

The Ministry of Energy has issued an urgent circular to licensed establishments managing fuel stations and service centers, confirming the prohibition of fueling vehicles in case of violation of technical procedures or failure to adhere to the correct lanes during refueling.

The circular (which "Okaz" has reviewed) is based on the conclusions of the Permanent Executive Committee for Service Centers and Fuel Stations, which addressed a comprehensive study of the reasons for wrong-way driving within the stations and the resulting risks and disruptions to vehicle movement, as well as proposed solutions to address the phenomenon and improve service levels.

The ministry emphasized in its statement that the new instructions aim to enhance public safety and improve the consumer experience by requiring all stations to prevent fueling for consumers who do not adhere to the correct lanes during entry or refueling at the stations, and to prohibit fueling for vehicles that do not comply with turning off the engine during the refueling process, in compliance with occupational safety requirements and the protection of lives and property.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry for Technical and Regulatory Affairs for Petroleum and Gas, Majid Al-Otaibi, indicated that this step is part of a comprehensive plan to develop the environment of fuel stations and enhance their operational efficiency in line with the best global practices in safety and service quality.

Fuel Stations.. "Mini Saher"

On the ground, "Okaz" has observed a number of drivers who exceed the designated lanes to reach the fuel pumps before others. Specialists believe that these directives represent a step towards enhancing smart monitoring in fuel stations, as they can help regulate driving behaviors within them and reduce dangerous practices, making the stations a safer and more disciplined environment.

Others point out that integrating modern technologies to monitor adherence to lanes and engine shutdown makes fuel stations resemble a "mini Saher," reinforcing the concept of traffic safety from the first refueling point and enhancing drivers' awareness of their responsibilities before and after the road.