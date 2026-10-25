لم يأتِ محمد محزري إلى الهلال ليكمل العدد، بل جاء ليغلق باباً ظل مفتوحاً طويلاً، في فترة قصيرة، تحوّل من اسم جديد إلى قطعة أساسية في منظومة إنزاغي الدفاعية، المدافع الذي لا يخشى المواجهة، ويجيد قراءة عقل الجناح قبل قدمه، وقوته ليست في الافتكاك فقط، بل في التوقيت، لا ينتظر وصول الخطر إلى الثلث الأخير، بل يقتله في بدايته.. ضغط، مواجهة مباشرةً، ثم عودة سريعةً كأنه لم يغادر موقعه.
الثغرة التي أقلقت الهلال
الموسم الماضي، كان الطرف الهلالي ممراً يعبر منه المنافسون، مساحةً تُستغل وفرصةً تُصنع.
اليوم، الصورة تغيرت، الهلال وجد من يسد هذه الثغرة، لاعب يمنح الفريق توازناً نادراً: يدافع كقلب، ويبني كظهير.
الاختبار الحقيقي.. أمام الكبار
القيمة الحقيقية لا تظهر إلا أمام الكبار، ومحزري وُضع أمام اختبارات ثقيلة: بونسو باه، أكرم عفيف، بيرجوين، آدم وناس، كاراسكو، جالينو.. أسماء تصنع الفارق بلمسة، وتربك أي دفاع بسرعة ومهارة، لكنه لم يتراجع، دخل كل مواجهة بشخصية وثقة، أغلق المساحات، قلّل الأخطاء، وقال كلمته: الطرف مغلق، ومع هذا التصاعد، لا يبدو محزري مجرد حلٍ مؤقتاً، بل مشروع نجم دفاعي يعتمد عليه الهلال في الليالي الكبيرة، حيث لا مكانَ إلا لمن يجمع القوة والسرعة والانضباط.
Mohammed Mahzari did not come to Al-Hilal to complete the numbers; he came to close a door that had been open for too long. In a short period, he transformed from a new name into a key piece in Inzaghi's defensive system, a defender who is not afraid of confrontation and excels at reading the winger's mind before his foot. His strength lies not only in dispossession but also in timing; he does not wait for danger to reach the final third but eliminates it at the outset.. Pressure, direct confrontation, and then a quick return as if he never left his position.
The gap that troubled Al-Hilal
Last season, the Al-Hilal flank was a passageway for opponents, a space exploited and an opportunity created.
Today, the picture has changed; Al-Hilal has found someone to fill this gap, a player who provides the team with a rare balance: defending like a center-back and building like a full-back.
The real test.. against the big teams
The true value only shows against the big teams, and Mahzari faced heavy tests: Bounou, Akram Afif, Bergwijn, Adam Ounas, Carrasco, Galeno.. names that make a difference with a touch and confuse any defense with speed and skill. However, he did not retreat; he entered every confrontation with personality and confidence, closed the spaces, reduced mistakes, and made his statement: the flank is closed. With this progression, Mahzari does not seem to be just a temporary solution but a defensive star project that Al-Hilal can rely on in big nights, where there is no place for anyone but those who combine strength, speed, and discipline.