فاجأت النجمة التركية هاندا أرتشيل جمهورها بتحول لافت في إطلالتها، بعدما ظهرت بشعر أشقر بلاتيني طويل، في تغيير مختلف تمامًا عن لون شعرها الداكن الذي اعتاد الجمهور رؤيتها به.

وجاء ظهورها الجديد ضمن حملة دعائية لعلامة أزياء تركية، إذ ظهرت هاندا بأكثر من شخصية وإطلالة، من بينها الشعر الأشقر البلاتيني الطويل، إلى جانب إطلالة أخرى بشعر قصير بدرجة أشقر مائلة إلى العسلي.

ورغم أن الإطلالة بدت للوهلة الأولى تغييرًا حقيقيًا في لون شعرها، اتضح لاحقًا أن الشعر الأشقر كان مستعارًا، واستخدمته هاندا خصيصًا للتصوير الإعلاني، ما يعني أنها لم تتخلَّ فعليًا عن لون شعرها المعتاد.

وعلى مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لفت التحول الأنظار وأثار تفاعلًا واسعًا، خصوصًا مع الاختلاف الكبير بين الشعر الأشقر وملامح هاندا التي ارتبطت لسنوات بدرجات الشعر البني والداكن.

وتأتي الحملة لتقدم هاندا بأكثر من جانب وشخصية جمالية، من خلال مجموعة من الإطلالات المختلفة.