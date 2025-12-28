نشرت النجمة العالمية كيم كارداشيان صورة جديدة لها عبر حساباتها، ظهرت فيها مرتدية طقماً من دار بالنسياغا، جاء مطابقاً تماماً للإطلالة، التي قُدّمت على ممر العرض من دون أي تغيير أو إعادة تنسيق. الإطلالة عكست رؤية الدار كما هي، مع اعتماد واضح على أسلوب التكديس المتعمّد، والقصّات الضيّقة التي تبرز القوام، إلى جانب خامات الدانتيل والأقمشة الشفافة ونقشات الحيوانات، وهي عناصر شكّلت هوية المجموعة.

اختيار كيم كارداشيان لارتداء التصميم كما عُرض يعكس ثقتها في توجه بالنسياغا الإبداعي، ويؤكد قدرتها على نقل أزياء المنصات إلى الواقع بأسلوب مباشر، يعزز من حضور القطعة نفسها ويمنحها بعداً إعلامياً واضحاً دون تدخل أو اجتهاد شخصي في التعديل.