فاجأت النجمة التركية هاندا أرتشيل جمهورها بتحول لافت في إطلالتها، بعدما ظهرت بشعر أشقر بلاتيني طويل، في تغيير مختلف تمامًا عن لون شعرها الداكن الذي اعتاد الجمهور رؤيتها به.
وجاء ظهورها الجديد ضمن حملة دعائية لعلامة أزياء تركية، إذ ظهرت هاندا بأكثر من شخصية وإطلالة، من بينها الشعر الأشقر البلاتيني الطويل، إلى جانب إطلالة أخرى بشعر قصير بدرجة أشقر مائلة إلى العسلي.
ورغم أن الإطلالة بدت للوهلة الأولى تغييرًا حقيقيًا في لون شعرها، اتضح لاحقًا أن الشعر الأشقر كان مستعارًا، واستخدمته هاندا خصيصًا للتصوير الإعلاني، ما يعني أنها لم تتخلَّ فعليًا عن لون شعرها المعتاد.
وعلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لفت التحول الأنظار وأثار تفاعلًا واسعًا، خصوصًا مع الاختلاف الكبير بين الشعر الأشقر وملامح هاندا التي ارتبطت لسنوات بدرجات الشعر البني والداكن.
وتأتي الحملة لتقدم هاندا بأكثر من جانب وشخصية جمالية، من خلال مجموعة من الإطلالات المختلفة.
The Turkish star Handa Erçel surprised her audience with a striking transformation in her appearance, as she appeared with long platinum blonde hair, a complete departure from the dark hair color her fans are used to seeing her with.
Her new look came as part of an advertising campaign for a Turkish fashion brand, where Handa showcased multiple characters and styles, including the long platinum blonde hair, alongside another look with short hair in a shade of blonde leaning towards honey.
Although the look initially seemed like a genuine change in her hair color, it later became clear that the blonde hair was a wig, which Handa specifically used for the advertising shoot, meaning she has not actually given up her usual hair color.
On social media, the transformation caught attention and sparked widespread interaction, especially given the stark contrast between the blonde hair and Handa's features, which have been associated for years with shades of brown and dark hair.
The campaign aims to present Handa in multiple facets and beauty personas, through a variety of different looks.