Global star Kim Kardashian posted a new picture of herself across her accounts, in which she appeared wearing an outfit from Balenciaga, which was exactly identical to the look presented on the runway without any changes or re-styling. The look reflected the brand's vision as it is, with a clear reliance on the deliberate layering style and the tight cuts that highlight the figure, alongside lace materials, sheer fabrics, and animal prints, which are elements that formed the identity of the collection.

Kardashian's choice to wear the design as it was presented reflects her confidence in Balenciaga's creative direction and confirms her ability to translate runway fashion into reality in a straightforward manner, enhancing the presence of the piece itself and giving it a clear media dimension without personal intervention or effort in modification.