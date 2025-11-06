أكد مسؤلوون أمريكيون مطلعون، أمس (الأربعاء)، أن الطلب الرسمي الذي تقدمت به المملكة العربية السعودية إلى الإدارة الأمريكية، لشراء 48 مقاتلة من طراز (إف-35 لايتنينغ II)، وهي مقاتلات نفاثة تعمل بتكنولوجيا الاستخفاء عن الرادارات (ستيلث)، أحرز تقدماً في المراجعة التي عادة ما تجريها وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) في مثل هذه الطلبات. ويجري النظر في الطلبية السعودية من قبل (البنتاغون) ووزارة الخارجية الأمريكية. وذكرت (رويترز) أنه على رغم أنه لم يتم إقرار الطلبية، إلا أن مراجعتها تعد خطوة رئيسية، تشمل تقويم التعاون العسكري السعودي الأمريكي، وسياسة التحكم في التصدير. وأشار موقع (آرمي ريكوغنيشن) الأمريكي المختص بالشؤون العسكرية، إلى أن امتلاك السعودية لمقاتلات إف-35 سيعيد صياغة الوضع الإستراتيجي السعودي؛ من حيث تمكين المملكة من تنفيذ عمليات خفية، وتوجيه ضربات جوية دقيقة بعيدة المدى. كما أن من شأن هذه المقاتلات المتقدمة أن تعزز الردع الإقليمي الذي تملكه السعودية، من خلال سلاح جوي متكامل ذي شبكة جوية متكاملة. ويأتي تخطي هذه الإجراءات المعقدة لمنح الطلبية قبل أقل من أسبوعين من زيارة لواشنطن من المقرر أن يقوم بها ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تلبيةً لدعوة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب. واعتبرت (رويترز) أن إتمام الطلبية السعودية سيمثل تحولاً كبيراً في السياسة الأمريكية، وتغييراً رئيسياً في موازين القوى العسكرية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، ونسبت (رويترز)، أمس، إلى مسؤول أمريكي ومسؤول مطلع على المحادثات بين واشنطن والرياض بهذا الخصوص قولهما إن (البنتاغون) يدرس حالياً إمكان بيع 48 طائرة إف-35 المتقدمة للمملكة. وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يكشف فيها حجم هذه الصفقة المحتملة. وستكون في حال إتمامها المرة الأولى التي تبيع فيها الولايات المتحدة هذه المقاتلات لدولة في الشرق الأوسط، باستثناء إسرائيل، التي باعتها واشنطن طرازاً آخر من المقاتلة نفسها (F-35I). وستكون المملكة إذا اقتنت هذه المقاتلات أكثر قدرة على تنفيذ مهمات مع حلفائها داخل المنطقة وخارجها. وستشمل الصفقة المرتقبة البنية الأساسية، والتدريب، وبقية مكونات الصفقة. وعادة ما تخضع صفقات طلبيات السلاح للولايات المتحدة لمراجعة من قبل وزارتي الحرب والخارجية، والبيت الأبيض، ثم تُحال الصفقة الى الكونغرس للحصول على موافقته. وذكر موقع (آرمي ريكوغنيشن) أمس، أن السعودية أظهرت اهتماماً بمقاتلات إف-35 منذ العقد الأول من القرن الـ21، في سياق رغبتها في تحديث أسطولها الجوي، فضمت إليه مقاتلات F-15SA، ومقاتلات تايفون الأوروبية. وكانت سياسة واشنطن تمنع في ذلك الوقت بيع تكنولوجيا الاستخفاء (ستيلث) لأي دولة عربية، وتشير رؤية المملكة 2030، التي يقف وراءها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الدور المهم الذي يجب أن يضطلع به التصنيع الدفاعي في التحولات التي تتضمنها مشاريع رؤية 2030. وظلت المملكة تسعى منذ ذلك الوقت إلى تأكيد رغبتها في مقاتلات الجيل الخامس التي تصنعها الولايات المتحدة، بتركيز خاص على اقتناء تلك المقاتلات، والقدرة على صيانتها محلياً، وتحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي منها على المدى البعيد. وأضاف الموقع أن المخططين السعوديين يرون أن اقتناء تلك المقاتلات ضروري جداً لتمكين السعودية من التأقلم مع الغارات والتهديدات الصاروخية المتزايدة في المنطقة. وسيمثل تمليك السعودية هذه المقاتلات الأمريكية الحديثة تحولاً كبيراً في القدرات الجوية والاستطلاعية السعودية؛ خصوصاً قدرة تلك المقاتلات على التحليق في مستويات أدنى من الرادارات، وعلى التصويب الدقيق. ويشمل أسطول الحرب الجوية السعودي حالياً مقاتلات F-15C/D، وF-15SA، ومقاتلات تايفون الأوروبية، ومقاتلات تورنيدو، وطائرات أخرى. واستثمرت المملكة العربية السعودية أموالاً ضخمة في إنشاء مراكز لوجستية، ومستودعات، وأنظمة البيانات. وأطلقت المملكة برنامجاً طموحاً لتحديت سلاح الجو الملكي السعودي، يشمل طلبيات مؤكدة ومحتملة من عدد من الشركاء. ومن ذلك مفاوضات تجري مع بريطانيا، لتمكين السعودية من شراء 48 طائرة إضافية من طراز يوروفايتر تايفون. كما أبدت المملكة رغبتها لفرنسا في شراء 54 مقاتلة من طراز داسو رافال. وسبق لتركيا أن عرضت على السعودية استعدادها لضمها إلى برنامج تطوير الجيل الخامس من مقاتلة كان، مع إمكان شرائها 100 طائرة من هذا الطراز. كما أن بريطانيا وإيطاليا واليابان تدرس ضم السعودية إلى برنامج تصنيع الجيل السادس من المقاتلات التي يفترض أن تدخل الخدمة خلال منتصف ثلاثينات القرن الحالي. وتؤكد هذه المبادرات والتطلعات السعودية عزم المملكة على إبقاء الاستمرار العملياتي، وفي الوقت نفسه تطوير أساس جوي سعودي خالص، يبقيها قادرة على الاندماج في الأنظمة القتالية التي ستسود في المستقبل. ونقلت (رويترز) أمس، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الطلبية السعودية لمقاتلات إف-35 تخطت مراحل المراجعة الإجرائية وارتقت إلى مرحلة المراجعة على مستوى وزير الحرب الأمريكي. بيد أن الرئيس ترمب عمد منذ توليه الرئاسة في ولايتيه الأولى والحالية إلى إعطاء مبيعات السلاح للسعودية الأولوية القصوى.