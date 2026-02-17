Bloomberg predicted that European governments would move to expedite the selection of a successor to Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, in order to avoid the possibility of having to deal with a right-wing French president following the 2027 elections.

Lagarde's term is set to end in October of next year, and it is customary for the decision on the successor to be finalized during the summer preceding the end of the term. However, the progress made by right-wing leader Marine Le Pen or her ally Jordan Bardella in opinion polls ahead of the French presidential elections scheduled for April 2027 may prompt European leaders to adjust their timeline and accelerate the selection process.

Christine Lagarde has held the position of President of the European Central Bank since November 2019. Prior to that, she served as the President and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund from July 2011 to November 2019.