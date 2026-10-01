خطفت تيفاني ترمب، ابنة الرئيس الأمريكي، الأنظار في أحدث ظهور لها داخل البيت الأبيض، متألقة بإطلالة راقية حملت بصمة الإبداع العربي العالمي.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة تيفاني برفقة زوجها اللبناني الأصل مايكل بولس، في حفل عشاء رسمي أقامه الرئيس دونالد ترمب وزوجته ميلانيا ترمب تكريماً للرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ وزوجته بينغ لي يوان. وقد اختارت تيفاني لهذه المناسبة الاستثنائية فستاناً أنيقاً حمل توقيع المصمم اللبناني البارز سعيد قبيسي.

تيفاني ترمب ترتدي فستان مصمم عربي.. من هو؟

امتاز الفستان بلونه «النيود» الجذاب وقصته الطويلة التي تجمع بين الرقة والفخامة، حيث صُنع من مزيج متناغم من قماشَي الشيفون والحرير. وتزيّن التصميم بتطريزات هادئة وناعمة عند منطقتي الصدر والكتفين، بينما برزت لمسات دقيقة من التطريز بالأحجار الكريمة عند منطقة الخصر، لتشكل نقطة التقاء أنثوية بين القسم العلوي الملاصق للجسم والقسم السفلي الانسيابي المنسدل برقة، مع تفاصيل الكسرات المائلة التي أضفت طابعاً مريحاً وجاذباً للأنظار.

تيفاني ترمب ترتدي فستان مصمم عربي.. من هو؟