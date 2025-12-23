أطلت النجمة اللبنانية عبير نعمة بفستان برغندي راقٍ من تصميم رامي كادي، في إطلالة اتسمت بالفخامة الكلاسيكية والحضور الأنثوي القوي. جاء الفستان بخامة فلفت أو قطيفة ناعمة عكست إحساسًا بالترف والدفء، وانسدل على القوام بطريقة محكمة أبرزت رشاقتها بأسلوب أنيق ومتوازن.

اعتمد التصميم قصّة ماسكة على الجسم حتى منطقة أسفل الوركين، قبل أن ينفتح بشكل منفوش أضفى حركة وانسيابية راقية على الإطلالة، ليجمع بين الجرأة والنعومة في آنٍ واحد. اللون البرغندي العميق عزز من فخامة الفستان ومنح عبير نعمة حضورًا لافتًا ينسجم مع شخصيتها الفنية الراقية.