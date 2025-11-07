أكّدت وزارة البلديات والإسكان إلزامية إصدار التراخيص البلدية قبل مزاولة أي نشاط تجاري أو إنشائي داخل المدن، مشدّدةً على أن ممارسة أي نشاط دون ترخيص تُعد مخالفة فورية تُعرّض المسؤول عن الموقع للعقوبات والغرامات، التي تصل إلى إغلاق الموقع وإيقاف بعض الخدمات في المواقع ذات الخطورة العالية.

وأوضحت أن الترخيص البلدي ليس إجراءً شكليًا، بل التزام نظامي يحفظ حقوق الملاك والمستثمرين، ويوفّر إطارًا نظاميًا واضحًا يضمن استمرارية النشاط، ويُعزّز انضباط السوق وثقة المستفيدين، مؤكدةً أن ممارسة الأنشطة خارج هذا الإطار تُعرّض أصحابها للمساءلة وتُشكّل مخاطر مباشرة على سلامة المجتمع والمشهد الحضري، مبيّنة أن الأنشطة غير المرخّصة تُعرّض أصحابها لغرامات تصل إلى 50,000 ريال بحسب نوع المخالفة، إضافةً إلى الإغلاق وإيقاف بعض الخدمات في المواقع ذات الخطورة العالية، عند وجود تهديد على السلامة العامة.

وتُكثّف وزارة البلديات جهودها لرفع مستوى الوعي لدى الأفراد وأصحاب الأنشطة التجارية والسكنية والمطورين العقاريين والمقاولين بوجوب الالتزام بالتراخيص البلدية قبل مباشرة أي نشاط، بوصفها مسؤوليةً مباشرة على المستفيد، ومسارًا أساسيًا لحماية الاستثمارات من العقوبات، وتنظيم الأنشطة داخل المدن، وضمان تقديم الخدمات للسكان ضمن إطار آمن ومنضبط.

كما تشمل أعمال الوزارة متابعة أنشطة أعمال البناء، وترميم المباني، والأنشطة التجارية، وخدمات التوصيل المنزلي، ومحال بيع منتجات التبغ، وأعمال الحفريات ، مع التعامل مع المواقع المخالفة وفق الإجراءات النظامية المعتمدة، وصولًا إلى الغرامة أو الإغلاق عند الحاجة، حمايةً للأحياء والمرافق العامة والمارة.

وشدّدت الوزارة على استمرار أعمال الرقابة الميدانية عبر الأمانات والبلديات وفرق متخصصة وتقنيات رصد حديثة تدعم المتابعةَ المباشرة في المواقع، مؤكدةً أن التعامل مع المخالفات يتم بشكل فوري وفق الأنظمة، وأن تطبيق الغرامات والإغلاق إجراءٌ قائم ومستمر لحماية السلامة العامة والحفاظ على مشهد حضري منظم.