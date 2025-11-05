The Statistics Authority has proposed an executive regulation for its system; aimed at establishing clear rules for providing information, organizing cooperation between entities, creating a system for statistical licenses, and building an integrated system that supports decision-making.



The proposal specified the financial fee for issuing the license at 5,000 riyals for a period of three years, while the renewal fee is 3,000 riyals for the same duration. The regulation requires licensed entities to strictly adhere to the Authority's standards and the Code of Ethics for Statistical Work, train their staff, and display the license clearly at their premises and on their websites.



The new regulations stipulate that licensees must maintain a record of statistical work and its results for no less than three years, and notify the Authority of any amendments to their documents within 20 working days; to ensure the highest levels of transparency and compliance.



All public entities, private establishments, and individuals are also required to provide the Authority with the necessary data for non-commercial statistical purposes "without financial compensation," emphasizing the need for the accuracy and completeness of this data.



The provisions stressed the necessity for complete cooperation from establishments and individuals with the Authority's field representatives, prohibiting any form of abuse or obstruction of their work related to data collection.



The regulation established clear coordination mechanisms with public entities to develop forms and administrative records, evaluate data quality, and obligate these entities to provide technical and logistical support to the Authority without imposing any financial costs on it, while fully maintaining the confidentiality of the information.



The regulation included making data available to researchers and academics, conditional on full compliance with the personal data protection system, and ensuring that data is processed in ways that prevent the identification of its owners, to be done exclusively through the Authority's official channels.