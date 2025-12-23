أطلت النجمة اللبنانية عبير نعمة بفستان برغندي راقٍ من تصميم رامي كادي، في إطلالة اتسمت بالفخامة الكلاسيكية والحضور الأنثوي القوي. جاء الفستان بخامة فلفت أو قطيفة ناعمة عكست إحساسًا بالترف والدفء، وانسدل على القوام بطريقة محكمة أبرزت رشاقتها بأسلوب أنيق ومتوازن.
اعتمد التصميم قصّة ماسكة على الجسم حتى منطقة أسفل الوركين، قبل أن ينفتح بشكل منفوش أضفى حركة وانسيابية راقية على الإطلالة، ليجمع بين الجرأة والنعومة في آنٍ واحد. اللون البرغندي العميق عزز من فخامة الفستان ومنح عبير نعمة حضورًا لافتًا ينسجم مع شخصيتها الفنية الراقية.
The Lebanese star Abir Nehme appeared in an elegant burgundy dress designed by Rami Kadi, in a look characterized by classic luxury and a strong feminine presence. The dress was made of soft velvet fabric that reflected a sense of opulence and warmth, and it draped over her figure in a way that highlighted her grace in an elegant and balanced style.
The design featured a fitted silhouette that hugged the body down to the lower hips, before flaring out in a voluminous manner that added movement and fluidity to the look, combining boldness and softness at the same time. The deep burgundy color enhanced the dress's luxury and gave Abir Nehme a striking presence that harmonized with her sophisticated artistic personality.