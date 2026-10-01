تيفاني ترمب ترتدي فستان مصمم عربي.. من هو؟

خطفت تيفاني ترمب، ابنة الرئيس الأمريكي، الأنظار في أحدث ظهور لها داخل البيت الأبيض، متألقة بإطلالة راقية حملت بصمة الإبداع العربي العالمي.
جاء ذلك خلال مشاركة تيفاني برفقة زوجها اللبناني الأصل مايكل بولس، في حفل عشاء رسمي أقامه الرئيس دونالد ترمب وزوجته ميلانيا ترمب تكريماً للرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ وزوجته بينغ لي يوان. وقد اختارت تيفاني لهذه المناسبة الاستثنائية فستاناً أنيقاً حمل توقيع المصمم اللبناني البارز سعيد قبيسي.
امتاز الفستان بلونه «النيود» الجذاب وقصته الطويلة التي تجمع بين الرقة والفخامة، حيث صُنع من مزيج متناغم من قماشَي الشيفون والحرير. وتزيّن التصميم بتطريزات هادئة وناعمة عند منطقتي الصدر والكتفين، بينما برزت لمسات دقيقة من التطريز بالأحجار الكريمة عند منطقة الخصر، لتشكل نقطة التقاء أنثوية بين القسم العلوي الملاصق للجسم والقسم السفلي الانسيابي المنسدل برقة، مع تفاصيل الكسرات المائلة التي أضفت طابعاً مريحاً وجاذباً للأنظار.
Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the American president, captured attention in her latest appearance at the White House, dazzling in an elegant look that bore the mark of global Arab creativity.
This occurred during Tiffany's participation alongside her Lebanese-American husband, Michael Boulos, at an official dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. For this exceptional occasion, Tiffany chose a stylish dress designed by prominent Lebanese designer Said Kabbani.
The dress was distinguished by its attractive "nude" color and its long silhouette that combined delicacy and luxury, crafted from a harmonious blend of chiffon and silk. The design was adorned with soft and subtle embroidery at the chest and shoulder areas, while delicate touches of gemstone embroidery highlighted the waist, creating a feminine point of convergence between the fitted upper section and the flowing lower section, enhanced by angled pleats that added a comfortable and eye-catching character.