عندما اكتُشف النفط في القرن الماضي منح القدرة على التأثير في أسعار الطاقة العالمية، ومع الانتقال إلى عصر تكنولوجيا الخوارزميات باتت القدرة على التأثير في البنية الرقمية هي التي ستحدد شكل الاقتصاد العالمي في القرن القادم.

وكما كان النفط يتحرك ويحرك معه العالم، فإن الخوارزميات أصبحت مورداً لا غنى عنه، فحينما يتقاطع الاقتصاد مع التكنولوجيا، والبيانات مع الحوسبيات، فإن المستقبل سيكون ملكاً لمن بيده مفاتيح الثورة الرقمية.

الخليج العربي بدوله السّت (السعودية، الإمارات، الكويت، قطر البحرين، عمان) يعيش اليوم ثورة هائلة تتقاطع فيها كل العناصر السابقة؛ لذا يمكن القول إن الخوارزميات، وفي المقدمة منها الذكاء الاصطناعي ليست مجرد فرصة اقتصادية، بل مشروع إستراتيجي يعيد تشكيل الاقتصاد العالمي، حيث ينطلق الخليج بقوة وثبات لتأمين موقعه وسط هذا العالم.

محاور إستراتيحية وطفرة غير مسبوقة

قال خبير العلاقات الدولية والاقتصاد السياسي أبوبكر الديب: «تحوّلت السعودية والإمارات وقطر والبحرين والكويت وعُمان إلى محاور إستراتيجية في خريطة الخوارزميات العالمية، وباتت تتنافس الشركات الكبرى على إنشاء سُحب وطنية، ومراكز بيانات، ومعامل ذكاء اصطناعي تخدمها وتُعيد تعريف مفاهيم السيادة الرقمية والتنمية البشرية، إذ تشهد دول الخليج طفرة في إنشاء مراكز البيانات، فالسعودية أعلنت توسيع قدرتها الرقمية إلى 3.3 غيغاواط بحلول 2030م، والإمارات استثمرت 1.5 مليار دولار، وخصّصت 5.3 مليار دولار لإطلاق منطقة سحابية بحلول 2026م، وأنشأت مركز تميز للذكاء التوليدي، كما تسعى الحكومات الخليجية لتحقيق الاستقلال الرقمي عبر استضافة البيانات محلياً وإدارة البنى التحتية من داخل المنطقة، والشركات، التي تضمن الإقامة المحلية والامتثال التشريعي، هي الأكثر جذباً للعقود الحكومية الإستراتيجية».

النفط الجديد والعصر الرقمي

وأضاف الديب: «من يملك القدرة الحسابية يملك المستقبل؛ لذا فإن المعالجات الحوسبية تعتبر هي النفط الجديد للعصر الرقمي، فمن يسيطر على إنتاجها أو توريدها يمتلك القوة الاقتصادية في القرن القادم؛ لذلك تستثمر دول الخليج في مشاريع حوسبة عملاقة تعتمد على الطاقة النظيفة لتغذية اقتصاد الذكاء الاصطناعي».

وأشار إلى أنه بحسب تقرير (بي. دبليو. سي)، يعتبر نقص الكفاءات عائقاً أمام تبنّي الذكاء الاصطناعي ليس في دول الخليج فقط بل في العالم أجمع، ولذلك أطلقت شركات عالمية صندوق مطورين بقيمة مليار دولار لدعم المواهب، وتدير شركات كبرى برامج تدريب جامعية في السعودية والإمارات، كما تُقدّم دورات في حوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، نيوم تمثل اقتصاداً خوارزمياً ذاتي الإدارة في السعودية، ودبي أطلقت نظام توأم رقمياً يدير المدينة لحظياً، إضافة إلى وجود الشركات العالمية بإمكاناتها الجبارة في كل من الدوحة وأبوظبي توفر الشبكات الذكية والأمن السيبراني.

تكنولوجيا المعلومات والمشاريع الإلكترونية

وأفاد الديب بأن «قيمة سوق تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات في الكويت قُدِّرت بـ22.48 مليار دولار في 2023م، ومن المتوقع أن تصل إلى 39.83 مليار دولار في السنوات الخمس القادمة، كما يتمتع قطاع الاتصالات في الكويت بتطور كبير بفضل خدمات الجيلين الخامس والسادس، وكابلات الألياف الضوئية، والاتصال عبر الأقمار الصناعية، ويخضع قطاع تكنولوجيا المعلومات والاتصالات لهيئة تنظيم الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، التي تتعاون لإطلاق مشاريع الحكومة الإلكترونية وتكنولوجيا الحكومة، مع استهداف بناء مركز بيانات وطني ورقمنة أكثر من 90% من الخدمات الحكومية خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة».

