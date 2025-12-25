In her special Christmas look, fashionista Kylie Jenner chose a hairstyle that played a pivotal role in highlighting the identity of the look and giving it a luxurious festive character, away from the expected classicism. She opted for fully raised hair in a sleek and sculpted style, reflecting clear strength and confidence, and providing the look with a theatrical presence suitable for a striking evening occasion. The softness of the roots and the discipline of the strands showcased the precision of execution, contributing to elegantly and sharply highlighting the features of the face and neck at the same time.

The most prominent touch came from the intricate braid details integrated at the top of the head, which added a contemporary artistic dimension to the hairstyle, inspired by couture vibes, without overwhelming or appearing excessive. This element gave the hairstyle a unique personality and distinguished it from traditional updos, making it more connected to the spirit of Christmas in a bold and unexpected way.