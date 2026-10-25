Mohammed Mahzari did not come to Al-Hilal to complete the numbers; he came to close a door that had been open for too long. In a short period, he transformed from a new name into a key piece in Inzaghi's defensive system, a defender who is not afraid of confrontation and excels at reading the winger's mind before his foot. His strength lies not only in dispossession but also in timing; he does not wait for danger to reach the final third but eliminates it at the outset.. Pressure, direct confrontation, and then a quick return as if he never left his position.



The gap that troubled Al-Hilal



Last season, the Al-Hilal flank was a passageway for opponents, a space exploited and an opportunity created.



Today, the picture has changed; Al-Hilal has found someone to fill this gap, a player who provides the team with a rare balance: defending like a center-back and building like a full-back.



The real test.. against the big teams



The true value only shows against the big teams, and Mahzari faced heavy tests: Bounou, Akram Afif, Bergwijn, Adam Ounas, Carrasco, Galeno.. names that make a difference with a touch and confuse any defense with speed and skill. However, he did not retreat; he entered every confrontation with personality and confidence, closed the spaces, reduced mistakes, and made his statement: the flank is closed. With this progression, Mahzari does not seem to be just a temporary solution but a defensive star project that Al-Hilal can rely on in big nights, where there is no place for anyone but those who combine strength, speed, and discipline.