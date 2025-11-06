وسط زخم تدريبي ميداني يشمل تنفيذ تمارين تكتيكية ورمايات بالذخيرة الحيّة لقوات العمليات الخاصة، وذلك ضمن المرحلة الثانية من برنامج التدريب العسكري، وبحضور مساعد القائد العسكري في التحالف الإسلامي اللواء الطيار الركن عبدالله حامد القرشي، يواصل التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب تنفيذ أعمال المبادرة الإستراتيجية في المجال العسكري «كفاءة» في العاصمة الغابونية ليبرفيل،

وتركِّز هذه المرحلة من البرنامج على تعزيز قدرات الوحدات الخاصة في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية، من خلال تطبيقات عملية تحاكي الواقع القتالي، تشمل الاقتحام، والتحرك في المناطق المختلفة، والتعامل مع الكمائن والرهائن، والرماية بالذخيرة الحيّة على أهداف متحركة وثابتة، في بيئة ميدانية مصممة لرفع الجاهزية، وتطوير مهارات القيادة الميدانية.

وأكَّد اللواء القرشي، أن استمرار هذه التدريبات يجسّد رؤية التحالف الإسلامي في بناء القدرات الميدانية للدول الأعضاء وتعزيز جاهزيتها العملياتية، مشيراً إلى أن الأداء المميز الذي أظهره المتدربون يعكس أثر التعاون الوثيق بين التحالف ووزارة الدفاع الغابونية، وأن المبادرة باتت تمثل نموذجاً عمليّاً للتكامل العسكري في محاربة الإرهاب.

وتُعدّ مبادرة «كفاءة» واحدة من المبادرات الإستراتيجية الـ15 التي أطلقها التحالف الإسلامي ضمن مجالاته الأربعة الرئيسة: الفكرية، والإعلامية، ومحاربة تمويل الإرهاب، والعسكرية؛ وتهدف إلى نقل الخبرات وتبادل المعارف وبناء منظومة تدريبية ذات منهجية موحدة تسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.