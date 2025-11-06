أكد مسؤلوون أمريكيون مطلعون، أمس (الأربعاء)، أن الطلب الرسمي الذي تقدمت به المملكة العربية السعودية إلى الإدارة الأمريكية، لشراء 48 مقاتلة من طراز (إف-35 لايتنينغ II)، وهي مقاتلات نفاثة تعمل بتكنولوجيا الاستخفاء عن الرادارات (ستيلث)، أحرز تقدماً في المراجعة التي عادة ما تجريها وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) في مثل هذه الطلبات. ويجري النظر في الطلبية السعودية من قبل (البنتاغون) ووزارة الخارجية الأمريكية. وذكرت (رويترز) أنه على رغم أنه لم يتم إقرار الطلبية، إلا أن مراجعتها تعد خطوة رئيسية، تشمل تقويم التعاون العسكري السعودي الأمريكي، وسياسة التحكم في التصدير. وأشار موقع (آرمي ريكوغنيشن) الأمريكي المختص بالشؤون العسكرية، إلى أن امتلاك السعودية لمقاتلات إف-35 سيعيد صياغة الوضع الإستراتيجي السعودي؛ من حيث تمكين المملكة من تنفيذ عمليات خفية، وتوجيه ضربات جوية دقيقة بعيدة المدى. كما أن من شأن هذه المقاتلات المتقدمة أن تعزز الردع الإقليمي الذي تملكه السعودية، من خلال سلاح جوي متكامل ذي شبكة جوية متكاملة. ويأتي تخطي هذه الإجراءات المعقدة لمنح الطلبية قبل أقل من أسبوعين من زيارة لواشنطن من المقرر أن يقوم بها ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تلبيةً لدعوة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب. واعتبرت (رويترز) أن إتمام الطلبية السعودية سيمثل تحولاً كبيراً في السياسة الأمريكية، وتغييراً رئيسياً في موازين القوى العسكرية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، ونسبت (رويترز)، أمس، إلى مسؤول أمريكي ومسؤول مطلع على المحادثات بين واشنطن والرياض بهذا الخصوص قولهما إن (البنتاغون) يدرس حالياً إمكان بيع 48 طائرة إف-35 المتقدمة للمملكة. وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يكشف فيها حجم هذه الصفقة المحتملة. وستكون في حال إتمامها المرة الأولى التي تبيع فيها الولايات المتحدة هذه المقاتلات لدولة في الشرق الأوسط، باستثناء إسرائيل، التي باعتها واشنطن طرازاً آخر من المقاتلة نفسها (F-35I). وستكون المملكة إذا اقتنت هذه المقاتلات أكثر قدرة على تنفيذ مهمات مع حلفائها داخل المنطقة وخارجها. وستشمل الصفقة المرتقبة البنية الأساسية، والتدريب، وبقية مكونات الصفقة. وعادة ما تخضع صفقات طلبيات السلاح للولايات المتحدة لمراجعة من قبل وزارتي الحرب والخارجية، والبيت الأبيض، ثم تُحال الصفقة الى الكونغرس للحصول على موافقته. وذكر موقع (آرمي ريكوغنيشن) أمس، أن السعودية أظهرت اهتماماً بمقاتلات إف-35 منذ العقد الأول من القرن الـ21، في سياق رغبتها في تحديث أسطولها الجوي، فضمت إليه مقاتلات F-15SA، ومقاتلات تايفون الأوروبية. وكانت سياسة واشنطن تمنع في ذلك الوقت بيع تكنولوجيا الاستخفاء (ستيلث) لأي دولة عربية، وتشير رؤية المملكة 2030، التي يقف وراءها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الدور المهم الذي يجب أن يضطلع به التصنيع الدفاعي في التحولات التي تتضمنها مشاريع رؤية 2030. وظلت المملكة تسعى منذ ذلك الوقت إلى تأكيد رغبتها في مقاتلات الجيل الخامس التي تصنعها الولايات المتحدة، بتركيز خاص على اقتناء تلك المقاتلات، والقدرة على صيانتها محلياً، وتحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي منها على المدى البعيد. وأضاف الموقع أن المخططين السعوديين يرون أن اقتناء تلك المقاتلات ضروري جداً لتمكين السعودية من التأقلم مع الغارات والتهديدات الصاروخية المتزايدة في المنطقة. وسيمثل تمليك السعودية هذه المقاتلات الأمريكية الحديثة تحولاً كبيراً في القدرات الجوية والاستطلاعية السعودية؛ خصوصاً قدرة تلك المقاتلات على التحليق في مستويات أدنى من الرادارات، وعلى التصويب الدقيق. ويشمل أسطول الحرب الجوية السعودي حالياً مقاتلات F-15C/D، وF-15SA، ومقاتلات تايفون الأوروبية، ومقاتلات تورنيدو، وطائرات أخرى. واستثمرت المملكة العربية السعودية أموالاً ضخمة في إنشاء مراكز لوجستية، ومستودعات، وأنظمة البيانات. وأطلقت المملكة برنامجاً طموحاً لتحديت سلاح الجو الملكي السعودي، يشمل طلبيات مؤكدة ومحتملة من عدد من الشركاء. ومن ذلك مفاوضات تجري مع بريطانيا، لتمكين السعودية من شراء 48 طائرة إضافية من طراز يوروفايتر تايفون. كما أبدت المملكة رغبتها لفرنسا في شراء 54 مقاتلة من طراز داسو رافال. وسبق لتركيا أن عرضت على السعودية استعدادها لضمها إلى برنامج تطوير الجيل الخامس من مقاتلة كان، مع إمكان شرائها 100 طائرة من هذا الطراز. كما أن بريطانيا وإيطاليا واليابان تدرس ضم السعودية إلى برنامج تصنيع الجيل السادس من المقاتلات التي يفترض أن تدخل الخدمة خلال منتصف ثلاثينات القرن الحالي. وتؤكد هذه المبادرات والتطلعات السعودية عزم المملكة على إبقاء الاستمرار العملياتي، وفي الوقت نفسه تطوير أساس جوي سعودي خالص، يبقيها قادرة على الاندماج في الأنظمة القتالية التي ستسود في المستقبل. ونقلت (رويترز) أمس، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن الطلبية السعودية لمقاتلات إف-35 تخطت مراحل المراجعة الإجرائية وارتقت إلى مرحلة المراجعة على مستوى وزير الحرب الأمريكي. بيد أن الرئيس ترمب عمد منذ توليه الرئاسة في ولايتيه الأولى والحالية إلى إعطاء مبيعات السلاح للسعودية الأولوية القصوى.
