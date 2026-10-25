لم يأتِ محمد محزري إلى الهلال ليكمل العدد، بل جاء ليغلق باباً ظل مفتوحاً طويلاً، في فترة قصيرة، تحوّل من اسم جديد إلى قطعة أساسية في منظومة إنزاغي الدفاعية، المدافع الذي لا يخشى المواجهة، ويجيد قراءة عقل الجناح قبل قدمه، وقوته ليست في الافتكاك فقط، بل في التوقيت، لا ينتظر وصول الخطر إلى الثلث الأخير، بل يقتله في بدايته.. ضغط، مواجهة مباشرةً، ثم عودة سريعةً كأنه لم يغادر موقعه.


الثغرة التي أقلقت الهلال


الموسم الماضي، كان الطرف الهلالي ممراً يعبر منه المنافسون، مساحةً تُستغل وفرصةً تُصنع.


اليوم، الصورة تغيرت، الهلال وجد من يسد هذه الثغرة، لاعب يمنح الفريق توازناً نادراً: يدافع كقلب، ويبني كظهير.


الاختبار الحقيقي.. أمام الكبار


القيمة الحقيقية لا تظهر إلا أمام الكبار، ومحزري وُضع أمام اختبارات ثقيلة: بونسو باه، أكرم عفيف، بيرجوين، آدم وناس، كاراسكو، جالينو.. أسماء تصنع الفارق بلمسة، وتربك أي دفاع بسرعة ومهارة، لكنه لم يتراجع، دخل كل مواجهة بشخصية وثقة، أغلق المساحات، قلّل الأخطاء، وقال كلمته: الطرف مغلق، ومع هذا التصاعد، لا يبدو محزري مجرد حلٍ مؤقتاً، بل مشروع نجم دفاعي يعتمد عليه الهلال في الليالي الكبيرة، حيث لا مكانَ إلا لمن يجمع القوة والسرعة والانضباط.