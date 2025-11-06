Amid a training momentum that includes the execution of tactical exercises and live ammunition firing for special operations forces, as part of the second phase of the military training program, and in the presence of the Assistant Military Commander of the Islamic Coalition, Major General Pilot Abdullah Hamid Al-Qurashi, the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism continues to implement the strategic initiative in the military field "Kafa'a" in the Gabonese capital, Libreville.

This phase of the program focuses on enhancing the capabilities of special units in facing terrorist threats, through practical applications that simulate combat reality, including storming, movement in various areas, dealing with ambushes and hostages, and live ammunition firing at moving and stationary targets, in a field environment designed to raise readiness and develop field leadership skills.

Major General Al-Qurashi emphasized that the continuation of these trainings embodies the vision of the Islamic Coalition in building the field capabilities of member states and enhancing their operational readiness, pointing out that the outstanding performance demonstrated by the trainees reflects the impact of the close cooperation between the coalition and the Gabonese Ministry of Defense, and that the initiative has become a practical model for military integration in the fight against terrorism.

The "Kafa'a" initiative is one of the 15 strategic initiatives launched by the Islamic Coalition within its four main areas: intellectual, media, combating the financing of terrorism, and military; and it aims to transfer expertise, exchange knowledge, and build a training system with a unified methodology that contributes to achieving regional and international security and stability.