U.S. officials familiar with the matter confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) that the official request submitted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the U.S. administration to purchase 48 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, which are stealth jets utilizing radar-evading technology, has made progress in the review typically conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) for such requests. The Saudi request is currently under consideration by the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department. Reuters reported that although the order has not yet been approved, its review is a key step that includes assessing U.S.-Saudi military cooperation and export control policy. The U.S. military affairs site Army Recognition noted that Saudi Arabia's acquisition of F-35s would reshape the strategic landscape for the Kingdom by enabling it to conduct covert operations and carry out long-range precision airstrikes. These advanced jets would also enhance Saudi Arabia's regional deterrence through a comprehensive air force with an integrated air network. The progression of these complex procedures for granting the order comes less than two weeks before a visit to Washington by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in response to an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump. Reuters considered that the completion of the Saudi order would represent a significant shift in U.S. policy and a major change in the military balance of power in the Middle East. Reuters attributed to a U.S. official and a source familiar with the discussions between Washington and Riyadh on this matter their statements that the Pentagon is currently considering the possibility of selling 48 advanced F-35 aircraft to the Kingdom. This is the first time the scale of this potential deal has been revealed. If completed, it would be the first time the United States sells these jets to a country in the Middle East, excluding Israel, which received a different variant of the same aircraft (F-35I) from Washington. If the Kingdom acquires these jets, it would be better positioned to carry out missions with its allies both within and outside the region. The anticipated deal will include infrastructure, training, and other components of the sale. Typically, U.S. arms sales are subject to review by the Departments of Defense and State, as well as the White House, before the deal is referred to Congress for approval. The Army Recognition site mentioned yesterday that Saudi Arabia has shown interest in F-35s since the early 2000s, as part of its desire to modernize its air fleet, which has included F-15SA fighters and European Typhoon jets. At that time, U.S. policy prohibited the sale of stealth technology to any Arab country. Saudi Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizes the important role that defense manufacturing should play in the transformations included in the Vision 2030 projects. Since then, the Kingdom has sought to reaffirm its interest in fifth-generation fighters manufactured by the United States, with a particular focus on acquiring these jets and the ability to maintain them locally, achieving long-term self-sufficiency. The site added that Saudi planners see the acquisition of these jets as essential for enabling Saudi Arabia to adapt to increasing airstrikes and missile threats in the region. The ownership of these modern American jets by Saudi Arabia would represent a significant transformation in Saudi air and reconnaissance capabilities, especially regarding the jets' ability to fly at lower altitudes than radar and their precision targeting capabilities. The Saudi air combat fleet currently includes F-15C/D, F-15SA, European Typhoon jets, Tornado fighters, and other aircraft. Saudi Arabia has invested substantial funds in establishing logistics centers, warehouses, and data systems. The Kingdom has launched an ambitious program to modernize the Royal Saudi Air Force, which includes confirmed and potential orders from several partners. This includes ongoing negotiations with Britain to enable Saudi Arabia to purchase an additional 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The Kingdom has also expressed interest to France in acquiring 54 Dassault Rafale fighters. Turkey had previously offered Saudi Arabia its readiness to include it in the development program for a fifth-generation fighter, with the possibility of purchasing 100 jets of this type. Additionally, Britain, Italy, and Japan are considering including Saudi Arabia in the sixth-generation fighter manufacturing program expected to enter service in the mid-2030s. These initiatives and Saudi aspirations underscore the Kingdom's determination to maintain operational continuity while simultaneously developing a wholly Saudi air foundation, keeping it capable of integrating into the combat systems that will prevail in the future. Reuters reported yesterday that U.S. officials stated that the Saudi order for F-35s has surpassed procedural review stages and has elevated to the level of review by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. However, President Trump has prioritized arms sales to Saudi Arabia since taking office in both his first and current terms.