نشرت النجمة العالمية كيم كارداشيان صورة جديدة لها عبر حساباتها، ظهرت فيها مرتدية طقماً من دار بالنسياغا، جاء مطابقاً تماماً للإطلالة، التي قُدّمت على ممر العرض من دون أي تغيير أو إعادة تنسيق. الإطلالة عكست رؤية الدار كما هي، مع اعتماد واضح على أسلوب التكديس المتعمّد، والقصّات الضيّقة التي تبرز القوام، إلى جانب خامات الدانتيل والأقمشة الشفافة ونقشات الحيوانات، وهي عناصر شكّلت هوية المجموعة.
اختيار كيم كارداشيان لارتداء التصميم كما عُرض يعكس ثقتها في توجه بالنسياغا الإبداعي، ويؤكد قدرتها على نقل أزياء المنصات إلى الواقع بأسلوب مباشر، يعزز من حضور القطعة نفسها ويمنحها بعداً إعلامياً واضحاً دون تدخل أو اجتهاد شخصي في التعديل.
Global star Kim Kardashian posted a new picture of herself across her accounts, in which she appeared wearing an outfit from Balenciaga, which was exactly identical to the look presented on the runway without any changes or re-styling. The look reflected the brand's vision as it is, with a clear reliance on the deliberate layering style and the tight cuts that highlight the figure, alongside lace materials, sheer fabrics, and animal prints, which are elements that formed the identity of the collection.
Kardashian's choice to wear the design as it was presented reflects her confidence in Balenciaga's creative direction and confirms her ability to translate runway fashion into reality in a straightforward manner, enhancing the presence of the piece itself and giving it a clear media dimension without personal intervention or effort in modification.