تواصل NHC دورها الريادي في تطوير مشاريع نوعية ضمن وجهات عمرانية متكاملة، من خلال مشروع «رحاب بوابة مكة» في وجهة بوابة مكة بالعاصمة المقدسة؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتوفير خيارات سكنية متنوعة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ويضم المشروع وحدات سكنية من الشقق المتنوعة بمساحات مختلفة تصل حتى 164 مترًا مربعًا، صُممت بعناية لتلبي تطلعات عملاء NHC نحو مسكن حديث يجمع بين الراحة والخصوصية، ضمن بيئة عمرانية متكاملة. ويتميز مشروع رحاب بوابة مكة بتكامل مرافقه الخدمية التي تشمل مرافق صحية وتعليمية وترفيهية، إضافة إلى المراكز التجارية والمساجد والجوامع، مما يجعله خيارًا مثاليًا للعيش في بيئة متوازنة تجمع بين الراحة والحياة العصرية.

وتُعد وجهة بوابة مكة أول وجهة عمرانية متكاملة الخدمات تطورها الشركة داخل حدود الحرم المكي على مساحة تتجاوز 5 ملايين متر مربع، وتوفر أكثر من 8 آلاف وحدة سكنية ضمن بيئة عمرانية مستدامة تحتضن مرافق تعليمية وصحية وثقافية واجتماعية، إلى جانب الحدائق العامة والمسطحات الخضراء التي تعزز جودة الحياة.

تدعو NHC الراغبين في التملك والاطلاع على تفاصيل المشروع زيارة موقع الشركة الرسمي وتسجيل اهتمامهم عبر الرابط التالي:

https://nhc.sa/register-interest/rihab-makkah-gate/

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير مجتمعات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة، فيما تواصل الشركة تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطوّر عقاري في الشرق الأوسط عبر مشاريع نوعية تُجسّد التحول الحضري على أرض الواقع.