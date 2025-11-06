كشفت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء في نشرتها السنوية حول إحصاءات النقل على الطرق لعام 2024، مؤشرات لافتة تعكس ديناميكية قطاع النقل البري في المملكة، حيث تجاوز عدد الركاب القادمين والمغادرين عبر المنافذ البرية 65.9 مليون راكب خلال العام، مسجلًا بذلك نشاطًا ملحوظًا في حركة العبور. وقد بلغت نسبة القادمين 50.3% من إجمالي الركاب، في حين شكّل المغادرون 49.7%، مما يعكس توازنًا في حركة الدخول والخروج عبر الحدود البرية.

تصدر جسر الملك فهد

وفي سياق رصد حركة الركاب، تصدّر منفذ جسر الملك فهد كافة المنافذ بنسبة 49.9% من إجمالي الحركة، يليه منفذ الخفجي بنسبة 11.6%، ما يبرز أهمية هذه المنافذ الإستراتيجية في الربط البري مع دول الجوار. كما سجّل شهر يناير أعلى معدل لحركة الركاب بنسبة بلغت 10.1%، في حين انخفضت الحركة إلى أدنى مستوياتها في شهر أكتوبر بنسبة 7.1%، مما يشير إلى تأثر حركة التنقل بالعوامل الموسمية.

ومن جهة أخرى، واصل قطاع المركبات نموه اللافت، حيث أظهرت البيانات أن عدد المركبات المسجلة والصالحة للسير حتى نهاية عام 2024 بلغ 15.8 مليون مركبة، مسجلًا ارتفاعًا بنسبة 6.9% مقارنة بالعام السابق. ويعكس هذا النمو التزايد المستمر في الاعتماد على المركبات الخاصة والنقل البري داخل المملكة.

ارتفاع رخص القيادة

وبالتوازي مع ذلك، شهدت رخص القيادة ارتفاعًا ملحوظًا، إذ تجاوز عدد الرخص الجديدة الصادرة لأول مرة 1.2 مليون رخصة، بنمو قدره 6.6% مقارنة بعام 2023. وقد تصدّرت منطقة الرياض المشهد بنسبة 37.1% من إجمالي الرخص، تلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بنسبة 20.1%، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بنسبة 16.4%، ما يعكس النشاط السكاني والاقتصادي في هذه المناطق.

وفيما يتعلق بحركة الشحن البري، فقد سجّلت كمية الشحن الصادر عبر المنافذ البرية أكثر من 13.4 مليون طن خلال عام 2024، وهو ما يمثل انخفاضًا طفيفًا بنسبة 0.4% مقارنة بعام 2023. في المقابل، ارتفعت كمية الشحن الوارد لتبلغ 12.2 مليون طن، محققة بذلك زيادة قدرها 7.1%، مما يدل على تعزيز عمليات الاستيراد عبر الحدود البرية.

أما فيما يخص السلامة المرورية، فقد أظهرت الإحصاءات تراجعًا في عدد الوفيات الناتجة عن الحوادث المرورية، حيث انخفض معدل الوفيات لكل 100 ألف نسمة بنسبة 7.1%، كما تراجع معدل الإصابات بنسبة 3.8%، وهو ما يُعد مؤشرًا إيجابيًا على تحسّن إجراءات السلامة والتوعية المرورية. وعلى الرغم من أن عدد الحوادث الجسيمة بلغ أكثر من 17.2 ألف حادث، إلا أن 60.3% منها وقعت داخل المدن، ما يستدعي تعزيز جهود السلامة المرورية داخل المناطق الحضرية.

وتُعد هذه النشرة مرجعًا أساسيًا لصنّاع القرار والمخططين، إذ تقدم بيانات دقيقة تُستخدم في البحوث والدراسات المتعلقة بالبنية التحتية وحركة النقل، كما تساهم في تعزيز التخطيط الإستراتيجي على المستويين المحلي والدولي.