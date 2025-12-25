في إطلالتها الخاصة بالكريسماس، اختارت الفاشنيستا كايلي جينر تسريحة شعر لعبت دوراً محورياً في إبراز هوية اللوك ومنحته طابعاً احتفالياً فاخراً بعيداً عن الكلاسيكية المتوقعة. اعتمدت على شعر مرفوع بالكامل بأسلوب مشدود ونحتي، يعكس قوة وثقة واضحة ويمنح الإطلالة حضوراً مسرحياً يليق بمناسبة ليلية لافتة. نعومة الجذور وانضباط الخصل أظهرا دقة التنفيذ، وساهما في إبراز ملامح الوجه والعنق بشكل أنيق وحاد في الوقت نفسه.

اللمسة الأبرز جاءت من تفاصيل الجدائل الدقيقة المدمجة في أعلى الرأس، والتي أضافت بعداً فنياً معاصراً للتسريحة، مستوحى من أجواء الـcouture، من دون أن تطغى أو تبدو متكلفة. هذا العنصر منح التسريحة شخصية خاصة وميزها عن تسريحات الرفع التقليدية، وجعلها أكثر ارتباطاً بروح الكريسماس بأسلوب جريء وغير متوقع.