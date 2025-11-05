اقترحت هيئة الإحصاء لائحة تنفيذية لنظامها؛ بهدف وضع قواعد واضحة لإتاحة المعلومات، وتنظيم التعاون بين الجهات، واستحداث نظام للتراخيص الإحصائية، وبناء منظومة متكاملة تدعم صناعة القرار.


وحدد المقترح المقابل المالي لإصدار الترخيص بـ5,000 ريال لمدة ثلاث سنوات، فيما تبلغ رسوم التجديد 3,000 ريال للمدة نفسها، وألزمت اللائحة المنشآت المرخصة بالتقيد الصارم بمعايير الهيئة وميثاق أخلاقيات العمل الإحصائي، وتدريب كوادرها، وعرض الترخيص بشكل واضح في مقراتها ومواقعها الإلكترونية.


ونصت الضوابط الجديدة على المرخص لهم الاحتفاظ بسجل للأعمال الإحصائية ونتائجها لمدة لا تقل عن ثلاث سنوات، وإخطار الهيئة بأي تعديلات تطرأ على وثائقهم خلال 20 يوم عمل؛ لضمان أعلى مستويات الشفافية والالتزام.


كما ألزمت كافة الجهات العامة والمنشآت الخاصة والأفراد بتزويد الهيئة بالبيانات المطلوبة للأغراض الإحصائية غير التجارية «دون مقابل مادي»، مع تأكيد ضرورة دقة هذه البيانات واكتمالها.


وشددت الأحكام على وجوب تعاون المنشآت والأفراد التام مع ممثلي الهيئة الميدانيين، وحظرت أي شكل من أشكال الإساءة أو إعاقة أعمالهم المتعلقة بجمع البيانات.


وأرست اللائحة آليات تنسيق واضحة مع الجهات العامة لتطوير النماذج والسجلات الإدارية، وتقييم جودة البيانات، مع إلزام هذه الجهات بتقديم الدعم الفني واللوجستي للهيئة دون تحميلها أي تكاليف مالية، والمحافظة التامة على سرية المعلومات.


وتضمنت اللائحة إتاحة البيانات للباحثين والأكاديميين، مشترطةً الالتزام التام بنظام حماية البيانات الشخصية، وضمان معالجة البيانات بطرق تمنع الاستدلال على هوية أصحابها، على أن يتم ذلك حصراً عبر القنوات الرسمية للهيئة.