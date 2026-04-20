At-home dermapen devices are witnessing widespread popularity, but they are not without risks when misused. This technique relies on creating tiny holes to stimulate collagen; however, a lack of proper sterilization or the use of unclean needle tips can lead to infections and skin issues.

Common mistakes include choosing an inappropriate needle depth, which can cause irritation or pigmentation instead of improving the skin, as well as repeating sessions without allowing the skin enough time to recover. Additionally, using strong ingredients like retinol immediately after the session increases skin sensitivity and exacerbates irritation. Sun protection is a crucial factor, as the skin is more prone to pigmentation after the procedure.

Regarding serums, it is recommended to use simple and soothing formulations after the session, such as hyaluronic acid for skin hydration and recovery support, or light serums free of fragrances and alcohol. Conversely, exfoliating acids and high concentrations of Vitamin C should be avoided in the first hours due to their potential to cause severe irritation when penetrating partially open skin. Choosing the right serum is just as important as the procedure itself, as it can enhance results or worsen damage in cases of misuse.

Overall, dermapen can be beneficial, but handling it without sufficient awareness may lead to adverse results, making cautious use or specialized supervision essential.