تواصل NHC دورها الريادي في تطوير مشاريع نوعية ضمن وجهات عمرانية متكاملة، من خلال مشروع «رحاب بوابة مكة» في وجهة بوابة مكة بالعاصمة المقدسة؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وتوفير خيارات سكنية متنوعة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
ويضم المشروع وحدات سكنية من الشقق المتنوعة بمساحات مختلفة تصل حتى 164 مترًا مربعًا، صُممت بعناية لتلبي تطلعات عملاء NHC نحو مسكن حديث يجمع بين الراحة والخصوصية، ضمن بيئة عمرانية متكاملة. ويتميز مشروع رحاب بوابة مكة بتكامل مرافقه الخدمية التي تشمل مرافق صحية وتعليمية وترفيهية، إضافة إلى المراكز التجارية والمساجد والجوامع، مما يجعله خيارًا مثاليًا للعيش في بيئة متوازنة تجمع بين الراحة والحياة العصرية.
وتُعد وجهة بوابة مكة أول وجهة عمرانية متكاملة الخدمات تطورها الشركة داخل حدود الحرم المكي على مساحة تتجاوز 5 ملايين متر مربع، وتوفر أكثر من 8 آلاف وحدة سكنية ضمن بيئة عمرانية مستدامة تحتضن مرافق تعليمية وصحية وثقافية واجتماعية، إلى جانب الحدائق العامة والمسطحات الخضراء التي تعزز جودة الحياة.
تدعو NHC الراغبين في التملك والاطلاع على تفاصيل المشروع زيارة موقع الشركة الرسمي وتسجيل اهتمامهم عبر الرابط التالي:
https://nhc.sa/register-interest/rihab-makkah-gate/
يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير مجتمعات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة وتوفر خيارات سكنية متعددة ضمن بيئة صحية مستدامة، فيما تواصل الشركة تأكيد مكانتها كأكبر مطوّر عقاري في الشرق الأوسط عبر مشاريع نوعية تُجسّد التحول الحضري على أرض الواقع.
NHC continues its leading role in developing quality projects within integrated urban destinations, through the "Rihab Makkah Gate" project in the Makkah Gate destination in the holy capital; contributing to enhancing the quality of life and providing diverse housing options across various regions of the Kingdom.
The project includes residential units of various apartments with different areas reaching up to 164 square meters, carefully designed to meet NHC clients' aspirations for a modern residence that combines comfort and privacy, within an integrated urban environment. The Rihab Makkah Gate project is distinguished by its comprehensive service facilities, which include health, educational, and recreational facilities, in addition to shopping centers, mosques, and prayer halls, making it an ideal choice for living in a balanced environment that combines comfort and modern life.
The Makkah Gate destination is the first fully serviced urban destination developed by the company within the boundaries of the holy mosque, covering an area of over 5 million square meters, and providing more than 8,000 housing units within a sustainable urban environment that includes educational, health, cultural, and social facilities, along with public parks and green spaces that enhance the quality of life.
NHC invites those interested in ownership and learning more about the project to visit the company's official website and register their interest through the following link:
https://nhc.sa/register-interest/rihab-makkah-gate/
It is worth mentioning that NHC projects embody the company's vision in developing integrated urban communities focused on quality of life and providing multiple housing options within a sustainable healthy environment, while the company continues to affirm its position as the largest real estate developer in the Middle East through quality projects that embody urban transformation in reality.