry of Municipalities is intensifying its efforts to raise awareness among individuals, business owners, residential developers, and contractors about the necessity of adhering to municipal licenses before commencing any activity, as it is a direct responsibility of the beneficiary and a fundamental pathway to protect investments from penalties, organize activities within cities, and ensure the provision of services to residents within a safe and regulated framework.

The ministry's work also includes monitoring construction activities, building renovations, commercial activities, home delivery services, tobacco product sales outlets, and excavation work, while addressing violations according to the approved regulatory procedures, leading to fines or closure when necessary, to protect neighborhoods, public facilities, and pedestrians.

The ministry emphasized the continuation of field monitoring activities through municipalities and specialized teams, along with modern monitoring technologies that support direct follow-up in the sites, confirming that dealing with violations is done immediately according to regulations, and that the application of fines and closures is an ongoing procedure to protect public safety and maintain an organized urban landscape.