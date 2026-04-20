تشهد أجهزة الديرما بن المنزلية انتشاراً واسعاً، لكنها ليست خالية من المخاطر عند سوء الاستخدام. تعتمد هذه التقنية على إحداث ثقوب دقيقة لتحفيز الكولاجين، إلا أن غياب التعقيم الجيد أو استخدام رؤوس إبر غير نظيفة قد يؤدي إلى التهابات ومشكلات جلدية.
ومن الأخطاء الشائعة اختيار عمق إبر غير مناسب، ما قد يسبب تهيجاً أو تصبغات بدلاً من تحسين البشرة، إضافة إلى تكرار الجلسات دون منح الجلد وقتاً كافياً للتعافي. كما أن استخدام مكونات قوية مثل الريتينول مباشرة بعد الجلسة يزيد من حساسية البشرة ويضاعف التهيج. وتبرز الحماية من الشمس عاملاً أساسياً، إذ تكون البشرة أكثر عرضة للتصبغ بعد الإجراء.
فيما يتعلق بالسيرومات، يُنصح باستخدام تركيبات بسيطة ومهدئة بعد الجلسة، مثل حمض الهيالورونيك لترطيب البشرة ودعم تعافيها، أو السيرومات الخفيفة الخالية من العطور والكحول. في المقابل، يجب تجنب الأحماض المقشرة وفيتامين C بتركيزات عالية في الساعات الأولى، نظراً لقدرتها على التسبب في تهيج شديد عند اختراقها للبشرة المفتوحة جزئياً. اختيار السيروم المناسب لا يقل أهمية عن الإجراء نفسه، إذ يمكن أن يعزز النتائج أو يفاقم الأضرار في حال سوء الاستخدام.
في المجمل، يمكن أن تكون الديرما بن مفيدة، لكن التعامل معها دون وعي كافٍ قد يؤدي إلى نتائج عكسية، ما يجعل الاستخدام الحذر أو الإشراف المتخصص أمراً ضرورياً.