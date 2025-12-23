The Lebanese star Abir Nehme appeared in an elegant burgundy dress designed by Rami Kadi, in a look characterized by classic luxury and a strong feminine presence. The dress was made of soft velvet fabric that reflected a sense of opulence and warmth, and it draped over her figure in a way that highlighted her grace in an elegant and balanced style.

The design featured a fitted silhouette that hugged the body down to the lower hips, before flaring out in a voluminous manner that added movement and fluidity to the look, combining boldness and softness at the same time. The deep burgundy color enhanced the dress's luxury and gave Abir Nehme a striking presence that harmonized with her sophisticated artistic personality.