محاور تمويل ومستكشفات الاقتصاد

وذكر الديب أن سلطنة عُمان «حققت تقدّماً ملحوظاً أيضاً في مؤشّرات مستكشف الاقتصاد الرقمي حسب نتائج النسخة الثانية من التّقرير الصادر عن منظمة التّعاون الرقمي، وأظهرت نتائج التقرير تقدّم سلطنة عُمان تحسّناً ملحوظاً في أداء سلطنة عُمان في معظم محاور مؤشر مستكشف الاقتصاد الرقمي لعام 2025م، مقارنة بـ2024م، إذ سجلت زيادة بنسبة 44.5% في محور الابتكار الرقمي، ونموّاً بنسبة 36.2% في محور الشمول الرقمي، وزيادة في محور الأنشطة الأساسية لتقنية المعلومات والاتصالات بنسبة 33.5%، ونموّاً في محور التمويل الرقمي بنسبة 29.3%، كما بلغ إسهام أنشطة الاقتصاد الرقمي 2.83% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للأنشطة غير النفطية، وسجل الاقتصاد الرقمي نموّاً إجماليّاً بنسبة 15%».

دور محوري للصناديق السيادية الخليجية

وبيّن الخبير الاقتصادي البروفيسور جاسم عجاقة، أن الصناديق السيادية الخليجية تلعب أدواراً مهمة في الاقتصاد الرقمي؛ على رأسها صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي، وأجهزة أبوظبي وقطر والكويت وعمان للاستثمار، من خلال تأسيس شركات متخصصة في الخوارزميات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ووفقاً لتقرير (فاينناس ياهوو 2005)، من المتوقع أن يبلغ حجم سوق الحوسبة السحابية في السعودية 38 مليار دولار بحلول 2033م، بمعدل نمو 11.3%.

ويشير التقرير إلى أن إجمالي الإنفاق الخليجي على الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يتجاوز 23 مليار دولار سنوياً بحلول 2030م.

النمو الاقتصادي عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي

وأضاف عجاقة: «الخليج استطاع قطف فرصة الخوارزميات، قبل غيره من دول العالم، خصوصاً في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتوجد قناعة تامة عند العديد من المدارس الاقتصادية بأن النمو الاقتصادي لن يأتي إلا من خلال التكنولوجيا خصوصاً الذكاء الاصطناعي، لذا توجد تقارير عدة تفيد بأن السعودية والإمارات وقطر، يتوقع لها أن تكون مساهمة الذكاء الاصطناعي ما بين 13-14% في النمو الاقتصادي لها؛ نظراً للدور الأساسي للصناديق السيادية بتلك الدول الثلاث وبقية دول الخليج في توفير تمويلات للعديد من الشركات العالمية خصوصاً الأمريكية وغيرها، في إنشاء بنية تحتية خليجية للخوارزميات والذكاء الاصطناعي لتضاهي أكبر الاقتصادات بالعالم، فالاستثمارات بالبنية التحتية الخليجية تزيد رصيد الدول الخليجية وفرصها في الانطلاق؛ كون الذكاء الاصطناعي يخترق كل شيء في مناحي الحياة؛ الأمر الذي يعطي نوعاً من الإبداع، ونفوذاً هائلاً يسرّع نمو الاقتصاد غير النفطي».

منصة وبصمة ومبالغ ضخمة

ونوّه عجاقة، بمبادرة (هيومين)، التي تسعى إلى أن تكون منصة وطنية للذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يعكس إصرار السعودية على جعل الذكاء الاصطناعي ركيزة أساسية في مشروع التحول الاقتصادي.

وأفاد بأن «قطر بدورها اختارت أن تضع بصمتها عبر جهاز قطر للاستثمار، الذي ساهم بمبالغ ضخمة في ذلك المجال، أما الإمارات فتدرك بأن السيطرة على سلاسل توريد أشباه الموصلات، هي مفتاح النفوذ في الاقتصاد الرقمي».

مكانة ريادية إقليمية ودولية

وذكر عجاقة أن مملكة البحرين تحتل مكانة ريادية على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي في مختلف المؤشرات، فقد تمت الإشادة بالبحرين باعتبارها في الترتيب الرابع في تقرير الاقتصاد الرقمي العربي، ومن بين ثلاث دول عربية في مؤشر الحرية الاقتصادية تحتل الترتيب 40 عالمياً، كما تتصدر مجال التكنولوجيا المالية في المنطقة وتحتل المرتبة 25 عالمياً في تصنيف التنافسية العالمية.

وتطمح البحرين إلى الريادة في الاقتصاد الرقمي من خلال إطلاق العديد من المبادرات والمشاريع التي تدعم نمو القطاع الرقمي بما يتماشى مع رؤية البحرين الاقتصادية، وتعزز مكانتها في تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية كمركز إقليمي للابتكار الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي، فضلاً عن تطوير مهارات ومعايير الأمن السيبراني، واحتلت المرتبة السابعة عالمياً والثالثة إقليمياً في مؤشر تنمية تقنية المعلومات والاتصالات لتصبح واحدة من أفضل 10 دول عالمياً في المؤشر الصادر عن الاتحاد الدولي للاتصالات.