يشهد عالم الموضة تحولاً لافتاً في طريقة تنسيق القطع الكاجوال، إذ لم تعد جاكيتات الـ«ويند بريكر» حكراً على الإطلالات الرياضية أو اليومية، بل أصبحت عنصراً أساسياً في تكوين إطلالات تجمع بين الأناقة والعملية. ويبرز هذا التوجه ضمن ما يُعرف بدمج الأساليب، وهو أحد أبرز اتجاهات الأزياء الحديثة التي تقوم على كسر القواعد التقليدية في التنسيق.

تعتمد هذه الصيحة على تنسيق جاكيت الـ«ويند بريكر» مع قطع ذات طابع أنثوي أو رسمي، مثل التنانير الساتان أو الأحذية ذات الكعب العالي، مما يخلق تبايناً بصرياً جذاباً بين الطابع الرياضي والخامات الفاخرة. ويساهم هذا التباين في تقديم إطلالة معاصرة تعكس شخصية جريئة وواثقة، قادرة على المزج بين الراحة والأناقة في آنٍ واحد.

كما يمنح هذا الأسلوب مرونة كبيرة في الاستخدام، إذ يمكن ارتداء الجاكيت فوق فساتين ناعمة أو مع أطقم أنثوية، دون فقدان الطابع الأنيق، خصوصاً عند اختيار ألوان متناسقة وخامات متوازنة. ويُعد هذا الاتجاه انعكاساً واضحاً لتطور مفهوم الأناقة في الموضة، الذي لم يعد قائماً على الفصل بين الكاجوال والرسمي، بل على دمجهما بأسلوب مدروس يعزز من جمالية الإطلالة ويمنحها طابعاً عصرياً متجدداً.