تيفاني ترمب ترتدي فستان مصمم عربي.. من هو؟

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the American president, captured attention in her latest appearance at the White House, dazzling in an elegant look that bore the mark of global Arab creativity.

This occurred during Tiffany's participation alongside her Lebanese-American husband, Michael Boulos, at an official dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. For this exceptional occasion, Tiffany chose a stylish dress designed by prominent Lebanese designer Said Kabbani.

The dress was distinguished by its attractive "nude" color and its long silhouette that combined delicacy and luxury, crafted from a harmonious blend of chiffon and silk. The design was adorned with soft and subtle embroidery at the chest and shoulder areas, while delicate touches of gemstone embroidery highlighted the waist, creating a feminine point of convergence between the fitted upper section and the flowing lower section, enhanced by angled pleats that added a comfortable and eye-catching character.