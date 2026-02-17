توقعت «بلومبيرغ» أن تتجه الحكومات الأوروبية إلى تسريع اختيار خليفة كريستين لاغارد، رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي، تفاديًا لاحتمال الاضطرار إلى التعامل مع رئيس فرنسي من اليمين عقب انتخابات عام 2027.
ومن المقرر أن تنتهي ولاية لاغارد في أكتوبر من العام القادم، جرت العادة أن يُحسم قرار اختيار الخليفة خلال الصيف الذي يسبق انتهاء الولاية. غير أن التقدم الذي تحرزه زعيمة اليمين مارين لوبان أو حليفها جوردان بارديلا في استطلاعات الرأي، قبيل الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية المقررة في أبريل 2027، قد يدفع القادة الأوروبيين إلى تعديل جدولهم الزمني وتسريع عملية الاختيار.
وتولت كريستين لاغارد منصب رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي منذ نوفمبر 2019. وقبل ذلك، كانت تشغل منصب رئيس صندوق النقد الدولي ومديره العام في الفترة بين يوليو 2011 ونوفمبر 2019.
Bloomberg predicted that European governments would move to expedite the selection of a successor to Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, in order to avoid the possibility of having to deal with a right-wing French president following the 2027 elections.
Lagarde's term is set to end in October of next year, and it is customary for the decision on the successor to be finalized during the summer preceding the end of the term. However, the progress made by right-wing leader Marine Le Pen or her ally Jordan Bardella in opinion polls ahead of the French presidential elections scheduled for April 2027 may prompt European leaders to adjust their timeline and accelerate the selection process.
Christine Lagarde has held the position of President of the European Central Bank since November 2019. Prior to that, she served as the President and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund from July 2011 to November 2019.