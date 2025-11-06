U.S. officials familiar with the matter confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) that the official request submitted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the U.S. administration to purchase 48 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, which are stealth jets utilizing radar-evading technology, has made progress in the review typically conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) for such requests. The Saudi request is currently under consideration by the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department. Reuters reported that although the order has not yet been approved, its review is a key step that includes assessing U.S.-Saudi military cooperation and export control policy. The U.S. military affairs site Army Recognition noted that Saudi Arabia's acquisition of F-35s would reshape the strategic landscape for the Kingdom by enabling it to conduct covert operations and carry out long-range precision airstrikes. These advanced jets would also enhance Saudi Arabia's regional deterrence through a comprehensive air force with an integrated air network. The progression of these complex procedures for granting the order comes less than two weeks before a visit to Washington by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters considered that the completion of the Saudi order would represent a significant shift in U.S. policy and a major change in the military balance of power in the Middle East. Reuters attributed to a U.S. official and a source familiar with the discussions between Washington and Riyadh on this matter their statements that the Pentagon is currently considering the possibility of selling 48 advanced F-35 aircraft to the Kingdom. This is the first time the scale of this potential deal has been revealed. If completed, it would be the first time the United States sells these jets to a country in the Middle East, excluding Israel, which received a different variant of the same aircraft (F-35I) from Washington. If the Kingdom acquires these jets, it would be better positioned to carry out missions with its allies both within and outside the region. The anticipated deal will include infrastructure, training, and other components of the sale. Typically, U.S. arms sales are subject to review by the Departments of Defense and State, as well as the White House, before the deal is referred to Congress for approval. The Army Recognition site mentioned yesterday that Saudi Arabia has shown interest in F-35s since the early 2000s, as part of its desire to modernize its air fleet, which has included F-15SA fighters and European Typhoon jets. At that time, U.S. policy prohibited the sale of stealth technology to any Arab country. Saudi Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizes the important role that defense manufacturing should play in the transformations included in the Vision 2030 projects. Since then, the Kingdom has sought to reaffirm its interest in fifth-generation fighters manufactured by the United States, with a particular focus on acquiring these jets and the ability to maintain them locally, achieving long-term self-sufficiency. The site added that Saudi planners see the acquisition of these jets as essential for enabling Saudi Arabia to adapt to increasing airstrikes and missile threats in the region. The ownership of these modern American jets by Saudi Arabia would represent a significant transformation in Saudi air and reconnaissance capabilities, especially regarding the jets' ability to fly at lower altitudes than radar and their precision targeting capabilities. The Saudi air combat fleet currently includes F-15C/D, F-15SA, European Typhoon jets, Tornado fighters, and other aircraft. Saudi Arabia has invested substantial funds in establishing logistics centers, warehouses, and data systems. The Kingdom has launched an ambitious program to modernize the Royal Saudi Air Force, which includes confirmed and potential orders from several partners. This includes ongoing negotiations with Britain to enable Saudi Arabia to purchase an additional 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The Kingdom has also expressed interest to France in acquiring 54 Dassault Rafale fighters. Turkey had previously offered Saudi Arabia its readiness to include it in the development program for a fifth-generation fighter, with the possibility of purchasing 100 jets of this type. Additionally, Britain, Italy, and Japan are considering including Saudi Arabia in the sixth-generation fighter manufacturing program expected to enter service in the mid-2030s. These initiatives and Saudi aspirations underscore the Kingdom's determination to maintain operational continuity while simultaneously developing a wholly Saudi air foundation, keeping it capable of integrating into the combat systems that will prevail in the future. Reuters reported yesterday that U.S. officials stated that the Saudi order for F-35s has surpassed procedural review stages and has elevated to the level of review by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. However, President Trump has prioritized arms sales to Saudi Arabia since taking office in both his first and current terms.