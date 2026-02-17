توقعت «بلومبيرغ» أن تتجه الحكومات الأوروبية إلى تسريع اختيار خليفة كريستين لاغارد، رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي، تفاديًا لاحتمال الاضطرار إلى التعامل مع رئيس فرنسي من اليمين عقب انتخابات عام 2027.

ومن المقرر أن تنتهي ولاية لاغارد في أكتوبر من العام القادم، جرت العادة أن يُحسم قرار اختيار الخليفة خلال الصيف الذي يسبق انتهاء الولاية. غير أن التقدم الذي تحرزه زعيمة اليمين مارين لوبان أو حليفها جوردان بارديلا في استطلاعات الرأي، قبيل الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية المقررة في أبريل 2027، قد يدفع القادة الأوروبيين إلى تعديل جدولهم الزمني وتسريع عملية الاختيار.

وتولت كريستين لاغارد منصب رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي منذ نوفمبر 2019. وقبل ذلك، كانت تشغل منصب رئيس صندوق النقد الدولي ومديره العام في الفترة بين يوليو 2011 ونوفمبر 2019.