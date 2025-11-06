أصدرت وزارة الطاقة تعميمًا عاجلًا للمنشآت المرخصة لإدارة محطات الوقود ومراكز الخدمة، أكدت فيه منع تزويد المركبات بالوقود في حال مخالفة الإجراءات الفنية أو عدم الالتزام بالمسارات الصحيحة أثناء التعبئة.

وجاء التعميم (اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»)، استنادًا إلى ما خلصت إليه اللجنة التنفيذية الدائمة لمراكز الخدمة ومحطات الوقود، والذي تناول دراسة شاملة لأسباب عكس السير داخل المحطات وما يترتب عليه من مخاطر وتشويش على حركة المركبات، إلى جانب الحلول المقترحة لمعالجة الظاهرة والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات.

وأكدت الوزارة، في بيانها، أن التعليمات الجديدة تهدف إلى رفع مستوى السلامة العامة وتحسين تجربة المستهلك، من خلال إلزام جميع المحطات بمنع تعبئة الوقود للمستهلكين غير الملتزمين بالمسارات الصحيحة أثناء الدخول أو التعبئة في المحطات ومنع تعبئة الوقود للمركبات غير الملتزمة بإطفاء المحرك أثناء عملية التعبئة، التزامًا بمتطلبات السلامة المهنية وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات.

وأشار وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الفنية والتنظيمية للبترول والغاز ماجد العتيبي إلى أن الخطوة تأتي ضمن خطة شاملة لتطوير بيئة محطات الوقود ورفع كفاءتها التشغيلية بما يتماشى مع أفضل الممارسات العالمية في مجال السلامة وجودة الخدمة.

محطات الوقود.. «ساهر مصغر»

ميدانيًا، رصدت «عكاظ»، عددًا من السائقين ممن يتجاوزون المسارات النظامية للوصول إلى مضخات التعبئة قبل الآخرين، ويرى مختصون، أن التوجيهات تمثل خطوة نحو تعزيز الرقابة الذكية في محطات الوقود، إذ يمكن أن تسهم في ضبط سلوكيات القيادة داخلها والحد من الممارسات الخطرة، لتصبح المحطات بيئة أكثر أمانًا وانضباطًا.

ويشير آخرون إلى أن دمج التقنيات الحديثة في مراقبة الالتزام بالمسارات وإطفاء المحرك، يجعل محطات الوقود أشبه بـ«ساهر مصغّر»، يرسّخ مفهوم السلامة المرورية من نقطة التعبئة الأولى، ويعزز وعي السائقين بمسؤولياتهم قبل الطريق وبعده.