The General Authority for Statistics revealed in its annual publication on road transport statistics for 2024, notable indicators reflecting the dynamics of the land transport sector in the Kingdom, where the number of incoming and outgoing passengers through land ports exceeded 65.9 million passengers during the year, thus recording a significant activity in transit movement. The percentage of arrivals was 50.3% of the total passengers, while departures constituted 49.7%, reflecting a balance in the movement of entry and exit across land borders.

The King Fahd Bridge Leads

In the context of monitoring passenger movement, the King Fahd Bridge port topped all ports with 49.9% of the total movement, followed by the Khafji port with 11.6%, highlighting the importance of these strategic ports in land connectivity with neighboring countries. January recorded the highest rate of passenger movement at 10.1%, while movement declined to its lowest levels in October at 7.1%, indicating the impact of seasonal factors on mobility.

On another note, the vehicle sector continued its remarkable growth, as data showed that the number of registered and roadworthy vehicles by the end of 2024 reached 15.8 million vehicles, marking an increase of 6.9% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the continuous increase in reliance on private vehicles and land transport within the Kingdom.

Increase in Driving Licenses

In parallel, there was a noticeable increase in driving licenses, as the number of new licenses issued for the first time exceeded 1.2 million licenses, with a growth rate of 6.6% compared to 2023. The Riyadh region topped the scene with 37.1% of the total licenses, followed by the Makkah region with 20.1%, and then the Eastern region with 16.4%, reflecting the demographic and economic activity in these areas.

Regarding land freight movement, the quantity of exported freight through land ports recorded more than 13.4 million tons during 2024, representing a slight decrease of 0.4% compared to 2023. In contrast, the quantity of imported freight increased to 12.2 million tons, achieving a growth of 7.1%, indicating the enhancement of import operations across land borders.

As for traffic safety, statistics showed a decline in the number of fatalities resulting from traffic accidents, with the death rate per 100,000 population decreasing by 7.1%, and the injury rate declining by 3.8%, which is a positive indicator of improved safety measures and traffic awareness. Although the number of serious accidents exceeded 17.2 thousand accidents, 60.3% of them occurred within cities, necessitating enhanced traffic safety efforts in urban areas.

This publication serves as a fundamental reference for decision-makers and planners, providing accurate data used in research and studies related to infrastructure and transport movement, and contributing to enhancing strategic planning at both local and international levels.