The Turkish star Handa Erçel surprised her audience with a striking transformation in her appearance, as she appeared with long platinum blonde hair, a complete departure from the dark hair color her fans are used to seeing her with.

Her new look came as part of an advertising campaign for a Turkish fashion brand, where Handa showcased multiple characters and styles, including the long platinum blonde hair, alongside another look with short hair in a shade of blonde leaning towards honey.

Although the look initially seemed like a genuine change in her hair color, it later became clear that the blonde hair was a wig, which Handa specifically used for the advertising shoot, meaning she has not actually given up her usual hair color.

On social media, the transformation caught attention and sparked widespread interaction, especially given the stark contrast between the blonde hair and Handa's features, which have been associated for years with shades of brown and dark hair.

The campaign aims to present Handa in multiple facets and beauty personas, through a variety of different looks.